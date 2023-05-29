Global Medical Ceramic Market Forecast to 2027: Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive Medical Procedures Drives Growth

Dublin, May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Medical Ceramic Market Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global medical ceramic market was valued at USD 2.4 billion in 2021 and is slated to reach at USD 3.6 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2022-2027.

Medical ceramics are materials that are utilised in the medical business for both human touch and non-contact applications. They're commonly employed in a variety of medical instruments and gadgets. Alumina and zirconia oxides are used to make a variety of ceramic medical equipment.

Biocompatibility is a property of these medical ceramics. Medicinal ceramics are typically non-toxic and have good mechanical strength. They are frequently utilised in pressure sensors, valves, fillers, hand tools, dental screws and bridges, femoral head implants for hip replacement, and other applications.



Market Drivers



One of the primary drivers of the market is an increase in the number of medical procedures including dental implants, cardiovascular implants, orthopaedic implants, and medical imaging equipment. The Global Medical Ceramics Market is being driven by factors like the rising demand for minimally invasive medical procedures, the introduction of novel products enhancing the efficacy of therapeutic and diagnostic medical procedures, and the continuously evolving healthcare infrastructure worldwide.

The sharp increase in the world's population and the proportion of elderly people driving the sales of medical implants and equipment. Worldwide, both patients and physicians are becoming more accepting of medical implants. For instance, a large number of patients worldwide elect to undergo joint reconstruction procedures in order to improve their quality of life, which eventually drives the global market for medical ceramics.

The rising demand for implantable devices and the expanding research activities for the creation of novel medical ceramics are the two main factors that are anticipated to propel the growth of the medical ceramics market during the forecast period. The rising need for medical ceramics in plastic surgery and wound healing applications, as well as the rise in hip and knee replacement surgeries, are additional factors that are projected to fuel the medical ceramics market's expansion.



Market Restraints



It is predicted that the timeline period will see a slowdown in the growth of the medical ceramics market due to demanding clinical and regulatory procedures and inappropriate healthcare reforms. The market for medical ceramics may face more difficulties in the near future due to worries about repairability, recycling, and a shortage of qualified surgeons and dentists. Medical ceramics are subject to unstable costs and supply issues.

Due to fluctuating mining outputs and trade emotions, the price of medical ceramics is likewise unstable. Buyers of medical ceramics must endure lengthy lead times or secure substantial stockpiles, which raises buyer costs and restrains the market's expansion. Time-consuming and costly clinical trials are required for the development of medical ceramic products. These items must pass ISO biocompatibility testing requirements in order to be implanted inside of people.

The approval process for medical ceramic products is cumbersome, pricy, and time-consuming due to the regulatory procedures' complexity, restrictions, and reliance on the composition of ceramics and their intended future applications. The medical ceramics market may be constrained by this factor.



