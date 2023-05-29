PVC Emulsion Market Estimated to Reach US$ 5.2 Billion by 2033, Aesthetically Pleasing Interiors to Surge Demand, States Fact.MR

Rockville, May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The recent research analysis by Fact.MR on the global market global pvc emulsion provides a thorough overview of the industry’s product, end-user, and region categories. It also offers comprehensive details on important players and the crucial tactics they are turning to for gaining an upper hand over their competitors.



Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: On the basis of analysis by Fact.MR, the global PVC emulsion market is estimated to be valued at US$ 3.5 billion in 2023 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period of 2023-2033.

PVC emulsion is used as a sealant in the automotive industry due to its excellent abrasion and chemical resistance, compression set, impact resistance, and water absorption. This product has a wide range of applications, such as the sealing of automotive body panels and related equipment parts as well as preventing the formation of rust at junctions. Thus, increasing the demand for the product in the coming years.

With the growing population and rise in disposable income, demand for residential and commercial buildings is increasing. Since PVC emulsion is soft, as well as flexible, it is widely used in the manufacture of floors and ceilings. Further, its lightweight and strong nature drive the sale of the product.

Increased investment in infrastructure development is expected to boost the market value of PVC emulsions in the coming years. Several countries are investing heavily in infrastructure projects such as airports, ports, and railway corridors. Hence, it increases the demand for PVC emulsions in the infrastructure sector in the near future.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Flooring and wall covering segments are the highest demand generator for PVC emulsions

Chemplast Sanmar Limited Group, Kem One, SCG Chemicals Co., Ltd., Kaneka Corporation, and Rus Vinyl LLC are among prominent players operating in the market

East Asia is projected to dominate the global demand for PVC Emulsions with more than 1/4th of the total revenue share



“Growing Demand from Construction & Automotive Industries to Accelerate the PVC Emulsion Market Growth” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Growth Stratagems

Companies are focusing on research and development to create new and improved products that meet the changing demands of customers. This can include developing more sustainable products or finding ways to reduce costs while maintaining quality. Companies are also expanding their product offerings by diversifying into related markets, such as additives or plasticizers, or by expanding their geographic reach to new regions.

Eminent Players Key Stratagems

Companies are establishing strategic partnerships or acquiring other companies to gain access to new technologies, markets, or distribution channels. Companies are prioritizing customer needs and preferences by providing excellent customer service, customized products, and timely delivery. Further, companies can adopt sustainable practices and develop environmentally friendly products to meet the growing demand for eco-friendly alternatives. Some of the key strategies adopted and implemented by market players are as follows

Kaneka Corporation launched its new range of Kaneka’s Paste PVC “Kanevinyl Paste” for wallpapers, flooring, and other applications used in everyday life.



Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of PVC emulsion positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

Key Companies Profiled

Chemplast Sanmar Limited Group

Kem One

SCG Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Kaneka Corporation

Rus Vinyl LLC



Segmentation of PVC Emulsion Industry Research

By Application : Flooring & Wall Covering Synthetic Leather Manufacturing Automotive Mastic & Sealants Fabric Coatings Surface Coatings Printing Inks & Adhesives Others



By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa





What differences can the pvc emulsion report make on the revenue impacts and strategies of businesses?

Fact.MR strives to provide comprehensive assessments of opportunities in various regions and technology segments. The study also offers an uncluttered data-driven insights into the growth avenues of the pvc emulsion and all its segments. Some of the ways the study can make a discernible impact are by offering evidence-based perspectives on:

Attractiveness quotient of emerging product/technology types in various products in the pvc emulsion

Micro-economics factors that may hamper the prospects of some of the key segments

Recent spate of research and development (R&D) funding on key pvc emulsions

New business models paving way for disruptions in demand dynamic of key segments

Regional markets that will be future engine of growth and the industry trends that will support these markets

Challenges overcoming which may offer industry players competitive edge

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the PVC emulsion market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of application (flooring & wall coverings, synthetic leather manufacturing, automotive mastic & sealants, fabric coatings, surface coatings, printing inks & adhesives, and others) and across major regions of the world.

