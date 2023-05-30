Equinor ASA: Share buy-back

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR).

Date on which the second tranche of the share buy-back programme for 2023 was announced: 4 May 2023.

The duration of the second tranche of the buy-back programme for 2023: 11 May to no later than 25 July 2023.

Size of the buy-back programme: Up to 94,000,000 shares, with a maximum total consideration for the second tranche: USD 550,000,000.

From 22 May to 26 May, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 2,546,465 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 302.1009 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Date Aggregated volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK) 22 May 470,000 300.9879 141,464,313.00 23 May 416,465 301.0471 125,375,580.50 24 May 550,000 307.7729 169,275,095.00 25 May 500,000 305.2870 152,643,500.00 26 May 610,000 295.9521 180,530,781.00 Previously disclosed buy-backs under the second tranche of the 2023 programme



1,465,000 299.9343 439,403,814.50 Total buy-backs under second tranche of the 2023 programme (accumulated) 4,011,465 301.3096 1,208,693,084.00



Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 68,600,308 own shares, corresponding to 2.16% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme.

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix:

A detailed overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Further information from

Investor relations

Bård Glad Pedersen, senior vice president Investor Relations,

+47 918 01 791

Media

Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,

+ 47 412 60 584





Attachments