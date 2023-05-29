Global Hydrogen Generation Market Set to Expand Owing to Favorable Initiatives - Fairfield Market Research

London , May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A fast-becoming major driver of the global hydrogen generation market is the integration of renewable energy resources. Hydrogen can be produced through the process of electrolysis, which uses electricity to split water into oxygen and hydrogen. Using surplus renewable energy from sources such as solar and wind power, the production of hydrogen becomes a means of energy storage. As renewable energy is intermittent, this integration allows for more efficient use, thus ensuring a constant supply of hydrogen. As nations and industries strive to transition to cleaner and more sustainable energy systems, the demand for hydrogen as a renewable energy carrier to expected to go up.

Moreover, the need to lower carbon emissions and effectively fight climate change, is another major contributor to the growth trajectory of the global hydrogen generation market. Hydrogen only emits water vapour when used as an energy source. This makes it a clean alternative for various industry processes that rely on fossil fuels. With respective governments and concerned authorities putting in place various initiatives and regulations aimed at incentivizing the adoption of hydrogen, the subsequent demand from the global hydrogen generation market is slated to increase accordingly.

Get Sample Copy/TOC of Hydrogen Generation Market at https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/hydrogen-generation-market/more-information

Insights into Segmentation Analysis

The global hydrogen generation market is generally segmented based on – Production Method, End-Use Industry, and Region. Based on Production Method, the ‘Steam Methane Reforming (SMR)’ sub-segment is projected to account for the largest share of this global market owing to the presence of established infrastructure and relatively lower production costs. With respect to End-Use Industry segmentation, the ‘Transportation Sector’ is slated to account for the majority market share and holds substantial growth potential owing to the greater focus being given to decarbonizing the transportation sector.

Insights into Regional Analysis

As per a study conducted by Fairfield Market Research, both North America and Europe have put in place various initiatives to fund and carry out ambitious strategies that allow for the transition to renewable energy sources and processes, as well as the lowering of carbon emissions. However, the Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global hydrogen generation market, in terms of market share, in the coming years. This can be attributed to ongoing initiatives in countries such as Japan, South Korea, and China to develop a hydrogen-based economy.

Key Market Players

AFC Energy, Air Liquide, Air Products, Ballard Power Systems Inc., Bloom Energy Corp., C3 BioEnergy, Ceres Power, CTP Hydrogen, Chevron Hydrogen Company LLC, Clean Hydrogen Producers Ltd., Doosan Fuel Cell, Enegix Energy, FuelCell Energy Inc., Gaskatel, GmbH, Hydrogenics, HyperSolar Inc., ITM Power, Linde Plc, Nacero, NIKOLA, Plug Power Inc., Proton Power Systems, and Rouge H2 Engineering GmbH, constitute some of the major competitors dominating the competitive landscape of the global hydrogen generation market.

Global Hydrogen Generation Market is Segmented as Below:

Market Place Coverage

Captive

Merchant

Source Coverage

Natural Gas Without CCUS (Carbon capture, utilization, and storage) With CCUS

Coal

Biomass

Water Electrolysis

By-product

Misc.

Application Coverage

Oil Refinery & Biofuels

Methanol Production

Ammonia Production

Iron and Steel (DRI)

Transportation

Power Generation

Misc.





Geographical Coverage

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa





Leading Companies

Air Liquide S.A.

Deokyang Co. Ltd.

Spg Hydrogen Co., Ltd.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

CHN ENERGY Investment Group Co.,LTD

Hydrogenics Corporation

Linde plc

Iwatani Corporation

REFHYNE

Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc.

INOX Air Products Ltd.

Messer

Nippon Sanso Holdings Corporation

SOL Group

McPhy Hydrogen

Nel ASA

Aker Solutions ASA

ITM Power plc

Tokyo Gas Chemicals Co., Ltd.





Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Request for Custom Research: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/hydrogen-generation-market/request-customization

Table Of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Hydrogen Generation Market Snapshot

1.2. Key Market Trends

1.3. Future Projections

1.4. Analyst Recommendations



2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Definitions and Segmentations

2.2. Market Dynamics

2.3. Value Chain Analysis

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.5. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

2.6. Economic Analysis

2.7. Government Regulations/ Promotion Activities

2.8. PESTEL Analysis

2.9. Upcoming Technologies

2.10. Hydrogen Ecosystem - At Glance



3. Production Output and Trade Statistics, 2019 - 2022

3.1. Supply-Demand Analysis

3.2. Production Output Analysis

3.3. Major Exporting Countries, by Destination



4. Price Trends Analysis and Future Projects

4.1. Key Highlights

4.2. Key Factors Impacting the Prices

4.3. Average Price, By Source

4.4. Average Price, By Region



5. Global Hydrogen Generation Market Outlook, 2019 - 2030

5.1. Global Hydrogen Generation Market Outlook, by Market Place, Volume (Thousand Tons) and Value (US$ Mn), 2019 - 2030

5.2. Global Hydrogen Generation Market Outlook, by Source, Volume (Thousand Tons) and Value (US$ Mn), 2019 - 2030

5.3. Global Hydrogen Generation Market Outlook, by Application, Volume (Thousand Tons) and Value (US$ Mn), 2019 - 2030

5.4. Global Hydrogen Generation Market Outlook, by Region, Volume (Thousand Tons) and Value (US$ Mn), 2019 - 2030



6. North America Hydrogen Generation Market Outlook, 2019 - 2030

6.1. North America Hydrogen Generation Market Outlook, by Market Place, Volume (Thousand Tons) and Value (US$ Mn), 2019 - 2030

6.2. North America Hydrogen Generation Market Outlook, by Source, Volume (Thousand Tons) and Value (US$ Mn), 2019 – 2030

6.3. North America Hydrogen Generation Market Outlook, by Application, Volume (Thousand Tons) and Value (US$ Mn), 2019 - 2030

6.4. North America Hydrogen Generation Market Outlook, by Country, Volume (Thousand Tons) and Value (US$ Mn), 2019 - 2030



7. Europe Hydrogen Generation Market Outlook, 2019 - 2030

7.1. Europe Hydrogen Generation Market Outlook, by Market Place, Volume (Thousand Tons) and Value (US$ Mn), 2019 - 2030

7.2. Europe Hydrogen Generation Market Outlook, by Source, Volume (Thousand Tons) and Value (US$ Mn), 2019 - 2030

7.3. Europe Hydrogen Generation Market Outlook, by Application, Volume (Thousand Tons) and Value (US$ Mn), 2019 - 2030

7.4. Europe Hydrogen Generation Market Outlook, by Country, Volume (Thousand Tons) and Value (US$ Mn), 2019 - 2030



8. Asia Pacific Hydrogen Generation Market Outlook, 2019 - 2030

8.1. Asia Pacific Hydrogen Generation Market Outlook, by Market Place, Volume (Thousand Tons) and Value (US$ Mn), 2019 - 2030

8.2. Asia Pacific Hydrogen Generation Market Outlook, by Source, Volume (Thousand Tons) and Value (US$ Mn), 2019 - 2030

8.3. Asia Pacific Hydrogen Generation Market Outlook, by Application, Volume (Thousand Tons) and Value (US$ Mn), 2019 - 2030

8.4. Asia Pacific Hydrogen Generation Market Outlook, by Country, Volume (Thousand Tons) and Value (US$ Mn), 2019 - 2030



9. Latin America Hydrogen Generation Market Outlook, 2019 - 2030

9.1. Latin America Hydrogen Generation Market Outlook, by Market Place, Volume (Thousand Tons) and Value (US$ Mn), 2019 - 2030

9.2. Latin America Generation Market Outlook, by Source, Volume (Thousand Tons) and Value (US$ Mn), 2019 - 2030

9.3. Latin America Hydrogen Generation Market Outlook, by Application, Volume (Thousand Tons) and Value (US$ Mn), 2019 - 2030

9.4. Latin America Hydrogen Generation Market Outlook, by Country, Volume (Thousand Tons) and Value (US$ Mn), 2019 - 2030



10. Middle East & Africa Hydrogen Generation Market Outlook, 2019 - 2030

10.1. Middle East & Africa Hydrogen Generation Market Outlook, by Market Place, Volume (Thousand Tons) and Value (US$ Mn), 2019 - 2030

10.2. Middle East & Africa Hydrogen Generation Market Outlook, by Source, Volume (Thousand Tons) and Value (US$ Mn), 2019 - 2030

10.3. Middle East & Africa Hydrogen Generation Market Outlook, by Application, Volume (Thousand Tons) and Value (US$ Mn), 2019 - 2030

10.4. Middle East & Africa Hydrogen Generation Market Outlook, by Country, Volume (Thousand Tons) and Value (US$ Mn), 2019 - 2030



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Company Market Share Analysis, 2020

11.2. New Developments

11.3. Market Structure (Blue, Green & Grey Hydrogen)

11.4. Company Profiles



12. Appendix

12.1. Research Methodology

12.2. Report Assumptions

12.3. Acronyms and Abbreviations

About Us

Fairfield Market Research is a UK-based market research provider. Fairfield offers a wide spectrum of services, ranging from customized reports to consulting solutions. With a strong European footprint, Fairfield operates globally and helps businesses navigate through business cycles, with quick responses and multi-pronged approaches. The company values an eye for insightful take on global matters, ably backed by a team of exceptionally experienced researchers. With a strong repository of syndicated market research reports that are continuously published & updated to ensure the ever-changing needs of customers are met with absolute promptness.

Contact

Fairfield Market Research

London, UK

UK +44 (0)20 30025888

USA (Toll-free) +1 (844) 3829746

Web: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/

Email: sales@fairfieldmarketresearch.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FairfieldMarket

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fairfield-market-research-uk