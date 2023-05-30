DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

Paris, FRANCE

        Paris, May 30, 2023

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
FROM MAY 22 TO MAY 26, 2023

        
In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from May 22 to 26 May, 2023.

Name of IssuerIdentification code of the IssuerDay of the transactionIdentification code of the financial instrumentTotal daily volume (quantity of shares)Average Weighted daily acquisition priceIdentification code of the Market
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6222/05/2023FR001045120344 000 19,7904XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6222/05/2023FR00104512032 000 19,8132CEUX
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6223/05/2023FR001045120333 000 19,5508XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6223/05/2023FR001045120320 000 19,5092CEUX
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6223/05/2023FR001045120310 000 19,4768TQEX
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6224/05/2023FR001045120345 000 19,0751XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6224/05/2023FR001045120331 000 19,0594CEUX
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6224/05/2023FR001045120310 000 19,0588TQEX
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6224/05/2023FR001045120310 000 19,0583AQEU
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6225/05/2023FR001045120327 561 19,0797XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6225/05/2023FR00104512032 780 18,8885CEUX
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6225/05/2023FR0010451203259 18,8231TQEX
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6226/05/2023FR00104512032 199 19,2903XPAR

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section
- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

        

