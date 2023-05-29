Global Rodenticides Market Size To Worth USD 9.3 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 5.7%

New York, United States , May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Rodenticides Market Size is to grow from USD 5.3 billion in 2022 to USD 9.3 billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.7% during the projected period. The global rodenticides market has been steadily growing over the years, driven by rising urbanization, increased concern about rodent-borne diseases, and the need to protect food storage facilities and agricultural crops. Population growth, rising food demand, and expanding urban landscapes all have an impact on market size.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/1931

The global rodenticides market includes products used to control rodent populations in agricultural, industrial, and residential settings. Rodenticides are poisons that are designed to kill rodents and come in a variety of forms such as baits, pellets, and powders. Global demand for rodent control services is increasing as people become more concerned about environmental pollution and the public health risks posed by vector-borne diseases. The growing population, combined with overexploitation and degradation of limited resources, is contributing to ecosystem degradation, which is causing global warming and temperature rise. As a result of these factors, pests' ability to survive across multiple seasons is improving, as evidenced by tropical pests' migration away from the equatorial region as a result of global warming. However, alternative rodent control methods, such as electronic repellents, ultrasonic devices, and natural repellents, may reduce the demand for traditional rodenticides. These alternatives may be perceived as safer or more environmentally friendly, limiting the market's potential growth.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 130 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on " Global Rodenticides Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Anticoagulants, Non-Coagulants), By Mode of Application (Pellets, Spray, and Powder), By End Use (Agriculture, Warehouses, and Urban Centers), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032." Get Detailed Report Description Here:

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/1931

The anticoagulants segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global rodenticides market during the forecast period.

The global rodenticides market is divided into two types: anticoagulants and non-coagulants. Among these, anticoagulants are projected to account for the majority share of the global rodenticides market over the forecast period. Their long-term effectiveness and low cost can be attributed to their growth.

The pellets segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global rodenticides market during the forecast period.

The global rodenticides market is segmented into pellets, spray, and powder based on the mode of application. The pellets segment is projected to account for the majority share of the global rodenticides market over the forecast period. Pellet formulations are widely preferred due to their ease of use, controlled release of the active ingredient, and versatility in application methods, which can be attributed to segmental growth.

The agriculture segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global rodenticides market during the forecast period.

The global rodenticides market is classified into three end-use segments: agriculture, warehouses, and urban centers. Among these, agriculture is projected to account for the majority share of the global rodenticides market over the forecast period. Rodenticides are in high demand in the agricultural sector due to the significant economic impact of rodent damage to crops and stored grains.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/1931

North America is estimated to hold the largest share of the global rodenticides market over the predicted timeframe.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global rodenticides market during the forecast period. The presence of extensive storage facilities, warehouses, and urban centers contributes to the region's demand for rodenticides. Stringent food safety and pest control regulations also contribute to market growth. During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is projected to expand at the highest pace in the global rodenticides market. Rapid industrialization and urbanization also contribute to market expansion, as warehouses, storage facilities, and urban areas necessitate effective rodent control.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Rodenticides Market include Bayer AG, UPL Limited, Anticimex, Rentokil Initial PLC, Liphatech, Inc., Bell Laboratories Inc., Abell Pest Control, BASF SE, Syngenta AG, Neogen Corporation, Ecolab Inc., Senestech, Inc., Rollins, Inc., JT Eaton & Co., Inc., Pelgar, and Others.

Get Discount At @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-discount/1931

Recent Developments

In March 2022, BASF launched its 2022 survey, designed specifically for farmers in the UK, to gather detailed information about rodent activity across the country. This survey will help farmers understand how to use rodenticides effectively and efficiently to control rodents such as rats and mice.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Rodenticides Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Rodenticides Market, By Type

Anticoagulants

Non-Coagulants

Global Rodenticides Market, By Mode of Application

Pellets

Spray

Powder

Global Rodenticides Market, By End Use

Agriculture

Warehouses

Urban Centers

Global Rodenticides Market , Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Browse Related Reports

Global Biopesticides Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (BioHerbicides, Bio Insecticides, Bionematicides, BioFungicides, and Others), By Application (Seed Treatment, Foliar Spray, and Soil Spray), By Source (Biochemicals, Microbials, and Beneficial Insects), and By Crop Type (Grains & Oil Seeds, Fruits & vegetables, Cereals, and Others), By Form (Dry and Liquid), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/biopesticides-market

Global Agritech Market Size, Share & Trends, COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report, By Type (Biotechnology and Biochemical, Big Data and Analytics, Sensors and Connected Devices, Mobility and Others), and By Application (Irrigation, Production and Maintenance, Supply Chain, Marketplace and Others); (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/agritech-market

Global Biostimulants Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Active Ingredient (Amino Acids, Humic Substances, Seaweed Extracts, and Microbial Amendments), By Mode of Application (Soil Treatment, Foliar, and Seed Treatment), By Form (Liquid and Dry), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/biostimulants-market

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com, sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter