Global Sustainable Footwear Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $12 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 4.91%

The Global Sustainable Footwear Market was worth USD 8.4 Billion in 2021 and is estimated to be USD 12 Billion growing at a CAGR of 4.91 % from 2022 to 2027.

Sustainable footwear is primarily made from recycled waste or upcycling waste, and it involves an environmentally friendly manufacturing process. Natural fibres, as well as upcycled and recycled materials, can be used in sustainable shoe materials. As a result, these shoes have a positive impact on environmental conservation. They reduce toxic waste by using recycled materials.



All footwear that is designed, developed, and manufactured with minimal environmental impact is considered sustainable footwear. Sustainable footwear has grown in popularity over the years as a result of environmental concerns.



Over time, the footwear industry has evolved by observing consumer patterns and activities. In this regard, the on-the-go lifestyle of millennials has encouraged manufacturers to increase their production scale, particularly in the sneaker category. Consumers expect versatility, comfort, functionality, sustainability, and performance in a variety of settings, according to the NDP Group. Over the years, sustainability has been identified as a key trend. This is one of the factors responsible for driving the growth of the Sustainable Footwear Market Globally.



One of the major challenges confronting the market for sustainable footwear is the lengthy manufacturing process. Sustainable footwear typically contains inseparable and decomposable materials, but it employs harmful chemicals during the manufacturing process. The raw materials needed to make sustainable footwear are more expensive than the raw materials used to make conventional footwear.



