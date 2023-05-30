[Latest] Global Raisins Market Size/Share Worth USD 3.6 Billion by 2030 at a 5% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Raisins Market By Product Type (Natural Seedless, Black Current, Golden Seedless, Muscat, Sultana, Monukka), By Nature (Conventional, Organic), By End Use (Food Industry, Households), By Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Intelligence, Trends, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Raisins Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 2.6 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 2.74 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 3.6 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 5%during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

CMI report analyses the Raisins market’s drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on-demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global Raisins market.

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Raisins Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=16677

Raisins Market: Overview

The production of Raisins has been shifting from conventional labor-intensive operations that start with hand-picking grapes as they continue to become a staple of everyday diets. Growers are quickly mechanizing their production process due to an exponential spike in raisin consumption and a cloud of functional foods and health consciousness. California, which produces about 40% of the world’s raisin supply, has seen its business grow as a result of the emergence of numerous raisin types and drying techniques.

Growth Factors

Various Health Benefits of Raisins are Surging their Consumption

The exponential expansion of the food sector is one of the main drivers of the global market for Raisins. Additionally, there has been an increase in confectionery product consumption, which may eventually boost the demand for Raisins. The secondary factors driving the global market for Raisins include the rise in disposable income, changes in consumer preferences and consumption patterns, and lifestyle changes.

The trend in consumer consumption toward a healthy, nutrient-dense diet has fueled the growth of the Raisins market. The availability of substitute products, such as prunes or dried cranberries, which have nearly the same nutritional value, may restrict the market for Raisins.

Request a Customized Copy of the Raisins Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-customization/?reportid=16677

Segmental Overview

The market for Raisins is segmented into product type, nature, end user, and distribution channel. Based on nature, the market is bifurcated into conventional and organic. Phytochemicals are used for making the majority of natural Raisins. They can improve tooth health, and the boron’s presence helps support bone growth. More and more people are buying healthily because these seedless Raisins are widely available, so the market is likely to grow throughout the forecast period. Further, on the basis of distribution channels, the online segment is experiencing high growth.

Expanding the client base helps the Raisins industry stay competitive while impacting its growth. Adopting alternative distribution channels, particularly e-commerce sites, is a key focus for some manufacturers. The availability of a large variety of products and the simplicity of choosing influence online buyers, who constantly increase the market penetration and force strategy realignment.

Regional Overview

The Asia Pacific experiencing high demand for Raisins

Due to the tradition of festivals and gift-giving in emerging nations, it is anticipated that revenue from the target market in Asia-Pacific will increase significantly throughout the projection period.

(A free sample of the Raisins report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)



Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2023 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package.

About 220+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2023

Includes Tables and figures have been updated.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Custom Market Insights (CMI) research methodology

(Please note that the sample of the Raisins report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Request a Customized Copy of the Raisins Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/raisins-market/

On the other hand, it is anticipated that demand for sweet dried fruit will significantly expand throughout the projection period in emerging nations like China and India. Also, Chilean Raisins are gaining popularity in various countries, and China has appeared to be one of the significant markets for Chilean grapes. It is due to a significant increase in disposable income and rising health consciousness among customers in this area.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 2.5 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 3.6 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 5% CAGR (2022-2030) Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Prominent Players Akrodria, S & B Herbafoods (Sun-Maid), Montagu Snacks, Sunsweet, Geobres, Red River Foods, Fruits of Turkey, Sunbeam Foods, Lion Raisins, Traina Foods, and Others Key Segment By Product Type, Nature, Distribution Channel, and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Key Players Insights

The market for Raisins is highly fragmented. The large concentration of players operating in the Raisin Market influences the overall pricing strategy of the product, as per prevailing market conditions. The manufacturers are involved in producing and supplying Raisins for diversified application bases. The presence of a strong supplier base with a large customer base moderately limits the chances of competitive rivalry amongst the produces.

Request a Customized Copy of the Raisins Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/raisins-market/

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Raisins market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Raisins market forward?

What are the Raisins Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Raisins Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Raisins market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2032

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Buy this Premium Raisins Research Report | Latest Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/raisins-market/

Some of the prominent players

Akrodria

S & B Herbafoods (Sun-Maid)

Montagu Snacks

Sunsweet

Geobres

Red River Foods

Fruits of Turkey

Sunbeam Foods

Lion Raisins

Traina Foods

Request a Customized Copy of the Raisins Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/raisins-market/

(We customized your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customizing your report.)

Still, Looking for More Information? Do OR Want Data for Inclusion in magazines, case studies, research papers, or Media?

Email Directly Here with Detail Information: support@custommarketinsights.com

Browse the full “Raisins Market By Product Type (Natural Seedless, Black Current, Golden Seedless, Muscat, Sultana, Monukka), By Nature (Conventional, Organic), By End Use (Food Industry, Households), By Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Intelligence, Trends, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/raisins-market/

The global Raisins market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Natural Seedless

Black Current

Golden Seedless

Muscat

Sultana

Monukka

By Nature

Conventional

Organic

By End Use

Food Industry

Households

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the Global Raisins Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/raisins-market/

On the basis of Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Raisins Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/raisins-market/

Spectacular Deals

Comprehensive coverage

Maximum number of market tables and figures

The subscription-based option is offered.

Best price guarantee

Free 35% or 60 hours of customization.

Free post-sale service assistance.

25% discount on your next purchase.

Service guarantees are available.

Personalized market brief by author.

Browse More Related Reports:

Sparkling Water Market : By Product (Natural/Mineral Sparkling Water, Caffeinated Sparkling Water), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarket & Supermarket, Convenience Stores, Independent Grocery Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, Others)

Cheese Market : Cheese Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Cheese Powder, Cheese Product), By Product (Mozzarella Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Other Cheese), By Source (Animal, Plant), By Process (Natural, Processes), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, Other Distribution Channels), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032

Meat Substitute Market : Meat Substitute Market Size, Trends and Insights By Source (Plant-based Chicken, Plant-based Fish and Plant-based Beef), By Product Type (Patties, Crumbles & Grounds, Hot Dogs, Sausages, Nuggets, Meatballs, and Other Product Types), By Functionality (Weight Management, Immunity Boosting Products, Gut Health/Digestive Health, Clinical Nutrition, and Others), By Product Format (Refrigerated, Frozen, and Shelf-stable), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032

Shea Butter Market : Shea Butter Market Size, Trends and Insights By Grade (Pharmaceutical, Industrial), By Application (Pharmaceuticals, Food and Preservatives, Cosmetics, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032

Plant-based Milk Market : Plant-based Milk Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Soy Milk, Oat Milk, Coconut Milk, Almond Milk, Rice Milk, Others), By Form (Liquid, Powder), By Flavor (Unflavored, Flavored), By End-use (Infant Formula, Dairy Products, Bakery & Confectionary, Others), By Distribution Channel (Direct, Indirect), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032

This Raisins Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Raisins Market? What are Their Company Profile, Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Raisins Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of the Raisins Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Raisins Industry? What's Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company and Country Wise? What's Market Analysis of Raisins Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global Raisins Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What Is Raisins Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is the Economic Impact On Raisins Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Raisins Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Raisins Industry?

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Raisins Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/raisins-market/

Reasons to Purchase Raisins Market Report

Raisins Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Raisins Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Raisins Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprising company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

The Industry's current and future market outlook concerning recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging and developed regions.

Raisins Market Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and provides insight into the market through Value Chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Raisins market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established key players fuel market growth.

Buy this Premium Raisins Research Report | Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/raisins-market/

What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Raisins market analysis.

The competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Raisins market is covered in the report, as well as those companies' strategic product development ambitions.

According to the component, application, and industry vertical, this study analyzes the market qualitatively and quantitatively. Additionally, the report offers comparable data for the important regions.

For each segment mentioned above, actual market sizes and forecasts have been given.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide Raisins market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Raisins industry.

Managers in the Raisins sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Raisins market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Raisins products' market trends.

Market insights are sought for by analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations to develop plans.

Request a Customized Copy of the Raisins Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/raisins-market/

About Custom Market Insights:

Custom Market Insights is a market research and advisory company delivering business insights and market research reports to large, small, and medium-scale enterprises. We assist clients with strategies and business policies and regularly work towards achieving sustainable growth in their respective domains.

CMI provides a one-stop solution for data collection to investment advice. The expert analysis of our company digs out essential factors that help to understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The professional experts apply clients inside on the aspects such as strategies for future estimation fall, forecasting or opportunity to grow, and consumer survey.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

Contact Us:

Joel John

CMI Consulting LLC

1333, 701 Tillery Street Unit 12,

Austin, TX, Travis, US, 78702

USA: +1 801-639-9061

India: +91 20 46022736

Email: support@custommarketinsights.com

Web: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/

Blog: https://www.techyounme.com/

Blog: https://atozresearch.com/

Blog: https://www.technowalla.com/

Blog: https://marketresearchtrade.com/

Bamboo Charcoal Wood Veneer