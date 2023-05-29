Global UV Tapes Market Report 2023: Rapid Growth of Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in Emerging Economies Drives Growth

Dublin, May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UV Tapes Market, By Product Type, By Application, By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides in-depth analysis of global UV tapes market size (US$ Million and Million Square Meter), and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2023 - 2030), considering 2022 as the base year.

Company Profiles

Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd

Nitto Denko Corporation

Mitsui Chemicals Group

Lintec Corporation

Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

BASF SE

The global UV tapes market has witnessed growth in recent years, owing to its rapid growth of semiconductor and electronics industries in emerging economies.

Among regions, Asia Pacific is expected to gain substantial growth in forthcoming years due to the presence of some key players in the electronics industry. There is a rise in demand for semiconductors and other electronic components which is expected to foster the demand for UV tapes in the next few years.



On basis of product type, the global UV tape market is bifurcated into polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polyolefin (PO), and polyvinyl chloride (PVC). Manufacturers are now preferring PO-based UV tapes over polyvinyl chloride (PVC), as polyolefin UV tapes are readily recyclable, have stronger adhesive strength, and show higher performance & durability in adverse atmospheric environments.



Key features of the study:

It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights into market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by the leading players

It profiles leading players in the global UV tapes market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding their future product launches, technology up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global UV tapes market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, global UV tapes manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global UV tapes market

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $516.5 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1044.3 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.2% Regions Covered Global

Detailed Segmentation:

by Product Type:

Polyolefin (PO)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Others

by Application:

Wafer Dicing

Back-grinding

Others

by Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Taiwan

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

