Global Dental X Ray Market Report 2023-2027: Increasing Demand for Portable X-Ray Systems Bolsters Growth

Dublin, May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Dental X Ray Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The dental x ray market is forecast to grow by USD 948.01 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.66% during the forecast period. The report on the dental x ray market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of dental diseases, increasing demand for portable dental x ray systems, and high spending on healthcare.



The dental x ray market is segmented as below:

By Product

Analog dental x ray systems

Digital dental x ray systems

By Type

Intraoral

Extraoral

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia

Rest of World (ROW)

This study identifies the digitalization of dental x ray technology as one of the prime reasons driving the dental x ray market growth during the next few years. Also, growing popularity of cone beam computed tomography (cbct) and expanding healthcare industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on the dental x ray market covers the following areas:

Dental x ray market sizing

Dental x ray market forecast

Dental x ray market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading dental x ray market vendors that include 3M Co., 3Shape AS, Acteon Group Ltd., Align Technology Inc., Asahi Roentgen Ind. Co. Ltd, BIOLASE Inc., Cefla SC, Danaher Corp., Dentsply Sirona Inc., Envista Holdings Corp., Institut Straumann AG, J. Morita Corp., LargeV Instrument Corp. Ltd., Medit Corp., PEARL INC. , Planmeca Oy, TAKARA BELMONT Corp., The Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co. Ltd., VATECH EWOO Holdings Co. Ltd., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.. Also, the dental x ray market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Market Landscape



3 Market Sizing



4 Historic Market Size



5 Five Forces Analysis



6 Market Segmentation by Product



7 Market Segmentation by Type



8 Customer Landscape



9 Geographic Landscape



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends



11 Vendor Landscape



12 Vendor Analysis



13 Appendix



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

3M Co.

3Shape AS

Acteon Group Ltd.

Align Technology Inc.

Asahi Roentgen Ind. Co. Ltd

BIOLASE Inc.

Cefla SC

Danaher Corp.

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Envista Holdings Corp.

Institut Straumann AG

J. Morita Corp.

LargeV Instrument Corp. Ltd.

Medit Corp.

PEARL INC.

Planmeca Oy

TAKARA BELMONT Corp.

The Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co. Ltd.

VATECH EWOO Holdings Co. Ltd.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5cx2r6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.