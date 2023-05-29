Global Chemo Graded Nitrile Powder-free Medical Examination Gloves Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $611.6 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 10.5%

Dublin, May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chemo Graded Nitrile Powder-free Medical Examination Gloves Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific), And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global chemo graded nitrile powder-free medical examination gloves market size is expected to reach USD 611.6 million by 2030, expanding at 10.5% CAGR from 2023 to 2030.

Companies Mentioned

Cardinal Health

Top Glove Corporation Bhd

Ansell Ltd.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Sempermed USA, Inc.

Health, Inc.

Tronex International, Inc.

McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc.

The market demand for chemo-graded nitrile powder-free medical examination gloves is likely to increase due to the rising incidence of cancer cases globally. Furthermore, according to WHO, cancer facilities accounted for almost 10 million fatalities in 2020, or roughly one in every six deaths, propelling projected market rise in the coming years.



According to the American Cancer Society, the population's expansion and aging are anticipated to cause 16.3 million cancer deaths and 27.5 million new cases of cancer worldwide by 2040. The burden is expected to increase in the future as a result of risk factors like smoking, eating poorly, being inactive, and having fewer pregnancies in developing countries. Over the projection period, the aforementioned reasons will fuel market demand.



With approximately 10 million recorded deaths from cancer in 2021, it is one of the top causes of death worldwide. In the same year, the WHO South-East Asia region recorded 1.4 million cancer-related fatalities and an estimated 2.2 million new cases, accounting for more than one in ten deaths in the region.

Lung cancer caused 10.6% of all cancer-related deaths, followed by breast cancer (9.4%). Additionally, cervical cancer led to the deaths of 8% of patients, liver cancer of 6.6%, and cancer of the lips and mouth of 6.4% patients. In the upcoming years, rising cancer rates in the Asia-Pacific area will increase demand for chemo-graded, nitrile powder-free medical examination gloves.



The significance of early cancer diagnosis has increased as the number of cancer patients rises yearly. There is an increasing need for chemotherapy as a result of early detection and screening. The market will be driven in the future by this aspect. Owing to this demand, the major producers are focusing on creating excellent chemo-graded nitrile gloves.

For instance, if evidence-based recommendations were fully implemented, ecancer.org predicts that between 2018 and 2040, the number of patient's worldwide needing first-line chemotherapy treatment would increase from 9.8 million to 15 million. In turn, it is projected that over the projection period, demand for chemo-graded nitrile powder-free medical examination gloves would increase.



The demand for chemo-graded nitrile powder-free medical examination gloves is rising rapidly as the number of cancer patients is rising across the globe. Manufacturers are focused on launching new high-quality gloves. For instance, in March 2021, V12 Health launched a new product line of chemo-graded nitrile powder-free medical examination gloves and TPET gloves.



Chemo Graded Nitrile Powder-free Medical Examination Gloves Market Report Highlights

The Asia Pacific accounted for a 42.5% market share of the market in 2022 owing to the high cancer prevalence and high mortality rate of the illness in the region. Considering the diverse, densely populated region of Southern, Eastern, and South-Eastern Asia, which is home to 4.2 billion people and hosts 55% of the world's population. 8.2 million new cancer cases and 5.2 million cancer deaths were predicted in the region in 2018, accounting for about half of the cancer burden globally, according to the American Cancer Society. China alone is responsible for 52% of the region's new cancer cases and 55% of its cancer fatalities

India is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 12.0% over the forecast period, as healthcare expenditure is expanding rapidly, resulting in the improved screening process and cancer treatment in India. For instance, according to the economic report of 2022, India's healthcare expenditure increased from 1.8% of GDP in 2020-2021 to 2.1% in 2021-2022

Germany is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% over the forecast period on account of the presence of advanced infrastructure & technology coupled with government support to revolutionize medical treatment. For instance, by linking pharmacies and hospitals via telematic infrastructures, digitizing healthcare administration, and incentivizing both telemedicine and telehealth activities, the Digitalization and Innovation (Digital Healthcare Act - DVG) integrates digital health into the healthcare landscape

Manufacturers of chemo-graded nitrile powder-free medical examination gloves are focusing on rising production capacity by expanding their facilities or adopting several other strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, and product launches. For instance, in March 2020, Hartalega purchased land to expand its glove production facilities in Malaysia

Furthermore, the market players are focusing expansion of business footprints globally. For instance, in December 2020, Ansell Ltd acquired the Primus brand to increase its presence in India

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $274.7 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $611.6 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Segmentation & Scope

3.3. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.4.1. Raw Material Outlook

3.4.2. Manufacturing & Technology Trends

3.5. Regulatory Framework

3.6. Chemo-graded Nitrile Powder-free Medical Examination Gloves Market - Market Dynamics

3.6.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.6.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.6.3. Market Opportunity Analysis

3.7. Industry Analysis Tools: Chemo-graded Nitrile Powder-free Medical Examination Gloves Market

3.7.1. Porter's Analysis

3.7.2. Macroeconomic Analysis

3.8. Economic Mega Trends Analysis



Chapter 4. Chemo-graded Nitrile Powder-free Medical Examination Gloves Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 5. Competitive Landscape

5.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

5.2. Company Categorization

5.3. Participant's Overview

5.4. Financial Overview

5.5. Product Benchmarking

5.6. Company Market Positioning

5.7. Company Market Share Analysis

5.8. Company Heat Map Analysis

5.9. Strategy Mapping



Chapter 6. Company Profiles

