Global Seed Coating Market Size To Grow USD 5.4 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 8.5%

New York, United States , May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Seed Coating Market Size is to grow from USD 2.3 billion in 2022 to USD 5.4 billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.5% during the projected period. A number of factors contribute to the global seed coating market's expansion. The growing demand for high-quality seeds with improved germination rates, disease resistance, and yield potential drives the use of seed coating technologies. Furthermore, seed coating aids in the efficient delivery of agrochemicals such as fertilizers, pesticides, and insecticides directly to the seeds, reducing the need for excessive application.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/1928

The global seed coating market is a growing and dynamic sector of the agricultural industry. The application of a thin layer of various materials onto seeds to improve their performance and protect them during the germination and early growth stages is known as a seed coating. Polymers, colorants, binders, and other additives may be used in these coatings. Seed coating provides advantages such as easier handling, improved seed flowability, improved seed identification, and reduced dust-off during sowing. These benefits result in improved seed performance, increased crop productivity, and cost savings for farmers. Seed coating companies are heavily investing in R&D activities to create new and improved seed coating formulations and technologies. This emphasis on innovation is propelling the seed coating market forward, as companies strive to offer improved products with improved performance and greater sustainability. However, the seed coating industry is governed by a number of rules and regulations, particularly those governing the use of chemicals and biocides. Compliance with these regulations complicates matters and may raise costs for seed coating manufacturers. Strict regulatory frameworks can also limit the availability of specific active ingredients, hampering the development of novel seed coating formulations.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 130 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on " Global Seed Coating Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Additives (Pellets, Polymers, Colorants, Minerals/pumice, and Others), By Process (Encrusting, Film coating, and Pelleting), By Crop (Oilseeds & pulses, Cereals & grains, Vegetables, and Flowers & ornamentals), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032." Get Detailed Report Description Here:

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/1928

The polymers segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global seed coating market during the forecast period.

The global seed coating market is divided into additive categories such as pellets, polymers, colorants, minerals/pumice, and others. Among these, the polymers segment is projected to account for the majority share of the global seed coating market over the forecast period. The polymers that play a critical role in providing adhesion, protection, and controlled release properties to coated seeds can be attributed to segmental growth.

The film coating segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global seed coating market during the forecast period.

The global seed coating market is divided into three process: encrusting, film coating, and pelleting. Among these, the film coating segment is projected to account for the majority share of the global seed coating market over the forecast period. Because of its versatility, efficiency, and ease of application, film coating has grown in popularity.

The cereals & grains segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global seed coating market during the forecast period.

The global seed coating market is divided into four segments based on the crop: oilseeds & pulses, cereals & grains, vegetables, and flowers & ornamentals. The cereals & grains segment is projected to account for a majority share of the global seed coating market over the forecast period. Global consumption of cereals and grains for human consumption, animal feed, and industrial purposes contributes to the cereal & grains segmental larger market share in the global seed coating market.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/1928

North America is projected to account for a major share of the global seed coating market over the period of forecasting.

North America is anticipated to account for the largest share of the global seed coating market throughout the forecast period. This is mainly due to the presence of technologically advanced agricultural practices, the use of precision farming techniques, and a strong emphasis on increasing crop productivity. The region's well-established agricultural infrastructure, extensive R&D activities, and favorable regulatory frameworks all contribute to the growth of the North American seed coating market. Europe is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the global seed coating market during the forecast period. The European Union's policies encouraging more sustainable agricultural practices, chemical limitations, and efforts to minimize the environmental impact of farming all support the expansion of the seed coating market in this region.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Seed Coating Market include Solvay S.A., BASF SE, Milliken Chemicals, Germain Seed Technology Inc., Croda International plc, Clariant AG, CR Minerals, Bayer CropScience AG, Chromatech Incorporated, Incotec Group, DSM, Sensient Technolgies, Brettyoung Seeds Limited, Precision Laboratories, and Others.

Get Discount At @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-discount/1928

Recent Developments

In February 2022, Croda International collaborated with Xampla to develop an entirely biodegradable seed coating that is free of microplastics in nature. This collaboration will assist Croda International in maintaining its leadership position in the seed coating material market. This will also enable Croda International to provide long-term solutions in accordance with a few countries' microplastic ban.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Seed Coating Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Seed Coating Market, By Additives

Pellets

Polymers

Colorants

Minerals/pumice

Others

Global Seed Coating Market, By Process

Encrusting

Film coating

Pelleting

Global Seed Coating Market, By Crop

Oilseeds & pulses

Cereals & grains

Vegetables

Flowers & ornamentals

Global Seed Coating Market , Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Browse Related Reports

Global Biopesticides Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (BioHerbicides, Bio Insecticides, Bionematicides, BioFungicides, and Others), By Application (Seed Treatment, Foliar Spray, and Soil Spray), By Source (Biochemicals, Microbials, and Beneficial Insects), and By Crop Type (Grains & Oil Seeds, Fruits & vegetables, Cereals, and Others), By Form (Dry and Liquid), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/biopesticides-market

Global Agritech Market Size, Share & Trends, COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report, By Type (Biotechnology and Biochemical, Big Data and Analytics, Sensors and Connected Devices, Mobility and Others), and By Application (Irrigation, Production and Maintenance, Supply Chain, Marketplace and Others); (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/agritech-market

Global Biostimulants Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Active Ingredient (Amino Acids, Humic Substances, Seaweed Extracts, and Microbial Amendments), By Mode of Application (Soil Treatment, Foliar, and Seed Treatment), By Form (Liquid and Dry), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/biostimulants-market

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com, sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter