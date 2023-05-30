CFund Initiates Upcoming CFT Token Airdrop, Introducing a Novel Ecosystem Integrating Blockchain and AI

Markham, ON, May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The world-leading cryptocurrency investment platform, CFund Capital, has announced the imminent launch of the highly anticipated CFT Token airdrop, a move set to pave the way for a fresh ecosystem model blending blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI). This not only signifies a new round of innovation by CFund Capital within the blockchain industry but also marks the evolution of the crypto-asset sector into a whole new phase.



CFund Initiates Upcoming CFT Token Airdrop

As the token of the CFund Capital platform, the CFT Token will provide investors with expanded opportunities and incentives while pioneering a fresh ecosystem integrating blockchain and AI. Robert Levin, CEO of CFund Capital, states that the CFT Token airdrop will offer users a diverse range of investment options, extending its application scenarios to various fields including NFTs, DeFi, GameFi, CEX, Payment, and Crypto Wallets. This move is set to herald revolutionary changes and opportunities for the crypto-asset market.

Concurrently, the recently-introduced cutting-edge AI technology, ChatGPT, by CFund Capital, will infuse fresh impetus and depth into the development and application of the CFT Token. ChatGPT will provide users with more accurate, comprehensive information through deep market analysis and investment advice, aiding them in making wise investment decisions. In the application of the CFT Token, ChatGPT will play a significant role, granting it greater value and potential.

The forthcoming launch of the CFT Token airdrop symbolizes an essential step in CFund Capital's forward-looking strategy of integrating blockchain and AI. As a deflationary token, the total issuance of the CFT Token will be 1 billion, with 10% held by the CFT Foundation, and the remaining 90% allocated for airdrops and mining rewards. CFund Capital will regularly repurchase and destroy a portion of the tokens to ensure the total amount of CFT Token remains steady at 100 million, providing holders with stable value growth.

With the CFT Token airdrop and the deep integration of blockchain and AI, CFund Capital will initiate a novel ecosystem model. This model will offer investors more opportunities and incentives, instilling fresh vitality and innovation into the crypto-asset market. CFund Capital is committed to leading the industry's development, actively exploring the fusion of blockchain technology and AI, and contributing to the long-term sustainable development of the crypto-asset industry.

As a global leader in cryptocurrency investment, CFund Capital propels the development of the crypto-asset market through innovative investment methods and advanced technical empowerment. The launch of the CFT Token airdrop and the deep integration of blockchain and AI signal a major breakthrough in CFund Capital's technological innovation and strategic planning. CFund Capital will continue to provide superior services and innovative investment opportunities for global cryptocurrency investors, fostering the thriving development of the crypto-asset industry.

For more information about CFund Capital, please visit CFund website (www.CFund.cc)and CFund official Twitter account (@CFundCC)

