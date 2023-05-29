Calcium Channel Blockers Market Predicted to Reach $24 Billion by 2031, Propelled by 5.7% CAGR – TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global calcium channel blockers (CCB) market is forecast to be valued at US$ 24 billion, expected to incline at a value CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2031. As of 2023, a valuation of US$ 15.3 billion is anticipated for the market. The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular conditions is one primary driver expected to propel sales in the future.



Calcium channel blockers (CCBs) help inhibit the entry of calcium ions into the smooth muscle cells of blood vessels. Therefore, blood vessels relax and dilate, helping improve blood flow and reducing risks of heart attacks. CCBs additionally help improve the flow of oxygen to the heart, thus promoting good heart health.

Cardiovascular diseases today rank among the leading cause of fatalities across the world. The World Health Organization (W.H.O) estimates that 17.9 million people succumbed to cardiovascular diseases in 2019. This represents 32% of all global deaths. Considering this high fatality number, governments worldwide are making it a top priority to detect early signs of the disease and manage the same through several approaches. One such approach is to use calcium channel blockers.

For treating CVDs, healthcare practitioners are reliant on combination therapies. This has improved positive patient outcomes. Several clinical trials are testimony to this fact. The ACCOMPLISH trial, for instance, discovered a combination therapy via the use of amlodipine, a CCB and benazepril, an ACE inhibitor. The administration of both drugs in combination yielded positive results compared to their usage in isolation.

Likewise, the ALLHAT trial found that a combination of amlodipine and ACE inhibitor Lisinopril proved to be more effective in reducing the risk of heart failure than the diuretic drug chlorthalidone.

Key Takeaways from the Report

As of 2022, the calcium channel blockers market was valued at US$ 14.5 billion

From 2023 to 2031, the market for calcium channel blockers is likely to expand by 1.5x

By application, hypertension treatment is expected to provide maximum opportunities for calcium channel blockers manufacturers

Treatment through phenylalykamines is expected to gain traction in the coming decade

Online pharmacies are likely to emerge as the most preferred distribution channels for availing calcium channel blockers



Calcium Channel Blockers: Primary Growth Drivers

The demand for calcium channel blocker medicines is inclining because of a shift toward combination therapies for cardiovascular disorders

With an increased demand for generic medications such as amlodipine, nifedipine, and diltiazem, the demand for CCB drugs is expected to rise

Retail pharmacies in several countries are assisting in making CCB drugs available to a wider range of customers. This initiative is expected to propel sales to a large extent



Calcium Channel Blockers Market: Regional Landscape

North America is expected to be the frontrunner with respect to calcium channel blocker drugs consumption. Growth is attributed to a high prevalence of hypertension among citizens

Asia Pacific is another lucrative market for calcium channel blockers, given the unceasing initiatives by healthcare providers to eradicate chronic health issues such as cardiovascular disorders

Calcium Channel Blockers Market: Competitive Landscape

The global market for calcium channel blockers is characterized by the presence of a significant number of market players. This renders the market highly competitive. Prominent players profiled in Transparency Market Research’s report include:

Pfizer, Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Bausch Health Company, Inc.

Novartis AG

AstraZeneca

Merck & Co. Inc.

GSK plc

Bayer AG

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited

Some recent developments in the calcium channel blockers landscape are as follows:

On February 24, 2022, CMP Pharma received FDA approval for its Norliqva (Amlodipine) Oral Solution. This oral liquid solution, with a concentration of 1mg/mL, is the first and only FDA-approved medication of its kind that contains the besylate salt of amlodipine, a long-acting calcium channel blocker that is commonly used to manage hypertension and angina.

On May 17, 2021, Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc. entered into an exclusive license and collaboration agreement with Ji Xing Pharmaceuticals to develop and potentially commercialize an investigational drug Etripamil in Greater China for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT) and other cardiovascular conditions. Milestone Pharmaceuticals is focused on developing innovative cardiovascular medicines, and the partnership with Ji Xing Pharmaceuticals will allow them to expand the potential reach of Etripamil in Greater China, if approved.

Market Segmentation

Drug Class

Phenylalkylamine

Benzothizepine

Dihydropyridine 1 st Generation 2 nd Generation 3 rd Generation



Application

Hypertension

Angina

Arrhythmia

Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

Others (Raynaud's disease, etc.)



Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies



Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



