Leading Manufacturers Fuel Hemodialysis Concentrates Market, Aiming for US$ 3.6 Billion Revenue by 2032- By PMI

covina, May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hemodialysis Concentrates contains chemicals and water to clear away excess salt, wastes and fluid from blood. Hemodialysis help to balance minerals such as sodium, potassium, calcium in blood and also controls blood pressure of the body.

Growing prevalence of chronic diseases has given positive impact on market growth. Rising incidence of kidney diseases coupled with kidney transplants has further, facilitated the demand for Hemodialysis Concentrates market growth.

Key Highlights:

In November 2022, Rockwell Medical Inc., reacquired its distribution rights from Baxter to its hemodialysis concentrate product. After reacquisition Rockwell will be able to sell its product directly to dialysis clinics throughout the United States and across the globe.

Region Analysis:

North America: Established healthcare infrastructure, advanced technologies, high prevalence of kidney diseases. Key markets: United States, Canada.

Europe: Strong healthcare system, strict quality standards, major manufacturers, focus on technological advancements. Key markets: Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy.

Asia Pacific: Growing population, increasing kidney disease prevalence, improving healthcare infrastructure, rising awareness. Key markets: China, Japan, India, South Korea.

Latin America: Emerging market, rising burden of kidney diseases, increasing healthcare investments, government initiatives. Key markets: Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia.

Middle East and Africa: Significant kidney disease prevalence, high diabetes and hypertension-related kidney problems, growing demand for dialysis treatment. Key markets: Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Egypt.

Attributes Details Hemodialysis Concentrates Market Value (2022) US$ 2.46Bn Hemodialysis Concentrates Market Projected Value (2032)



US$ 3.6Bn



Hemodialysis Concentrates Market CAGR (2022 – 2032)



3.7%





Top Players:

Baxter International Inc.

Nipro Corporation

Rockwell Medical Inc.

Cantel Medical Corp.

Guangdong Biolight Meditech Co. Ltd.

Treet Corp. Ltd.

Sopharma AD

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

DaVita Healthcare Partners, Inc.

Diaverum Healthcare Partners

Segmentation:

The hemodialysis concentrates market can be segmented based on various factors. Here are the key segmentation categories:

Product Type: The market can be segmented based on the type of hemodialysis concentrate:

Acid Concentrates: These concentrates contain acetic acid and are used in combination with bicarbonate concentrates.

Bicarbonate Concentrates: These concentrates contain sodium bicarbonate and are used to buffer the acid concentrate.

Composition: Hemodialysis concentrates can also be segmented based on their composition of electrolytes and other components. This includes sodium, potassium, calcium, magnesium, glucose, and bicarbonate concentrations.

End User: The market can be segmented based on the end users of hemodialysis concentrates:

Dialysis Centers: Concentrates are primarily used in dialysis centers for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney failure.

Hospitals: Some hospitals also have dialysis units where concentrates are used for hemodialysis procedures.

Analyst View:

Growing geriatric population and prevalence of diseases has become a key factor in target market growth. Growing strategic partnerships of key players and expansion of product development has driven the market growth. Improved healthcare infrastructure and advancement in dialysis centers has further, anticipated to increase the demand for Hemodialysis Concentrates market growth.

Hemodialysis Concentrates Market Growth:

The hemodialysis concentrates market has been experiencing steady growth in recent years and is expected to continue growing in the foreseeable future. Several factors contribute to the growth of this market:

Increasing Prevalence of Kidney Diseases: Chronic kidney disease (CKD) and end-stage renal disease (ESRD) are on the rise globally, primarily due to factors such as aging populations, the growing prevalence of diabetes and hypertension, and lifestyle changes. The increasing number of patients requiring hemodialysis drives the demand for hemodialysis concentrates.

Growing Dialysis Treatment Rate: The demand for dialysis treatment, including hemodialysis, is increasing as more patients are diagnosed with kidney diseases. Dialysis is a life-sustaining treatment for individuals with ESRD, and as awareness about kidney diseases and treatment options improves, more patients are seeking dialysis, thus driving the demand for hemodialysis concentrates.

Technological Advancements: Advancements in hemodialysis technologies, including improved dialysis machines and better concentrate formulations, contribute to market growth. Technological innovations focus on enhancing the effectiveness and safety of dialysis procedures, leading to increased demand for advanced hemodialysis concentrates.

Rising Healthcare Expenditure: Increased healthcare expenditure in many regions, including government investments and private healthcare spending, supports the growth of the hemodialysis concentrates market. Governments and healthcare organizations are allocating resources to expand dialysis facilities, improve patient access to treatment, and procure necessary dialysis supplies, including concentrates.

Expansion of Dialysis Centers: The establishment of new dialysis centers, both independent and within hospitals, is another significant driver of market growth. Dialysis centers require hemodialysis concentrates as essential supplies for their operations. The expansion of dialysis centers, especially in emerging economies, leads to increased demand for hemodialysis concentrates.

Technological and Product Innovations: Market players are continuously focusing on research and development activities to develop advanced and improved hemodialysis concentrates. These innovations aim to enhance the safety, efficacy, and convenience of dialysis treatments, leading to increased adoption and market growth.

Growing Geriatric Population: The aging population is prone to developing kidney diseases, contributing to the increasing demand for hemodialysis treatments. As the global population continues to age, the demand for hemodialysis concentrates is expected to rise.

