Mineral and Bone Disorder Treatment Market Set to Witness Unprecedented Growth of USD 5 billion by 2030, Size, Share, Trends, Growth Opportunities and Competitive Outlook

Data Bridge Market Research analyses a growth rate in the mineral and bone disorder treatment market in the forecast period 2023-2030. The expected CAGR of mineral and bone disorder treatment market is tend to be around 6.50% in the mentioned forecast period. The market was valued at USD 3.02 billion in 2022, and it would grow up to USD 5 billion by 2030. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Mineral and bone is a disorder which is characterized by abnormal hormone levels and kidney failure. This causes improper functioning of vitamin D metabolism and leads to abnormalities in calcium, phosphorous, and parathyroid hormone levels. Metal and bone disorders also include calcifications of vascular and other soft tissues in kidney. Thus, the miner and bone disorders can cause serious chronic kidney diseases, if left untreated. Common symptoms include bone pain, heart problems, itchy skin, blocked blood vessels, nerve problems, anemia, and difficulty fighting against germs.

The mineral and bone disorder treatment market is forecasted to secure a rising growth with the increasing incidence of metabolic disorders and chronic kidney diseases (CDKs). It is estimated that most people above 50 years are suffering from osteoporosis while a closer count of the people could be at the risk of developing the bone disease. Global bone and mineral metabolism disorders treatment market is continue to witness positive growth due to the increased frequency of Chronic Kidney Diseases (CKD) and metabolic diseases. According to National Kidney Foundation (NKF), CKD in US was 13.5% in 2010.

Opportunities:

Increased Elderly Population

Increasing number of elderly populations are suffering from osteoporosis disease. There is very huge growth in osteoporosis disease in geriatric population. For instance, according to The National Osteoporosis Foundation (NOF) reports, around one out of two women and one out of four men aged 50 and above is suffering from a bone break because of osteoporosis and other bone related disorder. This creates opportunity for the market expansion.

Increasing Demand for Retail Pharmacies

The rise in the number of mineral and bone disorder treatment delivered through retail pharmacies and the increase in the number of retail pharmacies in highly developed countries create opportunities for market growth. Additionally, patients prefer retail pharmacies for purchasing drugs, as these are easily available.

The most prominent players in the Mineral and Bone Disorder Treatment market include.

Pfizer Inc (U.S.)

Mylan N.V. (U.S.)

Novartis AG (Switzerland.)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc (U.K.)

Aurobindo Pharma (India)

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc (U.S.)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (U.S.)

GSK plc. (U.K.)

Bayer AG (Germany)

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd. (Israel)

Lilly (U.S.)

Amgen Inc. (U.S.)

Key Market Segments Covered in Mineral and Bone Disorder Treatment Industry Research

Type

Biphosphates

Estrogens

Phosphate Binders

Non-Calcium

Non-Metal Based Binders

Magnesium Based Binders

Treatment

Diet





Nutrition

Medication

Supplements

Dialysis

End User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Key Industry Drivers:

Increased Incidence of Osteoporosis

Growing incidence of osteoporosis are projected to boost the market growth during the forecast period 2023-2030. For instance, as per the National Osteoporosis Foundation (NOF) records, around 54 million people in America have osteoporosis. The increase in the osteoporosis disease pose a huge demand for the osteoporosis drugs. Thus, it boosts the market growth.

Higher Drug Approvals By Several Market Players

More and more drug approvals lead to an increase in the market growth. For instance, in 2010, the FDA approved a monoclonal antibody named Denosumab for treating patients suffering from postmenopausal women at high risk of fractures. Additionally, Teriparatide is a synthetic parathyroid hormone form and the only FDA-approved anabolic. Phosphate binding agents and dialysis are also used in the treatment of hyperphosphatemia. This boost the market growth.

Mineral and Bone Disorder Treatment Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The major countries covered in the mineral and bone disorder treatment market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific has been witnessing positive growth for mineral and bone disorder treatment market throughout the forecasted period due to increased new research and developments on mineral and bone disorder treatment

North America dominates the market due to the presence of key manufacturers of the product is high and, increasing research and development activities.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Mineral and Bone Disorder Treatment Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Mineral and Bone Disorder Treatment Market, By Type Global Mineral and Bone Disorder Treatment Market, By Treatment Global Mineral and Bone Disorder Treatment Market, By End User Global Mineral and Bone Disorder Treatment Market, By Distribution Channel Global Mineral and Bone Disorder Treatment Market, By Region Global Mineral and Bone Disorder Treatment Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

