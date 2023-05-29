Global Nano Calcium Carbonate Market Size & Demand Estimated to Reach USD 21.73 Billion By 2032, at 9.8% CAGR Growth: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Nano Calcium Carbonate Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Application (Plastics, Rubber, Building & Construction); By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” in its research database.

“As per the latest research analysis, the global nano calcium carbonate market size/share will be valued at roughly USD 8.57 Billion in 2022, and its revenue is projected to reach about USD 21.73 Billion By 2032. The market is forecasted to expand at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 9.8% between 2023 and 2032.”

What are Nano Calcium Carbonates? How Big is Nano Calcium Carbonate Industry Size & Demand?

Overview

The nano calcium carbonate is a new type of microparticle extensively used in chemical, biological, and industrial sectors. It is commonly found in rocks, marine animal shells, and eggshells. This nanomaterial has an average particle diameter ranging from 1 to 100 nanometers in size which can be used as additives in various materials such as in plastics, rubber, coatings, and papermaking in order to improve the strength, stiffness, and other mechanical properties of these materials.

Nano calcium carbonate is also widely used in the manufacture of silicones, plastisols, urethanes, polypropylene, polysulfides, and PPC. Compared to regular calcium carbonate, it is smaller in size and offers unique properties. Also, it offers a larger surface area and more reactivity. Growing demand for sealants in automobile parts, additives, and environmentally friendly plastic materials with reduced CO2 emissions is driving the nano calcium carbonate market size.

Key Growth Driving Factors

Increasing demand for high-performance and sustainable materials: The nano calcium carbonate market is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period due to growing demand for high-performance and sustainable materials across various industries. Compared to traditional materials, nano calcium carbonate offers environmental benefits.

The nano calcium carbonate market is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period due to growing demand for high-performance and sustainable materials across various industries. Compared to traditional materials, nano calcium carbonate offers environmental benefits. Expanding industrial applications: Increasing demand for nano calcium carbonate from various industrial applications such as adhesives, paints, and sealants is projected to fuel the industry expansion. Nano calcium carbonate offers unique properties and advantages that make it an attractive choice for these applications.

Increasing demand for nano calcium carbonate from various industrial applications such as adhesives, paints, and sealants is projected to fuel the industry expansion. Nano calcium carbonate offers unique properties and advantages that make it an attractive choice for these applications. Nano calcium carbonate as an additive in polymers and adhesives: In polymers and adhesives, nano-calcium carbonate is utilized as an additive which is likely to augment the nano calcium carbonate market growth. Incorporation of these microparticles probably saves costs and enhances product quality.

In polymers and adhesives, nano-calcium carbonate is utilized as an additive which is likely to augment the nano calcium carbonate market growth. Incorporation of these microparticles probably saves costs and enhances product quality. Enhancing material performance and durability: The addition of nano calcium carbonate can enhance the toughness and performance of materials, particularly in severe temperature conditions, and provide resistance to weather, heat, and impact. Thus, its use in paints helps in regulating the important mechanical and rheological properties of the cured material.

Top Report Findings

Growing demand for nano calcium carbonate from a variety of end-use applications is one of the prominent drivers propelling the market growth.

The market is segmented based on application and region.

The demand in Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth.

Segmental Analysis

Plastic segment accounted for the largest nano calcium carbonate market share in 2022

Based on application nano calcium carbonate market segmentation, plastic held the major revenue share in 2022. The product is majorly used in the plastic industry due to its affordability and reliability compared to plastic resins as well as its ability to enhance the physical properties of the final product. Also, nano calcium carbonate is a highly pure type of calcium carbonate that offers a great surface area and small particle size, making it a profitable option for utilization in the plastics industry. Nano calcium carbonate can enhance plastic’s stiffness, dimensional stability, and strength. Also, in the rubber industry, it helps to improve the physical characteristics of rubber while also reducing the cost of the end product.

Nano Calcium Carbonate Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue Forecast in 2032 USD 21.73 Billion Market size value in 2023 USD 9.38 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 9.8% from 2023 - 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Top Market Players Nanomaterials Technology Co., Ltd., Shanghai Yaohua Nano-Tech Co., Ltd., Hebei Lixin Chemistry Co., Ltd., Minerals Technologies, Inc., Omya AG, Yuncheng Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd., Chu Shin Chemical Co., Ltd., Enping Yueyi Chemistry Industry Co., Ltd., Fujian Sanmu Nano Calcium Carbonate Co., Ltd., Guangdong Qiangda New Materials Technology Co., Segments Covered By Application, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographical Overview

Asia Pacific: The nano calcium carbonate market demand in Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness significant growth owing to the factors such as expanding demand for nano calcium carbonate as a filler ingredient in the plastic and rubber industries. Also, the growing economy in the Asia Pacific, with the rise in demand for products that use nano calcium carbonate as a raw material, is boosting market growth. Further, the presence of a standard manufacturing industry that aids in meeting the requirement for nano calcium carbonate as a raw material for various product development is enhancing the market’s growth.

North America: Following the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a rise in demand for fortified foods in North America. Nano calcium carbonate is used to increase the nutritional value of food applications by adding it as a food additive. In addition, the growing demand for fortified food applications is driving the regional market growth.

Recent Development

In April 2023, Minerals Technologies Inc. disclosed its participation in three new long-term supply agreements for precipitated calcium carbonate (PCC), marking a significant expansion of the company's Specialty Additives product line in China and India.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the Nano Calcium Carbonate Market report based on phase and region:

By Application Outlook

Plastics

Rubber

Building & Construction

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

