[Statistics Report] Continuous Basalt Fiber Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 360 Million by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 11.3%: Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, United States, May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Continuous Basalt Fiber Market - By Application (Molded Materials, Transportation, Electronics, Building & Construction, And Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast, 2020 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Continuous Basalt Fiber Market size was worth at USD 136 million in 2020 and it is expected to surpass around USD 360 million mark by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 11.3% during the forecast period 2021 to 2028.”

What is Continuous Basalt Fiber? How big is the Continuous Basalt Fiber Industry?

Report Overview:

Basalt fiber is a material made up of extremely fine fibers of basalt It is manufactured by melting basalt rocks at high temperatures and processing them according to the needs of the end user industry. It is related to carbon fiber and fiberglass, having superior physic mechanical properties than fiberglass, but basalt fiber is much cheaper than carbon fiber.

In aerospace and automotive industries, basalt fiber is used as a fireproof textile and can also be used as a composite to produce products such as camera tripods. Basalt as a fiber used in FRPs (fiber reinforced polymers) and structural composites. It is getting a lot of attention due to its high temperature and abrasion resistance.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with a Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/continuous-basalt-fiber-market



(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the updated report.

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research Methodology

Global Continuous Basalt Fiber Market Dynamics:

The global continuous basalt fiber market is expected to grow at slow but steady CAGR during the forecast period. Rise in use of basalt fiber in applications such as molded materials, transportation, electronics, building & construction etc., are key factors driving the demand for continuous basalt fiber. Rapidly growing population has been resulted into increased number of transportations, daily use electronic equipment, buildings etc. Building and construction dominated the global continuous basalt fiber market with around 37% share of the market in 2020.

However, transportation, electronics etc. applications expected to exhibit fastest growth rate (CAGR) as compared to building and construction application in the years to come. Moreover, use of continuous basalt fiber in other applications like sports equipment, defense, space and aeronautic components is also expected to boost the demand for continuous basalt fiber.

Directly Purchase a Copy of the [135+ Pages] Report | Quick Delivery Available - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/continuous-basalt-fiber-market



Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2020 USD 136 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 360 Million CAGR Growth Rate 11.3% CAGR Base Year 2020 Forecast Years 2021-2028 Key Market Players Zhejiang GBF Basalt Fiber Co., LTD, Sudaglass and Basaltex NV., Technobasalt Invest LLC, Mudanjiang Jinshi Basalt Fiber Co., Ltd., Kamenny Vek, Ltd, Shanxi Basalt Fibre Technology Co., Ltd, Yingkou Hongyuan Fiberglass Technology Co., Mafic SA, and Technobasalt Invest LLC. Key Segment By Application Type and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Continuous Basalt Fiber Market: Segmentation Analysis

In terms of applications, the sector of the market known as moulded materials held the largest share in the year 2020. Continuous basalt fibres are used in the production of a wide variety of products due to their durability at high temperatures and chemicals as well as their high level of physical strength. The increased demand for high-quality goods has led to an increase in the use of high-strength materials that are also relatively light in weight. This trend can be seen across many different industrial verticals. It is anticipated that this tendency would accelerate the expansion of the market for moulded material applications.

During the period covered by the projections, 2020-2028, the market segment for buildings and constructions is anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth rate. In the construction industry, continuous basalt fibres are utilised to increase the tensile strength of temperature filters, reinforcing nets, and geo textiles. The increase in the construction of commercial buildings, roads, and highways, which has spurred the usage of geo textiles and composite materials, can be attributed to the growing use of continuous basalt fibres in building and construction applications. It is anticipated that the worldwide market would experience the emergence of new opportunities as a result of these tendencies.

The global Continuous Basalt Fiber market is segmented as follows:

By Application Type

Molded Materials

Transportation

Electronics

Building & Construction

Others

Browse the full “Continuous Basalt Fiber Market - By Application (Molded Materials, Transportation, Electronics, Building & construction, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2020 – 2028.” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/continuous-basalt-fiber-market



Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Continuous Basalt Fiber market include -

Zhejiang GBF Basalt Fiber Co. LTD

Sudaglass and Basaltex NV.

Technobasalt Invest LLC

Mudanjiang Jinshi Basalt Fiber Co. Ltd.

Kamenny Vek Ltd

Shanxi Basalt Fibre Technology Co. Ltd

Yingkou Hongyuan Fiberglass Technology Co.

Mafic SA

Technobasalt Invest LLC.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Continuous Basalt Fiber market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 11.3% during the forecast period (2021-2028).

In terms of revenue, the Continuous Basalt Fiber market size was valued at around US$ 136 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 360 million by 2028.

Based on application segmentation the molded materials segment held a majority of the market in 2020.

On the basis of region, North American region constituted the second-largest share a market share in the global continuous basalt fiber market in 2020.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/continuous-basalt-fiber-market



Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Application Type and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS:

What was the value of global continuous basalt fiber market in 2020?

What will be the size of the global continuous basalt fiber market in 2028?

What are the key factors driving the global continuous basalt fiber market growth?

Which region will make notable contributions in the global continuous basalt fiber market?

Who are the major companies operating in the global continuous basalt fiber market?

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/133



(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Regional Analysis:

North America was the largest regional market for continuous basalt fiber in 2020. It accounted for around 40% share of the global market in 2020. Demand for continuous basalt fiber is mainly driven by strong demand from North America because of various application areas of continuous basalt fiber. In addition, high expenditure on defense and sports equipment is expected to propel market growth in the region during the forecast period. However, Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit the fastest growth in during the forecast period.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



To know an additional revised 2023 list of market players, request a brochure of the report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/continuous-basalt-fiber-market



Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research:

Biopolymer Coatings Market By Product (Bio Polyurethane (PU) Coating, Bio Polyamide (PA) Coatings, Bio Polybutylene Succinate (PBS) Coatings, Cellulose Esters And Others), By End User (Packaging, Food & Beverages, Construction, Textile, Healthcare And Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast, 2020 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/biopolymer-coatings-market



Water-Based Enamel Market By Product (Low Sheen, Mid Sheen, High Sheen), By End Use Industry (Construction, Furniture, Automotive And Ancillaries, Pharmaceuticals, Food Industry And Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast, 2020 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/water-based-enamel-market



Waterborne Adhesives Market By Formulation (Natural Polymers And Soluble Synthetic Polymers), By Type (Starch/Dextrin Adhesives, Protein/Casein Adhesives, Resin/Polymer Acetate Adhesives, Latex Adhesives And Others), By Bond Formation (Wet Bonding Waterborne Adhesives And Water Based Contact Adhesives), By Application (Bookbinding, Paper And Packaging, Construction, And Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast, 2020 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/waterborne-adhesives-market



Automotive Composite Market By Type (Metal Matrix Composite, Polymer Matrix Composite And Ceramic Matrix Composite) By Application (Interior, Exterior, Chassis & Power Train Components, And Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast, 2020 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/automotive-composites-market



Automotive Paints Market By Vehicle Type (Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles, And Passenger Cars), Coat Type (Electro Coat, Primer, And Basecoat), By Technology (Solvent, Waterborne, And Powder Coating), By Texture (Solid And Metallic): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast, 2020 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/automotive-paints-market



Aviation Coating Market By Type (Acrylic, Polyurethane, Epoxy, Others), Process (Powder Coating, Liquid Coating, Others), By End User (General Aviation, Commercial Aviation, And Military Aviation): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast, 2020 – 2028.: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/aviation-coating-market



Biotechnology Reagents Market By Technology (Chromatography, Electrophoresis, PCR, Mass Spectrometry, Flow Cytometry, Expression & Transfection) For DNA & RNA Analysis, Protein Purification, Drug Testing, Gene Expression And By End User: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends And Forecast, 2020 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/biotechnology-reagents-market



Biostimulants Market By Active Ingredient (Humic Acids, Fulvic Acids, Seaweed, Microbials, Trace Minerals, Vitamins, And Amino Acids), By Application Method (Foliar, Soil, And Seed), By Crop Type (Row Crops, Fruits & Vegetables, Turfs & Ornamentals, Other Crops) - Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, And Forecast, 2020 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/biostimulants-market



Biomass Pellets Market By Application (Industrial Applications And Residential Applications): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast, 2020 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/biomass-pellets-market



Bio-Solvents Market By Type,(Alcohols, Glycols, Diols, Lactate Esters, D-Limonene, Methyl Soyate & Others) By Application (Industrial & Domestic Cleaners, Paints & Coatings, Adhesives, Printing Inks & Other Applications) - Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast, 2020 - 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/bio-solvents-market



About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research/



Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research



Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zionmarketresearch



Follow Us on Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/zionmarketresearch/



Follow Us on YouTube: https://youtu.be/Y0Yfi7N8zSs



Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 7768 006 007

Web: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/



Blog: https://zmrblog.com/



Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, or Media?