Global Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Market Size To Exceed USD 156.7 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 7.04%

New York, United States , May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Market Size is to grow from USD 72.63 billion in 2022 to USD 156.7 billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.04% during the projected period. The rising adoption of data retention and processing features in several industries including industrial, automotive & transportation, telecommunication, energy & power, healthcare, consumer electronics, data centres, military & aerospace, agriculture, retail, and others are expected to boost the demand for the non-volatile memory (NVM) market during the forecast period.

Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) is a type of memory that retains its stored information/data even after the power is turned off. Flash memory, hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), USB drives, and magnetic tape are the most prevalent forms of non-volatile memory. NVM is currently commonly utilized in data centers and consumer gadgets to speed up data transport and reduce data loss. Non-volatile memory technology businesses are also working on new non-volatile memory technical advancements to reduce costs, improve efficiency, increase storage density, increase longevity, and reduce power consumption. Emerging innovations that use cutting-edge materials and techniques to expand Flash technology further, allowing for greater scalability and memory efficiency, are gaining industrial traction. The rising demand for data retention and processing functionalities, as well as the growing popularity of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT), are some of the primary reasons driving the expansion of the non-volatile memory market. Furthermore, increased demand for high-speed, low-power, and stable memory solutions is driving the market.

The traditional segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share over the forecast period.

On the basis of type, the global non-volatile memory (NVM) market is segmented into traditional and next-generation. Among these, the traditional segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share of 48.6% over the forecast period. The next-generation non-volatile memory is further divided into 3D NAND, MRAM / STT-MRAM, FRAM, ReRAM/CBRAM, NVDIMM, PCM, NRAM, and Others. This type of non-volatile memory is used in a variety of applications such as laptops, digital cameras, GPS, cell phones, electronic musical instruments, and so on, and is also being used by data center solution providers as cloud-based services become more popular, propelling the flash non-volatile memory (NVM) market growth over the forecast time frame.

The 300 mm segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth over the forecast period.

On the basis of wafer size, the global non-volatile memory (NVM) market is segmented into 200 mm, 300 mm, and 450 mm. Among these, the 300 mm segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth over the forecast period. Almost all large fab refurbishment and construction projects require the manufacture of 300 mm wafers. The use of 300 mm wafers has grown considerably in recent years. Typically, a 300 mm wafer can manufacture 600 or more chips.

The consumer electronics segment accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 57.2% over the forecast period.

On the basis of end-use, the global non-volatile memory (NVM) market is segmented into industrial, automotive & transportation, telecommunication, energy & power, healthcare, consumer electronics, data centres, military & aerospace, agriculture, retail, and others. Among these, the consumer electronics segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share of 57.2% over the forecast period. As high-performance smartphones and other consumer electronic gadgets are made around the world, the market is likely to rise.

Asia Pacific dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is dominating the market with more than 38.7% market share over the forecast period. The high population density of the region helps to market expansion, resulting in a high-potential marketplace for consumer electrical and electronic items. The Asia Pacific market is being driven by increased consumer electronics demand for non-volatile memory (NVM). On the other hand, North America is predicted to expand the fastest during the forecast period. In North America, innovative new facilities, including data centers, are being built in response to rising demand for digital entertainment, videoconferencing, and video and phone call services.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Market include Fujitsu, ROHM CO., LTD., SAMSUNG, HT Micron, SK HYNIX INC., Pure Storage, Inc., STMicroelectronics, NVMdurance, Micron Technology, Inc., SMART Modular Technologies, Intel Corporation, Viking Technology, Avalanche Technology, Infineon Technologies AG, Toshiba Corporation, KIOXIA Holdings Corporation, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Western Digital Technologies, Inc., and among others.

Recent Developments

On February 2023, GlobalFoundries Inc. announced the acquisition of Renesas Electronics Corporation's unique and production-proven Conductive Bridging Random Access Memory (CBRAM) technology, a low-power memory solution designed to enable a variety of applications in residential and industrial IoT and smart mobile devices. By adding another dependable, customized embedded memory solution that is reasonably straightforward to integrate into other technological nodes, the transaction expands GF's memory portfolio and extends its roadmap of embedded non-volatile memory (NVM) solutions.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Market, Type Analysis

Traditional Flash Memory EEPROM nvSRAM EPRoM, Others

Next-Generation 3D NAND MRAM / STT-MRAM FRAM ReRAM/CBRAM NVDIMM PCM NRAM Others



Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Market, Wafer Size Analysis

200 mm

300 mm

450 mm

Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Market, End-Use Analysis

Industrial

Automotive & Transportation

Telecommunication

Energy & Power

Healthcare

Consumer Electronics

Data Centres

Military & Aerospace

Agriculture

Retail

Others

Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



