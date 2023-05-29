Global Beauty Supplements Market Report 2023: Rising Demand for Organic and Natural Products Drives Growth

Dublin, May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Beauty Supplements Market, By Form, By Application, By Distribution Channel, and By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides in-depth analysis of beauty supplements and provides market size (US$ Million) and Cumulative Annual Growth Rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2023 - 2030), considering 2022 as the base year.

Beauty supplements provide all the minerals and vitamins needed for skin, hair, and nails. It provides specific health and wellness benefits. Health benefits associated with consumption of beauty supplements are reduction in signs of aging and improving cardio & heart health, among others.



Market Dynamics:



Rising demand for organic and natural products is aiding growth of the global beauty supplements market. According to the Organic Trade Association, the sales of organic products in the U.S. were valued at US$ 52.5 Million in 2018, and increased by 6.3% from 2017. Moreover, according to the Plant Based Food Association, the sales of plant-based food increased by 20% in 2018 from 2017.



Key players operating in the beauty supplements market are focused on launching organic and natural products, in order to cater to rising consumer demand. For instance, in May 2019, Herbaland Gummies launched vegan collagen booster gummies, which help in improving collagen formation in body.



Moreover, in April 2019, Garden of Life, a manufacturer of certified organic vitamins and supplements, launched Garden of Life Collagen Beauty, Garden of Life Collagen Peptides, and Garden of Life Collagen Turmeric, which are non-GMO (genetically modified organism) certified, keto certified, paleo certified, and gluten free to support health of skin, hair, and nails.



However, high cost and side effects caused due to beauty supplements is restraining the growth of this market. Over use of beauty supplements might result in vomiting, nausea, swelling of throat, face, and tongue, and difficulty in breathing. For instance, biotin is a popular ingredient in supplements for skin, hair, and nails. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, high intake of biotin may alter hormone levels and markers of heart attack such as troponin. These inaccuracies may lead to misdiagnosis and inappropriate patient management.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 240 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2674.7 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4120.1 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered Global

