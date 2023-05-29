Global Virus Filtration Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $12.9 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 14.3%

Dublin, May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Virus Filtration Market, By Product, By Application, By End User, and By Geography - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides in-depth analysis of the global virus filtration market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2023-2030), considering 2022 as the base year.

Company Profiles

Wuxi Biologics

Clean Cell Inc.

Sartorius AG

Pall Corporation

Merck KgaA

Lonza Group Ltd.

General Electric Company

Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.

Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Virus filtration is widely used to assure the viral safety of biopharmaceutical products. It is a size-based removal method which uses the polymeric membrane to retain virus particles on the surface and within the pores of the membrane. Virus filtration also helps to optimize process economics and prevents the loss of valuable products.



Market Dynamics:



Rise in prevalence of chronic disease, rise in demand for biologics, increasing adoption of single-use technologies, rise in drug development, and the outbreak of COVID-19 (global pandemic) are major factors expected to propel growth of the global virus filtration market.

For instance, in July 2022, Pall Corporation supplied the filtration solution for EverGrain's new large-scale plant-based protein facility in St. Louis, Missouri.

The new facility focuses on upcycling brewer's saved grains with Pall Membralox Microfiltration System, which uses membranes with gradient permeability to purify the valuable protein. A purified high-functional protein, previously used for animal feed, can now be converted into nutritious, plant-friendly ingredients for other food products.



Key features of the study:

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market.

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players.

It profiles key players in the global virus filtration market based on the following parameters such as company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies.

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics.

The global virus filtration market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts.

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global virus filtration market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 167 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $5075.4 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $12920.5 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.3% Regions Covered Global

Detailed Segmentation:

by Product:

Kits and Reagents

Filtration Systems

Services

Other Products

by Application:

Biologicals

Medical Devices

Water Purification

Air Purification

by End User:

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organisations (CROs)

Academic Research Organisations

Medical Device Companies

by Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

