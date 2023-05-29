Global Green Packaging Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $306 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5%

Dublin, May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Green Packaging Market, By Form, by Application, Bacteriological, Technical Applications, and others), and by Regions - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of green packaging market and provides market size in terms of revenue (US$ Million), by revenue and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2023 - 2030), considering 2022 as the base year.

Company Profiles

Amcor Limited

Bemis Company Inc.

Sealed air Corporation

Tetra Laval International S.A.

Mondi Plc.

Sonoco Products Company

Cargill Incorporation

Graham Packaging Company Incorporation

Huhtamaki OYJ

Green packaging offers better shelf life to the products, by eliminating the adverse effects of conventional plastics, which are majorly used as packaging materials.

Green packaging is also eco-friendly, owing to its biodegradability and recyclable nature. The industry is anticipated to grow at a steady rate owing to the growing food and beverage industry that is increasingly adopting packaging made from degradable and recyclable materials.

The foodservice industry is replacing single-use plastic straws, lids, closures, caps, cups, and food trays with products made from paper or compostable alternatives. The product demand in the foodservice industry will continue to grow on account of changing consumer preferences towards convenience and packaged foods.



Market Dynamics:



One of the major factors fuelling the growth of green packaging market include rising concerns regarding environmental safety. Further, pollution created by conventional plastics has posed a major threat to the marine ecosystem due to numerous incidents in which plastic pollution has emerged as one of the leading causes of deaths of marine animals.

Further, rapid adoption of green packaging among the end-use industries is another key factor responsible for the growth of the global green packaging market. Based on type, the market is categorized into recycled content, reusable, and degradable packaging. The recycled content segment includes materials that can be recycled, such as paper, plastic, glass, and metal. These materials are reused by the manufacturers as raw materials to make new packaging products resulting in curbing excess pollution caused by packaging waste.



Key features of the study:

It elucidates the potential revenue opportunity across different segments and elucidates attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, regional outlook, and competitive strategy adopted by the key players

It profiles leading players in the global green packaging market based on the following parameters company overview, product portfolio, financial performance, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and future plans

Owing to the insights from this report, marketers and the management authorities of the companies would be able to make informed decision regarding their technology up-gradation, future product launch, marketing tactics, and market expansion

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 168 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $208000 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $306700 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.9% Regions Covered Global

Detailed Segmentation:

by Material:

Paper & Paperboard

Solid Bleach Sulfate

Recycled

Others

Plastics

Bio degradable plastics

Bio-based plastics

Others

Metals

Steel

Aluminum

Others

Glass

Others

by Process Type:

Recycled Content Packaging

Re-Usable Packaging

Degradable Packaging

by Packaging Type:

Paper & Paperboard Packaging

Corrugated Box

Boxboard

Paper Bags

Others

Plastic Packaging

Bottles

Cans

Bags

Others

Metal Packaging

Barrels & Drums

Caps & Closures

Aerosols

Others

Glass Packaging

Jars

Bottles

Others

Others

by End-use Industry:

Food & Beverages

Healthcare

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3ds1iy

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment