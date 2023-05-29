VRLA SLI Battery Market to hit $13 Bn by 2032, Says Graphical Research Powered by GMI.

Selbyville, Delaware, May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



VRLA SLI battery market is expected to cross a valuation of USD 13 billion by 2032, according to the latest research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

VRLA SLI batteries are commonly used in various applications such as automotive vehicles, motorcycles, boats, and recreational vehicles. They are known for their reliability, maintenance-free operation, and ability to provide high starting power. One of the key drivers of the industry growth is the increasing demand for automotive vehicles globally. As the automotive sector continues to expand, the need for high-performance batteries to power vehicles' starting, lighting, and ignition systems has risen. VRLA SLI batteries offer excellent cranking power, making them ideal for automotive applications.

Numerous advantages of GEL VRLA SLI batteries

VRLA SLI battery market share from the GEL batteries technology segment will grow significantly by 2032. GEL VRLA SLI batteries are a variant of VRLA batteries that utilize a gel electrolyte instead of the traditional liquid electrolyte. The gel electrolyte is created by adding a gelling agent to the battery acid, resulting in a thick, gel-like consistency. This design offers several advantages, including improved resistance to vibration, enhanced cycle life, and reduced risk of acid leakage. GEL VRLA SLI batteries are commonly used in applications that require reliable starting power and resistance to harsh operating conditions, such as off-road vehicles, motorcycles, and marine equipment.

Growing sales of VRLA SLI batteries from OEMs

VRLA SLI battery industry size from the OEM segment is expected to grow significantly by 2032. One common approach by OEMs is through direct sales to automotive manufacturers and other OEMs. They often integrate VRLA SLI batteries into their vehicles or equipment during the manufacturing process, ensuring compatibility and optimal performance. OEMs also collaborate with authorized distributors or dealers to reach a broader market. These distributors work closely with OEMs to promote and sell VRLA SLI batteries to retailers, service centers, and end-users. They also establish partnerships with aftermarket suppliers, providing VRLA SLI batteries as original replacement parts for their equipment.

Increasing popularity of electric vehicles in North America

North America VRLA SLI battery market has experienced steady growth in recent years. North America is a prominent regional market for automotive, recreational, and marine industries, which are key end-users of VRLA SLI batteries. The demand for VRLA SLI batteries in the region is primarily driven by the growing automotive sector. The region has a large fleet of vehicles, including cars, trucks, and motorcycles, which rely on VRLA SLI batteries for reliable starting power. The increasing popularity of electric and hybrid vehicles in North America has further contributed to the demand for VRLA SLI batteries for auxiliary systems.

Key players in the global VRLA SLI battery business landscape

Some of the key players in the market for VRLA SLI battery include Hankook & Company Co., Ltd., East Penn Manufacturing Company, Continental Battery Systems, Crown Battery, Accumulators Moura SA, GS Yuasa International Ltd., Interstate Batteries, ACDelco, Amara Raja Group, MOLL Batterien GmbH, FIAMM Energy Technology S.p.A, Enersys, Exide Technologies, Clarios, and GS Yuasa International Ltd.

Global VRLA SLI Battery Industry News:

In May 2023, Continental Battery Company partnered with Battery Systems into growing brands of products and services. This collaboration will expand the company’s footprint across the United States with an aim to provide premium services.

