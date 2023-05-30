The India Edible Oil (Soybean, Palm, Cottonseed, Ground Nut, Sunflower, Sesame, Mustard, Coconut, Rice brand, Corn, Olive and Others) Market to reach INR 529639.18 Crore by 2027-28. – Bonafide Research

Clifton, New Jersey, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- India is blessed with many positive factors that enable it to stand in a unique position in Agro-based products. After achieving independence, India is positive whereby it has become a net employer of agricultural-based products. India is a major oilseed-producing country among the different countries producing oilseeds; India has the largest area and production of a few oilseed crops, namely groundnut, rapeseed/mustard, sesame, and coconut. India is one of the largest consumers and importers of edible oils globally, as domestic production is insufficient to meet the demand. India's population, which is over 1.3 Billion, drives the demand for edible oils. Edible oils are a staple in Indian cuisine and are used in various cooking methods. The per capita consumption of edible oil in India is estimated to be around 19-20 kilograms per year. The most commonly used edible oils in India are palm oil, soybean oil, sunflower oil, mustard oil, and groundnut oil. These oils are widely consumed across different regions of the country, with regional preferences for certain types of oils. The Indian government has implemented various policies to regulate the edible oil market and support domestic production. Policies such as import duties, trade restrictions, subsidies, and incentives aim to promote self-sufficiency in edible oil production. Also, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is the regulatory body responsible for ensuring the safety and quality of edible oils in India. It sets standards and regulations for the industry, including labeling requirements, quality parameters, and packaging norms.

With increasing urbanization, changing lifestyles, and rising health consciousness, Indian consumers are becoming more aware of the importance of a balanced diet and healthier cooking options. There is a growing preference for oils with lower saturated fats and higher unsaturated fats, such as olive oil, rice bran oil, and canola oil. India's economic growth has led to an expansion of the middle class and increased disposable income. As people's purchasing power increases, they have more access to a variety of edible oils and are willing to spend on premium and healthier options. Growing health consciousness and concerns about lifestyle diseases in India have resulted in consumers seeking healthier alternatives in their diets. Edible oils with beneficial attributes, such as low cholesterol, high omega-3 fatty acids, and vitamin E content, are gaining popularity. In addition to that, India is not only a major consumer but also an exporter of edible oils. The country exports oils like soybean oil, mustard oil, groundnut oil, and sesame oil to various international markets. The export potential contributes to the growth and competitiveness of the domestic industry.

Key Takeaways:

Olive oil is widely recognized for its health benefits as it is rich in monounsaturated fats and contains antioxidants, which are believed to promote heart health and reduce cholesterol levels.

With state-of-the-art production facilities, robust supply chains, extensive distribution networks, and a wide range of edible oil products, the organized sector is expected to grow with a 10.39% CAGR by 2027-28.

Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles are gaining popularity in the Indian edible oil market with a 26.77% market share in 2021-22.

An offline sales channel is dominating the Indian market with a 96% share in 2021-22 as it provides a sensory experience that online shopping cannot replicate.

The 5-liter package offers a cost-effective option for consumers as it has an adequate quantity of edible oil that can last for an extended period, especially for small to medium-sized households.

Different regions in India have distinct preferences for edible oils. For example, North Indian cuisines often use mustard oil, while South Indian cuisines rely more on coconut oil. This diversity adds richness to the market and promotes a variety of oil options. Also, domestic brands in India have a strong presence in the edible oil market. Brands like Fortune, Saffola, Dhara, and Emami have established themselves as popular choices among consumers, offering a wide range of oils to cater to different preferences. Packaging plays a crucial role in the edible oil market, ensuring product quality and convenience for consumers. Innovative packaging solutions, such as pouches with spouts and easy-to-pour bottles, have gained popularity, offering ease of use and spill-free pouring. In addition to that, there is an increasing focus on sustainable sourcing of edible oils in India. Consumers are becoming more conscious of the environmental impact and social responsibility associated with oil production, leading to a demand for oils sourced from sustainable and ethical practices. The digital revolution has transformed the way consumers shop, and the edible oil market is no exception. Online retail platforms also have gained popularity in India, providing consumers with a convenient way to explore and purchase a wide range of edible oils. Additionally, direct-to-consumer models, including subscription services and online marketplaces, allow brands to establish a direct connection with consumers, gather valuable insights, and offer personalized experiences.

The changing consumer dietary patterns and their hectic work schedules have led to the increasing consumption of processed food items. The rising demand for edible oil in the food processing sector as food preservatives and flavoring agents is also catalyzing market growth in the country. Additionally, the elevating consumer living standards coupled with the increasing penetration of international culinary trends are further augmenting the demand for high-quality product variants, such as olive oil, sesame oil, flaxseed oil, etc. Apart from this, the expanding agriculture sector along with the launch of several initiatives for enhancing the production of oilseeds in the country is also propelling the market. Furthermore, the Indian government is making continuous efforts to increase the domestic availability of edible oil and reduce import dependency. For instance, the government has proposed the National Mission on Edible Oil (NMEO) for meeting the country’s consumption needs for edible oil, such as sesame oil, groundnut oil, safflower oil, palm oil, etc. Also, initiatives such as the National Mission on Oilseeds and Oil Palm have focused on increasing domestic oilseed cultivation, improving productivity, and supporting farmers through subsidies and training programs.

The government of India launched National Mission on Edible Oils-Oil Palm as a centrally-sponsored scheme, being implemented jointly by the central and state governments with a special focus on the northeast region and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. It is proposed to have an additional 6.5 lakh hectares for palm oil by 2025-26. In order to improve and systemize the data management system in the vegetable oil sector, the Directorate of Sugar & Vegetable Oils under the Department of Food and Public Distribution has developed a web-based platform (evegoils.nic.in) for online submission of inputs by vegetable oil producers on monthly basis. The portal also provides a window for online registration and submission of monthly production returns. Groundnut, mustard/rapeseed, sesame, safflower, linseed, and nigerseed / castorseed are the major traditionally cultivated oilseeds. Soybean and sunflower have also assumed importance in recent years. Groundnut, soybean, and mustard together contribute major market of the country’s oilseeds production. Coconut is the most important among the plantation crops. Efforts are being made to grow oil palm in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu in addition to Kerala and Andaman & Nicobar Islands. Among the non-conventional oils, rice bran oil and cottonseed oil are the most important. In addition, oilseeds of tree and forest origin, which grow mostly in tribal inhabited areas, are also a significant source of oils.

Edible oils are sources of dietary fats that play an essential role in the body, satisfying nutritional needs, promoting growth, and being necessary for the proper functioning of the brain and nervous system, as well as the endocrine system. Edible oils, of which there are several types, are one of the most important ingredients used in the preparation of foods. The type of oil used varies from place to religion, and traditional practices and tastes depend from person to person. Also, it varies as per the production of crops, and price point. The scientists of the National Institute of Nutrition (NIN), Hyderabad, have analyzed that if people used edible oils in rotation in their daily intake, then it would keep them healthier and reduce risks of attack and chronic diseases like cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and obesity, which are linked to the over-intake of edible oils. The benefits of vegetable oil on the skin are substantial, which is why consumers are responding to product claims that include avocado, sunflower, and olive oils. This focus on vegetable oil for the skin joins forces with increasingly popular natural and organic trends in the beauty and personal care market. Beauty and personal care brands have to quickly adjust to these new preferences, which is partly the reason behind the recent surge in organic and natural certifications in cosmetics. The use of vegetable oil on the skin has potent moisturizing properties that soothe and soften the tissue. For instance, Provital developed the Vitaoils range because of the rich, nourishing qualities of oils produced by avocados, coconuts , sunflowers, linseeds, and argan kernels.

"The organized sector in the edible oil market is leveraging technological advancements to enhance production efficiency, ensure traceability, and meet the evolving quality standards, gaining a competitive edge over the unorganized sector.," says Mr. Dhwipal Shah, Research Director with Bonafide Research. In the organized sector, large companies such as Adani Wilmar, Marico, Ruchi Soya Industries, and Emami Agrotech dominate the Indian edible oil market. These companies have invested in state-of-the-art production facilities, robust supply chains, and extensive distribution networks. They offer a wide range of edible oil products catering to different consumer segments and preferences. These companies often invest in advertising campaigns to promote their brands and educate consumers about the health benefits of their products. They also have well-established ties with modern trade channels, supermarkets, and e-commerce platforms, which contribute to their market reach. On the other hand, the unorganized sector relies on traditional production methods and may not have sophisticated packaging, branding, or marketing strategies. These businesses often have lower overhead costs and cater to price-sensitive consumers. They may source raw materials locally and serve niche markets or specific customer segments. While the unorganized sector may lack the resources and distribution reach of larger organized players, it continues to play a significant role in the Indian edible oil market. It caters to price-sensitive consumers, provides employment opportunities in rural areas, and preserves traditional methods of oil extraction. The edible oil market in India is highly competitive, with both domestic and international players. Some prominent domestic brands include Fortune, Saffola, Dalda, Emami, and Patanjali. International brands like Cargill, Adani Wilmar, and Ruchi Soya also have a significant presence.

Bottles and jars are a popular packaging choice for edible oils in India. These containers are typically made of high-density polyethylene (HDPE) or glass and come in various sizes ranging from small bottles of 200 ml to larger containers of 5 liters or more. Bottles and jars offer convenience, ease of pouring, and protection against light and moisture, ensuring the freshness and quality of the oil. Tetra packs, also known as cartons, are an alternative packaging option for edible oils. These cartons are made of layers of paperboard, aluminum foil, and plastic, providing a barrier against light, oxygen, and moisture. Tetra packs are known for their eco-friendly appeal, convenience, and extended shelf life. They are often used for premium and specialty oils, targeting health-conscious and urban consumers. Pouches are also widely used for packaging edible oils in India, especially for smaller quantities. These pouches are typically made of multilayer laminated films that provide protection against oxygen, light, and moisture. Pouches are available in different sizes, including single-use sachets and larger pouches of 500 ml or 1 liter. They are lightweight, cost-effective, and convenient for consumers, particularly in rural and price-sensitive markets.

North India is a major consumer market for edible oils as mustard oil , derived from mustard seeds, is a popular choice in this region due to its pungent flavor and traditional culinary preferences. North Indian states like Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab are known for their high consumption of mustard oil. East India has a diverse edible oil market with preferences varying across different states. West Bengal is a significant consumer of mustard oil and traditionally uses it in its cuisine. Assam and other northeastern states have a preference for sesame oil and mustard oil. Additionally, West Bengal and Odisha also have a promising market for refined oils. West India, particularly Gujarat, and Maharashtra, is known for its consumption of groundnut oil. Groundnut oil, derived from peanuts, is widely used in the region for cooking purposes. Maharashtra is also considered a hub for the production and consumption of sunflower oil. Additionally, the western states have a substantial market for other edible oils such as soybean oil and palm oil. South India has a wide consumer base for edible oils and has diverse preferences across its states. Coconut oil is widely used in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and other southern states for cooking, hair care, and skincare. Tamil Nadu also has significant consumption of sesame oil. Refined oils, including sunflower oil, soybean oil, and palm oil, have gained popularity in urban areas of South India.

Recent Developments:

Adani Wilmar, one of India's leading edible oil manufacturers, introduced Fortune Vivo Diabetes-Care Oil. This oil is specifically targeted at diabetic individuals and is marketed as a healthier cooking oil option with a low glycemic index.

Marico Limited, a prominent consumer goods company, launched Saffola Gold Pro Healthy Lifestyle Edible Oil. This oil is a blend of rice bran oil and sunflower oil, enriched with vitamins A, D, and E. It is positioned as heart-friendly oil suitable for everyday cooking.

Mother Dairy, a well-known brand in the dairy and food processing sector, launched Dhara Super Oil. This oil is a blend of rice bran oil and refined sunflower oil, targeting health-conscious consumers who seek a combination of taste and nutrition in their cooking oils.

Ruchi Soya Industries introduced Nutrela Power Oil, a blend of soybean oil and rice bran oil. This oil is marketed as a source of essential fatty acids and fortified with Vitamin A and D. It aims to cater to health-conscious consumers looking for a nutritious cooking oil option.

Borges India, a subsidiary of Borges Mediterranean Group, launched its range of extra virgin olive oils in the Indian market. These oils are imported from Spain and Italy and are positioned as premium options for health-conscious consumers seeking the distinctive flavor and health benefits of olive oil.

Agarwal Industries launched Oleev Active, unique cooking oil enriched with Omega-3 fatty acids, Vitamin E, and antioxidants. It is marketed as an oil that helps boost energy levels, promotes heart health, and supports overall well-being.

Considered in the Report

Geography: India

Historic Year: 2016-17

Base year: 2021-22

Estimated year: 2022-23

Forecast year: 2027-28

