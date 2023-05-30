Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 21

Company announcement no. 35
 

In company announcement no. 8 2023, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million. The share buyback was initiated on 13 February 2023.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 21, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

 Number of sharesAverage purchase priceTransaction value (DKK)
Accumulated from
from last announcement		1,090,000 122,143,050
22. May 202315,000103.271,549,050
23. May 202317,000103.931,766,810
24. May 202317,000102.361,740,120
25. May 202316,000102.351,637,600
26. May 202315,000102.861,542,900
Total week 2180,000 8,236,480
Total accumulated 1,170,000 130,379,530

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 1,301,500 treasury shares, equal to 1.08 % of the Bank’s share capital.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel, + 45 9634 4236.

Rune Brandt Børglum
Head of Investor Relations

