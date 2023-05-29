Global UV Tapes Market Report 2023: Rapid Growth of Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in Emerging Economies Drives Growth

Dublin, May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UV Tapes Market, By Product Type, By Application, By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides in-depth analysis of global UV tapes market size (US$ Million and Million Square Meter), and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2023 - 2030), considering 2022 as the base year.
The global UV tapes market has witnessed growth in recent years, owing to its rapid growth of semiconductor and electronics industries in emerging economies.
Among regions, Asia Pacific is expected to gain substantial growth in forthcoming years due to the presence of some key players in the electronics industry. There is a rise in demand for semiconductors and other electronic components which is expected to foster the demand for UV tapes in the next few years.
On basis of product type, the global UV tape market is bifurcated into polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polyolefin (PO), and polyvinyl chloride (PVC). Manufacturers are now preferring PO-based UV tapes over polyvinyl chloride (PVC), as polyolefin UV tapes are readily recyclable, have stronger adhesive strength, and show higher performance & durability in adverse atmospheric environments.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|120
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$516.5 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$1044.3 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Detailed Segmentation:
by Product Type:
- Polyolefin (PO)
- Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
- Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
- Others
by Application:
- Wafer Dicing
- Back-grinding
- Others
by Region:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Spain
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Taiwan
- Japan
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
