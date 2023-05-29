Novotech Sponsors BIO 2023 APAC Summit and the Endpoints Panel on Forging Biotech Ties with China

BOSTON, May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novotech, the leading Asia Pacific centred biotech CRO is sponsoring the BIO 2023 APAC Summit, and the Endpoints session on Forging New Biotech Ties with China.



Novotech CCO Barry Murphy is a panelist on the APAC Summit session Diversity and Beyond - Tapping the potential of the Asia Pacific for Clinical Trials.

Novotech, a biotech CRO with a global footprint and more than 25 years of clinical trial and drug development consulting services experience in the Asia Pacific region, was selected this month for the prestigious CRO Leadership Award 2023 for exceeding biotech customer expectations.

Meet with the Novotech team at BIO 2023

The APAC Summit will focus on the Asia Pacific region, which is home to more than 40% of the world’s population and is one of the most culturally diverse regions for clinical trials.

Over the last 10 years it has become an increasingly attractive destination for clinical trials contributing almost 50% of new clinical trial activity globally in 2022.

The Summit will highlight the cross-border opportunities and exciting biomedical innovation from the APAC region through panel discussions. It brings together experts from industry and clinical trial institutions from the region to discuss the current state of play, and importantly, future developments and perspectives for successful clinical trial strategies in APAC.

Register via your BIO registration. All General Access and Premier Access registrants have access to the APAC Summit.

Date: June 5

Time:

APAC Summit: 10am-1pm

Diversity Panel: 11am-12pm

Novotech is also sponsoring the Endpoints @#BIO23 session Forging new biotech ties with China and Novotech’s Head of China Andy Liu will be speaking on the panel.

As China’s impact on drug sciences continues to grow, biopharma companies in the US and Europe have been carefully navigating the landscape of drug development in the world’s second largest pharma market. The session will discuss the ways large and small biotechs can develop a truly global strategy — and everything that entails.

Panellist:

Andy Liu , Head of China, Novotech

, Head of China, Novotech Weiguo Su , Executive Director, CEO & CSO at Hutchmed

, Executive Director, CEO & CSO at Hutchmed Min Li , Founder & CEO, SciNeuro Pharmaceuticals

, Founder & CEO, SciNeuro Pharmaceuticals Kerry Blanchard , Co-founder, Chairman & CEO, Perpetual Medicines

, Co-founder, Chairman & CEO, Perpetual Medicines Moderator: John Carroll, Editor & Founder, Endpoints News



Registration here This is a live virtual event.

Date: June 7

Time: 1pm-1:55pm ET

A survey of biopharma clinical executives released this month by Novotech and Citeline found that among operational challenges cost is the number one concern for 32% of respondents, followed by patient recruitment at 29%. It also found that respondents identified China and Australia as offering significant clinical advantages.

Download the Report

Novotech offers biotechs a unique and unparalleled suite of early to late-phase CRO services across the US and Europe, with a foundation in Asia Pacific where the company has built a reputation for delivering high-quality expedited clinical trials.

Novotech has been selected for the CRO Leadership Award 2023, benchmarked as a top 10 CRO among the world’s leading CROs, is the recipient of the Asia Pacific Cell & Gene Therapy Clinical Trials Excellence award and the Asia-Pacific Contract Research Organization Company of the Year Award, and has signed 45 Leading Site Partnership agreements over the last 3 years.

