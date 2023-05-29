Community-Driven Rage Coin ($RAGE) Sets a New Standard for Uselessness, Promising Simplicity and Zero Taxes

London, UK, May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the crypto community witnesses the rise of a new king in the world of memecoins. Rage Coin ($RAGE) proudly announces its arrival in the world of cryptocurrencies, aiming to redefine the meaning of uselessness in the memecoin space. With its fair launch on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), LP locked, zero taxes, and contract renounced, $RAGE aims to make memes great again.

Rage Coin had a booming launch following its successful fair launch presale on PinkSale. Rage Coin is on a mission to make memes great again, challenging the trend of derivative coins with complicated names like ShibaCumGMElonKishuTurboPepeAssFlokiMoon Inu. This community-driven project is here to disrupt the status quo and bring a refreshing simplicity to the memecoin landscape.

Embracing its uselessness, Rage Coin offers a straightforward approach. The token supply consists of a staggering 690,690,690,690,690 coins. However, the team behind $RAGE believes in transparency and simplicity, ensuring there are no taxes, crazy fees, or unnecessary complications associated with the token.

During the fair launch, 94.1% of the token supply was deployed, leaving the remaining tokens in a wallet where they will likely serve no purpose whatsoever. This distribution model ensures that the community has a significant stake in the project, aligning with the core principles of decentralization and community ownership.

"We are tired of watching memecoins come and go, with each claiming to be the next big thing. Rage Coin breaks the mold by embracing its ultimate uselessness. We believe that true greatness lies in the ability to make people laugh and connect through memes," said the team behind Rage Coin.

$RAGE unleashes an unprecedented investment opportunity on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), sparing everyone from the clutches of insane gas fees prevailing on ETH. Furthermore, being a low-cap gem at present, $RAGE entices one and all to invest, securing a substantial chunk of its captivating supply.

The team behind Rage Coin understands the importance of security in the crypto space. To ensure the safety and peace of mind of investors, a security audit was conducted by Blocksafu. The results of the audit can be found at https://blocksafu.com/audit/0x699060b76f0269c19171B4e193C0A792fA25CAD7 . Investors can rest assured that $RAGE has undergone a thorough examination and adheres to the highest security standards.

Rage Coin eliminates any additional taxes, fees, or charges associated with buying, selling, or transferring the tokens, making it easy and cost-effective for users to engage with the coin.

The $RAGE contract has been renounced, ensuring transparency and removing any control from the hands of the developers. As a community-driven project, Rage Coin gives power to its community members, allowing them to actively participate in the decision-making process. The liquidity of $RAGE is securely locked, providing stability and confidence to token holders.

Furthermore, $RAGE is actively pursuing listings on reputable centralized exchanges (CEXs) to expand its reach and accessibility.

To learn more about Rage Coin and join the community, please visit the official website at https://rage.community . Stay updated on the latest developments by engaging in discussions, and share your thoughts about Rage Coin on their official social platforms.

Rage Coin ($RAGE) is not just another memecoin; it is a movement. By embracing its uselessness and focusing on making memes great again, $RAGE aims to bring joy and laughter to the crypto community. Join the revolution today and be a part of the ultimate memecoin experience.

Rage Coin ($RAGE) is a community-driven memecoin that embraces the concept of uselessness. With its fair launch, zero taxes, and simplicity, $RAGE aims to disrupt the memecoin space and redefine the meaning of uselessness. For more information, please visit https://rage.community .

