Marine Scrubber Market Projected to Reach USD 23.4 billion, at a 4.70% CAGR by 2032 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Comprehensive Report by MRFR/Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Marine Scrubber Market Information By Technology, Fuel, Application, and Region - Forecast till 2032", Between 2023 and 2032, the marine scrubber market can soar at a rate of CAGR of 4.70%, from USD 16.2 billion in 2023 to USD 23.4 billion by 2032.

Marine Scrubber Market Overview

In order to reduce air pollution, dangerous pollutants from marine engine exhaust gases, such as sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxide, are removed using a marine scrubber. To remove contaminants from exhaust fumes, marine scrubbers spray seawater or freshwater over the gases. Scrubbing is the name of this procedure. Scrubbing can be carried out using a variety of technologies, including wet, dry, and hybrid scrubbing.

Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the marine scrubber industry are

Kwangsung Co. Ltd. (Mexico)

Alfa Laval (Sweden)

Hamon Research-Cottrell Inc. (Belgium)

CR Ocean Engineering (US)

Damen Shipyards Group N. V. (Netherlands)

VDLAEC Maritime B.V. (Netherlands)

Langh Tech Oy Ab (Finland)

Ecospray Technologies S.r.l (Italy)

DuPont (US)

Yara International ASA (Norway)

Among others.





Leading companies spend a lot of money on research and development to expand their product lines, which will drive the marine scrubber market's expansion. Important market developments include new product releases, contractual agreements, mergers and acquisitions, higher investments, and collaboration with other organizations. Market participants are also engaging in a number of strategic initiatives to increase their presence. The marine scrubber sector must provide affordable products if it is to grow and thrive in a more competitive and challenging market environment.

Marine Scrubber Market COVID 19 Analysis

Economically and sociologically, the coronavirus (Covid-19), which has afflicted the entire world, has been a major burden for many nations. While many workplaces were forced to halt working throughout this phase because of COVID-19, several industries kept working. The usage of the maritime route increased as a result of the closing of land borders and airlines. As a result, the maritime industry has become the most significant transportation sector.

Additionally, because it is safer than transportation by land or air in international trade, the marine sector has emerged as the most favored sector in the Covid-19 process. This circumstance once again demonstrated the positive impact the marine industry has on people.

Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size 2032 2032: USD 23.4 Billion CAGR during 2023-2032 4.70% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast 2023-2032 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Technology, Fuel, Application, and Region Key Market Opportunities Growing desire for environmentally friendly ways to reduce SOx emissions. Key Market Dynamics Growing popularity of hybrid technologies due to their benefits.



Due to the rigorous measures many nations have implemented to safeguard public health, industrial productivity, and energy consumption have plummeted by as much as 30% in recent weeks. About 80% of world trade is carried by marine transport, so it was necessary to pay attention to maritime transport in order to maintain international trade. This meant that the marine scrubber market will grow globally at a gradual but constant pace.

Marine Scrubber Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

Numerous steps have been attempted to address air pollution, which has been a serious problem for decades. Wet technology in marine scrubbers is among the most efficient ways to lower air pollution. Devices called wet scrubbers are used to clean exhaust gas emissions of contaminants. Due to the increased need for clean air, strict environmental restrictions, and the desire to eliminate hazardous emissions, the market for wet technology has been increasing significantly on a global scale.

Wet technology marine scrubbers have a sizable demand in the marine industry. Strict guidelines for reducing sulfur oxide (SOx) emissions from ships have been established by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO). The rule states that in order to limit their SOx emissions, ships must either use fuel with a sulfur content of no more than 0.5% or install scrubbers.

In order to comply with the rules and lessen their environmental impact, cruise ships are also using wet technology. The high levels of SOx, particulate matter, and other pollutants that cruise ships emit are frequently criticized. Due to this, a lot of cruise lines are making investments in scrubber technology to lower emissions and enhance environmental performance. Sales of wet technology marine scrubbers are anticipated to rise as a result of this demand.

The primary drivers for the marine scrubber industry include the implementation of the 2020 sulfur rule, air pollution prevention regulations and legislation enforced by governments to preserve the environment, growth in international maritime freight transit, and a rise in demand for cargo transportation via ships.



Market Restraints:

The market's expansion is constrained by factors like stringent regulatory guidelines for the disposal of contaminated effluents from scrubber systems and expensive installation and maintenance costs for marine scrubbers. However, as ship owners race against time to comply with laws and regulations, the growth of e-commerce and online trade as well as the rising demand for retrofit applications are anticipated to present attractive prospects for market leaders in marine scrubbers.

Marine Scrubber Market Segmentation

By Technology

Wet scrubber systems—closed-loop, open-loop, hybrid, and others—as well as dry scrubber systems, are included in the market segmentation for marine scrubbers based on type. Given that they are the most prevalent and widely regarded as the most effective, wet scrubber systems held the biggest market share.

By Fuel

MGO, MDO, and hybrid are among the fuel types used in the marine scrubber market segmentation. The marine scrubber market was dominated by the MDO sub-segment in 2022. Different distillates are used to make marine fuels, which are also sometimes referred to as marine gasoil or marine diesel oil (MDO).

By Application

Commercial applications for marine scrubbers include "container vessels, tankers, bulk carriers, RO-RO," offshore applications include "AHTS, PSV, FSV, MPSV," and military applications include "cruise ships, ferries, yachts." The commercial sub-segment will hold a sizable portion of the market in 2022.



Marine Scrubber Market Regional Insights

The online shopping trend is growing, and the development of a successful e-commerce sector is propelling growth in the region's import and export activities. The North American marine scrubber market area will lead this market. Cargo ships are mostly used for import and export since they are more affordable than land transportation and air travel. Scrubber systems are highly sought after in the pharmaceutical and maritime sectors to decrease emissions.

From 2023 to 2032, the Asia-Pacific Marine Scrubber Market is anticipated to see the quickest CAGR growth. Over the projection period, it is predicted that there would be a long-term requirement for marine scrubber systems due to the large fleet sizes of ships and marine vessels, as well as the rising order of ships.

