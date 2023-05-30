Livestock Diagnostics Market to Hit US$ 2.36 Billion By 2031 | Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recent Growth Plus Reports study shows that the livestock diagnostics market was valued at US$ 1.10 billion in 2022. The market will register a CAGR of 8.20% and reach US$ 2.36 billion by 2031. The study examines the important strategies, drivers and prospects, competitive circumstances, shifting market dynamics, market size, data and forecasts, and important investment regions.

Key Takeaways:

The rising prevalence of zoonotic diseases will drive market revenue growth.

Increasing demand for meat and animal-based products will support the market's revenue growth.

North America dominates the global livestock diagnostics market.

Livestock Diagnostics Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 1.10 Billion Revenue Forecast in 2031 US$ 2.36 Billion CAGR 8.2% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Product, Technology, Animal Type, End User, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Market Drivers

The increased prevalence of zoonotic diseases and diseases spread by meat consumption will drive the market's revenue growth. Furthermore, increasing awareness about animal health and rising government measures will fuel the market's revenue growth. Additionally, increasing research on foodborne and animal-borne diseases will support the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation

Growth Plus Reports has analyzed the global livestock diagnostics market from five perspectives: Product, Technology, Animal Type, End User, and Region.

Based on the product, the livestock diagnostics market is segmented into consumables, hardware, and software.

Based on the technology, the livestock diagnostics market is segmented into immunodiagnostics, molecular diagnostics, and other technologies.

The livestock diagnostics market is segmented into ruminants, swine, poultry, and other animals based on the animal type.

Based on the end user, the livestock diagnostics market is segmented into reference laboratories, diagnostic hospitals & clinics, and point-of-care testing.

Animal Type Segmentation

The livestock diagnostics market is segmented into ruminants, swine, poultry, and other animals based on the animal type. Among these animals, the swine segment dominates the market due to the growing demand for pork and the increased prevalence of swine diseases.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global livestock diagnostics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the livestock diagnostics market with the largest revenue share majorly due to the high cost of veterinary healthcare, the availability of medical services, increased attempts to improve animal health, improved pet health awareness, and the high demand for pork.

Competitive Landscape

The top companies in the global livestock diagnostics market are:

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Zoetis Inc.

bioMérieux S.A.

Neogen Corporation

INDICAL BIOSCIENCE GmbH

Agrolabo SpA

IDvet

GD Animal Health

BioChek B.V.

VMRD, Inc.

The market for livestock diagnostics is moderately competitive, with several multinational companies involved. Key players emphasize R&D and mergers and acquisitions to increase their market share.

Recent Developments:

The Animal Health System Support for One Health were launched in April 2023 to improve India's preparedness and response to potential animal pandemics using the One Health approach.

The Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service of the United States Department of Agriculture awarded $14.4 million to 76 projects in December 2020.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Products Secondary Sources Primary Primary Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL LIVESTOCK DIAGNOSTICS MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT Consumables Hardware Software GLOBAL LIVESTOCK DIAGNOSTICS MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TECHNOLOGY Immunodiagnostics Molecular Diagnostics Other Technologies GLOBAL LIVESTOCK DIAGNOSTICS MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY ANIMAL TYPE Ruminants Swine Poultry Other Animals GLOBAL LIVESTOCK DIAGNOSTICS MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END-USER Reference Laboratories Diagnostic Hospitals & Clinics Point-of-Care Testing

LIVESTOCK DIAGNOSTICS MARKET TOC

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market.

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

