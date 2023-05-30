Server Operating System Market to Surpass Volume of 54,748 thousand by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.7%

Pune, India, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, global server operating system market volume was 21,578 thousand in 2022 and is projected to grow from 23,752 thousand in 2023 to 54,748 thousand by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period. Growing usage of cloud platform and infrastructure to drive the market. Fortune Business Insights, provide this information in its report titled, Global Server Operating System Market Forecast, 2023-2030.
Many leading companies operating in the market are engaged in the development of innovative server-based operating systems for web servers. Server operating systems usually function in a client/server architecture to fulfill the demand for computers on the network among clients. Many servers, such as mail, file, web, database, print, and application are dependent on operating systems to help users carry out various functions. These factors are expected to accelerate the server operating system market growth.
Key Industry Development:
February 2022 - GIGABYTE Technology partnered with Canonical to certify servers for Ubantu OS and offer clients support during their rapid deployment. The firms created certain criteria to obtain the Canonical certification.
Key Takeaways
- Flexible Virtual Machines to Find Robust Usage to Combine Operation of Different OS
- Paid Subscription-based OS to Gain Prominence Among End-users by Offering Diversity in Services
- Large Enterprises to Dominate due to Rising Usage of Cloud Platforms
- The Linux segment is anticipated to hold maximum market share
Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:
“Companies leading the global server operating system market are Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Red Hat, Inc. (IBM Corporation) (U.S.), Google LLC (U.S.), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (U.S.), Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan), NEC Corporation (Japan), Apple Inc. (U.S.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (U.S.), Dell Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Canonical Ltd. (U.K.)”
Report Scope & Segmentation
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Forecast Period
|2023 to 2030
|Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR
|12.7%
|2030 Volume Projection
|54,748 thousand
|Base Year
|2022
|Server Operating System Market Volume in 2022
|21,578 thousand
|Historical Data for
|2019 to 2021
|No. of Pages
|160
|Segments covered
|Operating System, Virtualization Status, Subscription Model, Enterprise Type and Geography
Drivers and Restraints:
Growing Usage of Cloud Platform and Infrastructure May Boost Adoption of Server OS
Growing demand for cloud services, infrastructure, and platform, and rising investments in data center infrastructure by key market participants may boost the market growth. The present innovative cloud infrastructure is being expanded, which is expected to increase the number of cloud users across the world. Many prominent companies are also investing heavily in the creation of an efficient cloud infrastructure, further boosting the market share.
However, heavy costs associated with server downtime and deployment may hinder the market progress.
Segmentation:
By Operating System
- Windows
- Linux
- UNIX
- Others
By Virtualization Status
- Virtual Machine
- Physical
- Virtualized
By Subscription Model
- Non-paid Subscription
- Paid Subscription
By Enterprise Type
- Large Enterprise
- Small & Medium Enterprises
By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- South America
Regional Insights:
Growing Investments in IT Sector to Boost Demand for Server OS across the Americas
The Americas region is predicted to hold a dominant position in the global market as governments across the region are planning to increase their investments in the IT sector. The demand for server OS and growing use of online applications will also boost the regional market growth.
The Asia Pacific region is also anticipated to record the fastest CAGR during the forecast period as the number of data centers is rising at a robust pace and many leading market players are increasing their investments in IT.
Quick Buy - Server Operating System Market Research Report:
