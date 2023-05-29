Global Western Blotting Market Report 2023: Increasing Adoption of Organic Growth Strategies Drives Growth

Dublin, May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Western Blotting Market, By Product Type Electrophoresis Blotting Systems, Reagents & Kits, Fluorescent Reagents, Antibodies, Buffer Kits, Transfer Membranes), By Application, By End User, And by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides in-depth analysis of the global western blotting market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2023-2030), considering 2022 as the base year.

Company Profiles

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

GE HealthCare

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Lumigen, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

LI-COR, Inc.

Bio-Techne

SBH Sciences

Advansta Inc.

Azure Biosystems Inc.

HiMedia Laboratories.

Elabscience Biotechnology Inc.

GenScript

Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.

ICL, Inc.

Takara Bio Inc.

Leinco Technologies

Western blotting is a laboratory technique used to detect a specific protein in a blood or tissue sample. The method involves using gel electrophoresis to separate the sample's proteins. The separated proteins are transferred out of the gel to the surface of a membrane. The membrane is exposed to an antibody specific to the target protein. The binding of the antibody is detected using a radioactive or chemical tag.

A western blot is sometimes used to diagnose disease. By using a western blot, researchers can identify specific proteins from a complex mixture of proteins extracted from cells. The technique uses three elements to accomplish this task: (1) separation by size, (2) transfer to a solid support, and (3) marking target protein using a proper primary and secondary antibody to visualize.

Various steps in western blotting include tissue preparation, gel electrophoresis, transfer of proteins onto the membrane, blocking to prevent membrane and antibody interactions, incubation of membrane, and antibody-based detection of proteins.



Market Dynamics:



Increasing adoption of organic growth strategies, such as increasing awareness about western blotting by key players in the market to expand their product portfolio, is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.

For instance, in January 2021, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., a developer and manufacturer of specialized technological products for life science research and clinical diagnostics, announced the launch of the Bio-Rad Western Blotting Learning Center, an online library that provides comprehensive resources, information, and guidance to help researchers improve their experimental western blotting (or immunoblotting) approaches to obtain high-quality data.



Key features of the study:

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global western blotting market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies

Insights from this report will allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global western blotting market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global western blotting market

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 170 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $759.5 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1204.9 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered Global

Detailed Segmentation:

by Products Type:

Electrophoresis Blotting Systems

Automated Dry Blotting Systems

Semi-Dry Blotting Systems

Traditional Wet Transfer Blotting Systems

Reagents & Kits

Chromogenic Reagents Kits

Chemiluminescent Reagents Kits

Horseradish Peroxidase (HRP) Substrate

Alkaline Phosphatase (AP) Substrate

Fluorescent Reagents

Antibodies

Primary Antibody

Secondary Antibody

Buffer Kits

Transfer Membranes

by Application:

Scientific Research

Medical Diagnostics

Agricultural Application

Food & Beverages

Other Applications

by End User:

Diagnostic Laboratories

Research Institutions

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

by Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East

GCC

Israel

Rest of Middle East

Africa

South Africa

Central Africa

North Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1sfnmr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment