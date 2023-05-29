Orthomolecular Medicine Market Size Worth USD 8.2 Billion by 2030 at 7.8% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orthomolecular Medicine Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Orthomolecular Medicine Market Information by Product, End-User, and Region - Forecast till 2030", the market can anticipate developing at a rate of CAGR of 7.8%, touching a projected value of USD 8.2 billion by 2030.

Market Scope

Only a small number of conventional medical professionals practice orthomolecular medicine. Orthomolecular therapies, on the other hand, are more prevalent in complementary and alternative medicine disciplines and are progressively incorporated into over-the-counter retail items, naturopathic medical textbooks, and conventional medications. The use of orthomolecular medicine to treat psychiatric issues is the subject of the contentious field of orthomolecular psychiatry.

The research in biochemistry, nutrition, medicine, and pharmaceuticals that forms the basis of the orthomolecular area is interpreted in light of its practitioners' clinical expertise. The principles of orthomolecular medicine and optimal nutrition are based on the notion that every human is unique and that each person has different nutrient needs depending on their health, genetics, and environment.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 8.2 Billion CAGR 7.8% Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2021 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product And End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW)

Orthomolecular Medicine Market Competitive Landscape:

The important companies active in the orthomolecular medicine industry are

Amway Corporation

Abbott Laboratories

Cipla Limited

BASF SE

Glanbia PLC

Sanofi SA

Danone SE

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Merck KGaA

Novartis AG

In order to expand their business on a worldwide scale, these organizations place a lot of emphasis on partnerships and collaborations with other suppliers and merchants. Additionally, by focusing on introducing new products and product lines with cutting-edge features, these businesses have been able to grow their customer bases and take market share.



Leading market participants in orthomolecular medicine are concentrating on mergers and acquisitions to diversify their product offerings and boost their competitive position.

Orthomolecular Medicine Market Trends:



Market Drivers:

One of the main factors influencing the market is the rising incidence of chronic disorders like diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular illnesses. The market is expanding as a result of rising consumer knowledge of dietary supplements and the demand for safer natural treatments. In addition, it is projected that in the upcoming years, the market would develop even more due to rising consumer health consciousness and a rising desire for personalized medication. In the upcoming years, the market expansion is anticipated to be fueled by rising investments in R&D initiatives as well as the expanding distribution networks of top companies.

To provide individualized care, personalized medicine combines a variety of disciplines. It usually makes use of novel molecular diagnostics, the data-extensive capabilities of the "omics" platform, as well as better electronic health records. By providing efficient, secure, and personalized medications for numerous diseases and health problems, personalized medicine is fueling the expansion of the orthomolecular medicine industry.

In addition, a growing number of health-conscious customers are turning more and more to nutritional supplements and natural therapies for the treatment and prevention of chronic illnesses. The market for orthomolecular medicine is expanding as a result. Leading companies in the orthomolecular medicine industry are able to contact more consumers thanks to the growth of distribution channels. This is supporting the market's expansion.

Market Restraints:

Orthomolecular medicines have a large range of hazards, including the possibility of fatalities and serious, long-term side effects. Every year, hundreds of thousands of people who have an unpleasant reaction to these medicines are taken to the emergency room. Furthermore, there have been reports of a very high incidence of serious and fatal adverse drug reactions from these medicines in US hospitals, with 2,216,000 serious adverse reactions and 106,000 fatalities. ADRs also significantly lengthen hospital stays and raise overall hospital expenses. Drug-related morbidity and mortality costs totaled more than $177.4 billion in 2000. It is urgently necessary to develop new models and prevention measures for medication-related morbidity and death given the financial and medical costs involved. All of these factors can essentially be a huge challenge for the leading manufacturers in the worldwide market in the long run.

COVID 19 Analysis

The global healthcare industry has been impacted by the COVID-19 epidemic. The pandemic has had a significant impact on the medical equipment market, with both highs and lows. On the one hand, the demand for ventilators and personal protective equipment (PPE) has grown quickly, while the use of medical equipment, implants, injectables, stents, and other products is decreasing. Significant variables in this situation include supply chain disruptions, elective surgery delays, and cancellations. The market for orthomolecular medicines has consequently declined dramatically.

Orthomolecular Medicine Market Segmentation

By Product

The market segments, with respect to product, are fatty acids, vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and others.

By End-User

Hospitals & clinics, research facilities, and dietary supplement retailers make up the market's end-user segments.

Orthomolecular Medicine Market Regional Insights

Having captured a whopping 42.7% market share in 2020, North America is currently in the lead. The National Centre for Complementary and Alternative Medicine recently published a survey that examined who, what, and why Americans aged 18 and overutilized complementary and alternative medicine (CAM) in the United States. According to the survey, the following orthomolecular-related applications were recorded in the past 12 months: nonvitamin, nonmineral, natural goods 18.9%, diet-based therapies 3.5%, and megavitamin therapy 2.8%. Other widely used related categories, such as juicing, supplemental antioxidants, essential fatty acids, amino acids, enzymes, and others were not included in the survey.

The incredible market growth in North America is due to the rising incidence of chronic diseases in the area, the expansion of the distribution networks of the major market participants, and the growing knowledge of dietary supplements and natural therapies.

Due to the rising incidence of chronic diseases, the rising demand for personalized medicines, and the expanding investments in R&D activities, Europe, the second-largest regional market, is predicted to have a steady expansion in the years to come.

