Global Pet Toys Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $11.32 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.82%

The Global Pet Toys Market was valued at USD 7.7 Billion in 2021 and is estimated to be USD 11.32 Billion growing at a CAGR of 5.82 % from 2022 to 2027.

Companies Mentioned

Central Garden & Pet Company

Cosmic Pet

Zippy Paws

Radio Systems Corporation

Kyjen Company LLC

Benebone LLC

Coastal Pet Products Inc.

Ethical Products Inc.

Petmate

Fluff & Tuff Inc.

Pet owners prefer to spend their money on items that are both safe and enjoyable for their pets to use and play with. The availability of non-toxic toys made of environmentally friendly materials such as hemp, wood, naturally derived rubber, and others is critical to the increasing demand for pet toys.

The safety of pet toys, on the other hand, is determined by the pet's substance, size, pet size, play style, and activity level. Pet dogs enjoy hard balls, fitness robots, and other interactive pet toys because they can engage and play with them.



Market Drivers



In recent years, the concept of owning a pet as a preparation for parenting has gained popularity. In such cases, the pet receives all of the same necessities as the child. This pet parenting trend has encouraged pet owners to pamper their pets in the same way they would pamper their children or any other family member.

The strong bond that people have with their pets has encouraged pet owners to spend more money on luxuries. The prevalence of such a shift suggests that market sales will rise in the coming years.

Furthermore, with the growing trend towards pet humanization, millions of people around the world now consider pets to be members of the family. As a result, the growing popularity of pet adoption among consumers in various regions has increased demand for these toys, fueling the market growth.



Market Restraints



Skin problems are common in dogs and cats, and they are one of the most common reasons owners bring their pets to the veterinarian. Pets are primarily afflicted with diseases such as allergies, skin parasites, and skin infections, which can be caused by the use of chemical substances.

Pets, like humans, can be allergic to plastic toys and materials. Skin allergies are more common in pets than sneezing and hay fever and they can also develop recurring skin and ear infections, as well as paw licking. As a result, the increasing occurrences of skin rashes among pet animals as a result of the use of chemical-based toys are expected to impede the market growth.



Market Segmentation



Product Type

Plush

Rope

Balls

Others

Pet Type

Dogs

Cats

Others

Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and South Africa

