Paris, May 30, 2023

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from May 22 to 26 May, 2023.

Name of Issuer Identification code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identification code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (quantity of shares) Average Weighted daily acquisition price Identification code of the Market REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 22/05/2023 FR0010451203 44 000 19,7904 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 22/05/2023 FR0010451203 2 000 19,8132 CEUX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 23/05/2023 FR0010451203 33 000 19,5508 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 23/05/2023 FR0010451203 20 000 19,5092 CEUX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 23/05/2023 FR0010451203 10 000 19,4768 TQEX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 24/05/2023 FR0010451203 45 000 19,0751 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 24/05/2023 FR0010451203 31 000 19,0594 CEUX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 24/05/2023 FR0010451203 10 000 19,0588 TQEX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 24/05/2023 FR0010451203 10 000 19,0583 AQEU REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 25/05/2023 FR0010451203 27 561 19,0797 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 25/05/2023 FR0010451203 2 780 18,8885 CEUX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 25/05/2023 FR0010451203 259 18,8231 TQEX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 26/05/2023 FR0010451203 2 199 19,2903 XPAR

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section

- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

