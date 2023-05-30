NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURES

Registration of share capital increase of 13,719,337 new shares completed

In connection with the private placement of a total of 17,319,337 shares (nominally DKK 69,277,348) of DKK 4.00 each comprising new shares and existing treasury shares that was completed on 25 May 2023 (the “Placing”), GN Store Nord A/S ("GN") hereby announces that GN has registered with the Danish Business Authority the capital increase of a nominal value of DKK 54,877,348 corresponding to 13,719,337 shares of DKK 4.00 each (the “New Shares”), representing 10% of the registered share capital of the Company prior to the capital increase and 9,1% of the share capital following the share capital increase.



The existing treasury shares (the “Treasury Shares”) sold as part of the Placing have in connection with the launch of the Placing been transferred to a temporary ISIN code DK0062495669. Accordingly, both the New Shares and the Treasury Shares sold in the Placing are delivered in the temporary ISIN code DK0062495669. The temporary ISIN code is expected to be merged with the permanent ISIN code for the existing shares, DK0010272632 on or around 1 June 2023.

The New Shares are expected to be admitted to trading and official listing under the permanent ISIN code on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S with effect from 31 May 2023.



After registration of the share capital increase, the share capital of GN amounts to nominally DKK 603,650,860 divided into 150,912,715 shares of DKK 4.00 each. The total number of voting rights in GN are 603,650,860.



Reference is made to company announcements no. 19/2023 and no. 20/2023.



An updated version of the Articles of Association is attached and can also be found at www.GN.com .

For further information, please contact:

Investors and analysts

Anne Sofie Staunsbæk Veyhe +45 45 75 85 06

Rune Sandager +45 45 75 92 57





Press and the media

Steen Frentz Laursen +45 20 65 34 20





About GN

GN facilitates communication between people through intelligent hearing, audio, video, and gaming technology. Inspired by people and driven by our passion for innovation, we leverage technologies to deliver unique user experiences that bring people closer through the power of sound and vision.

GN was founded more than 150 years ago with a vision to connect the world. Today, we proudly honor that legacy with our world-leading expertise in the human ear, audio, video and speech, wireless technologies, software, miniaturization, and collaboration with leading technology partners. GN's solutions are marketed by the brands ReSound, SteelSeries, Jabra, Beltone, Interton, BlueParrott, Danavox and FalCom in 100 countries. Founded in 1869, the GN Group employs 8,000 people and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO).

Visit our homepage GN.com - and connect with us on LinkedIn , Facebook and Twitter

