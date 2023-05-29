Global Patient-Centric Healthcare App Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $136 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 39.1%

Dublin, May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Patient-Centric Healthcare App Market, By Mode of Operation, By Application, and By Geography - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides in-depth analysis of the global patient-centric healthcare app market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2023-2030), considering 2022 as the base year..

Company Profiles

Bayer AG

Novartis AG

Siemens Healthineers AG

Pfizer Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

MobileSmith Inc.

Merck KgaA

MFine Pvt Ltd.

Athenahealth Inc.

Oracle (Cerner Corporation)

ASSURECARE LLC (IPATIENT CARE)

Boston Scientific Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Baxter International Inc. (HillRom Services, Inc.)

Patient centric healthcare application (apps) offers health-related services conveniently from the electronic device, such as a smartphone and/or tablet. These applications are used by people around the globe to monitor numerous aspects of their health.



Increase in burden of chronic diseases, growing geriatric (aging) population, increase in adoption of patient-centric healthcare apps, outbreak of COVID-19 (global pandemic), and enhanced access and flexibility with novel technologies are major factors expected to augment growth of the global patient-centric healthcare app market over the forecast period.



For instance, in July 2022, AmerisourceBergen launched DTxConnect, a fully integrated ordering, dispensing, and fulfillment platform; aims to facilitate patient access to physician-ordered digital therapeutics and diagnostics DTx, a fast-expanding subset of digital health, uses software to offer clinical interventions to patients directly to treat, manage, or prevent a wide range of illnesses and disorders, such as diabetes and behavioral health issues.



Key features of the study:

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market.

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players.

It profiles key players in the global patient-centric healthcare app market based on the following parameters such as company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies.

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics.

The global patient-centric healthcare app market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts.

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global patient-centric healthcare app market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 154 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $13537.6 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $136397.4 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 39.1% Regions Covered Global

Detailed Segmentation:

by Mode of Operation:

Phone-based

Web-based

Hybrid Patient-centric Apps

by Application:

Wellness Management

Disease and Treatment Management

Other Applications

by Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wiyixp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment