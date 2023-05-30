Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 21

English Danish

Company announcement no. 35

In company announcement no. 8 2023, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million. The share buyback was initiated on 13 February 2023.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 21, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

Number of shares Average purchase price Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated from

from last announcement 1,090,000 122,143,050 22. May 2023 15,000 103.27 1,549,050 23. May 2023 17,000 103.93 1,766,810 24. May 2023 17,000 102.36 1,740,120 25. May 2023 16,000 102.35 1,637,600 26. May 2023 15,000 102.86 1,542,900 Total week 21 80,000 8,236,480 Total accumulated 1,170,000 130,379,530

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 1,301,500 treasury shares, equal to 1.08 % of the Bank’s share capital.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel, + 45 9634 4236.

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relations



