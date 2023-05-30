Server Operating System Market to Surpass Volume of 54,748 thousand by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.7%

Pune, India, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, global server operating system market volume was 21,578 thousand in 2022 and is projected to grow from 23,752 thousand in 2023 to 54,748 thousand by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period. Growing usage of cloud platform and infrastructure to drive the market. Fortune Business Insights, provide this information in its report titled, Global Server Operating System Market Forecast, 2023-2030.





Many leading companies operating in the market are engaged in the development of innovative server-based operating systems for web servers. Server operating systems usually function in a client/server architecture to fulfill the demand for computers on the network among clients. Many servers, such as mail, file, web, database, print, and application are dependent on operating systems to help users carry out various functions. These factors are expected to accelerate the server operating system market growth.

Key Industry Development:

February 2022 - GIGABYTE Technology partnered with Canonical to certify servers for Ubantu OS and offer clients support during their rapid deployment. The firms created certain criteria to obtain the Canonical certification.





Key Takeaways

Flexible Virtual Machines to Find Robust Usage to Combine Operation of Different OS

Paid Subscription-based OS to Gain Prominence Among End-users by Offering Diversity in Services

Large Enterprises to Dominate due to Rising Usage of Cloud Platforms

The Linux segment is anticipated to hold maximum market share





Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:

“Companies leading the global server operating system market are Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Red Hat, Inc. (IBM Corporation) (U.S.), Google LLC (U.S.), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (U.S.), Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan), NEC Corporation (Japan), Apple Inc. (U.S.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (U.S.), Dell Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Canonical Ltd. (U.K.)”





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 12.7% 2030 Volume Projection 54,748 thousand Base Year 2022 Server Operating System Market Volume in 2022 21,578 thousand Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 160 Segments covered Operating System, Virtualization Status, Subscription Model, Enterprise Type and Geography





Drivers and Restraints:

Growing Usage of Cloud Platform and Infrastructure May Boost Adoption of Server OS

Growing demand for cloud services, infrastructure, and platform, and rising investments in data center infrastructure by key market participants may boost the market growth. The present innovative cloud infrastructure is being expanded, which is expected to increase the number of cloud users across the world. Many prominent companies are also investing heavily in the creation of an efficient cloud infrastructure, further boosting the market share.

However, heavy costs associated with server downtime and deployment may hinder the market progress.





Segmentation:

By Operating System

Windows

Linux

UNIX

Others

By Virtualization Status

Virtual Machine

Physical

Virtualized

By Subscription Model

Non-paid Subscription

Paid Subscription

By Enterprise Type

Large Enterprise

Small & Medium Enterprises

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America





Regional Insights:

Growing Investments in IT Sector to Boost Demand for Server OS across the Americas

The Americas region is predicted to hold a dominant position in the global market as governments across the region are planning to increase their investments in the IT sector. The demand for server OS and growing use of online applications will also boost the regional market growth.

The Asia Pacific region is also anticipated to record the fastest CAGR during the forecast period as the number of data centers is rising at a robust pace and many leading market players are increasing their investments in IT.





FAQs

How big is the server operating system market?

Server operating system market volume was 21,578 thousand in 2022. It is expected to reach 54,748 thousand by 2030.

How fast is the server operating system market growing?

The server operating system market will exhibit a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period, 2023-2030.





