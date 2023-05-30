Industrial Filtration Market Projected to Reach USD 36.0 billion, at a 6.49% CAGR by 2030 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Comprehensive Report by MRFR/Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Industrial Filtration Market Information By Type, Media, End Users, and Region - Forecast till 2030", By 2030, the industrial filtration market can expect to rise from USD 24.7 billion in 2023 to USD 36.0 billion, expanding at a rate of 6.49% between 2023 and 2030.

Industrial Filtration Market Overview

Cleaning and purifying different industrial oils, lubricants, gases, and water is done by industrial filtration. Industrial filtration's primary goal is to shield machines, people, and the environment from dangerous contaminants. Industrial filters are made expressly for particular jobs, system characteristics, and operating environments, making them distinct from standard household filters. Power plants, the paper industry, and the automobile industry are just a few of the industrial industries that can make use of industrial filters. Additionally, filtering is employed in a variety of sectors, including the pharmaceutical, dairy, chemical, sugar, and chemical industries, where chemical processes are involved.

Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent firms active in the market for industrial filtration systems include

Parker Hannifin Corp (U.S.)

Alfa Laval (Sweden)

Camfil (Sweden)

Ahlstrom-Munksjö (Sweden)

Lenntech B.V. (the Netherlands)

MANN+HUMMEL (Germany)

Pall Corporation (U.S.)

Sidco Filter Corporation (U.S.)

Among others.





Leading businesses invest a lot of money on R&D to diversify their product offerings, which will fuel the growth of the global market. Releases of new products, contracts, mergers and acquisitions, increased investments, and cooperation with other organisations are all significant market changes. Participants in the market are also taking part in a variety of strategic activities to strengthen their presence. If the marine scrubber industry is to develop and flourish in a more difficult and competitive market climate, it must offer reasonably priced goods.

Industrial Filtration Market COVID 19 Analysis

There is room for technological advancement in the field of filtration to stop the transmission of airborne viruses in light of the recent coronavirus outbreak. Although there is considerable disagreement regarding the viability of COVID-19 as an aerial threat, the scarcity of facemasks and difficulties in obtaining the necessary raw materials due to supply chain issues draw attention to the possible shortcomings of this technology in terms of supplying demand during a pandemic. Not to mention the waste produced by widespread, extended use of single- or limited-use facemasks.

Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size 2030 2030: USD 36.0 billion CAGR during 2022-2030 6.49% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast 2022-2030 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Media, End users and Region Key Market Opportunities Investments in emerging countries' manufacturing and process industries Key Market Dynamics Environmental rules that are strict Need for a sanitized and secure workplace





Industrial Filtration Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

Demand for industrial filtration systems could increase over the next years due to the increased need to prevent dust and tiny airborne particles produced in industrial plant spaces from being released into the environment. Usage is expected to be further boosted by major manufacturers' increasing efforts to introduce innovations such as less greenhouse gas emissions, improved performance, and increased energy efficiency in filter media. As the population rises, the need for food could increase. Purification of food and drink, transportation, and infrastructure may soon be necessary due to the purification of drinking water and rising industrialization. There is an increasing need for clean energy, clean water, healthy food, and better medical services for all of humanity as the global population and urbanisation develop.

To lessen the effects of industrial emissions, environmental laws and standards are becoming more popular worldwide. These recommendations place a strong emphasis on the use of non-toxic materials, alterations to manufacturing processes, and the application of conservation measures. Additionally, they promote the reuse of objects rather than their disposal, which helps to lessen pollution. The first environmental protection laws in the world were passed in North America and Europe. The law stipulates that large-scale industrial installations must also get operational permits for environmental protection. Environmental emission guidelines are being established by emerging nations in Asia, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa to limit pollution. These regulations will result in an increase in the demand for industrial filtration. Consequently, the industrial filtration market will thrive.

The market for industrial filtration primarily benefits from rising urbanisation and industrialization. The market for these items is driven by growing industrialization activities, investment for industrial filtration businesses, and the development of new high-tech solutions. Industries are strict about using industrial filtration in their facilities because they value their employees' health, which eventually expands the market for their products.



Market Restraints:

The significant energy consumption involved in industrial filtration is a significant obstacle to the market's expansion. An enormous quantity of energy is consumed in the processing industry for procedures like centrifugal and ultrafiltration. There are now more options for different treatment methods than filtration because of the rising cost of energy globally, which has a significant impact on manufacturers' ability to profit. The market's growth potential is expected to be reduced as a result.

Industrial Filtration Market Segmentation

By Type

Liquid filters and air filters are two types of industrial filtration that are segmented by market. The liquid category is anticipated to grow the quickest. It is anticipated that increased demand for liquid filtration will be fostered by the surging need for filtering technologies, chemicals, and wastewater treatment. The management of coolants and lubricants, oil, fuel, urea, food and beverages, lifeblood plasma, and wastewater is done using these filters. Over the course of the projection period, improvements in the chemical, food and beverage, water, and wastewater treatment industries will lead to a continued increase in the demand for liquid filters. While eliminating the expensive repair of damaged tissue filters, liquid filtering speeds up the process.

By Filtration Media

Based on the medium used, the industrial filtration market is divided into metal, fibre paper, fibre glass, non-woven textiles, activated charcoal/carbon, and other categories. In terms of filter media, the non-woven fabric category is predicted to hold the biggest market share for industrial filtering. These nonwoven filter bags are made of fire-resistant, hypoallergenic, reusable, soft, and lightweight nonwoven polypropylene fabric. It can occasionally be washed. Numerous end-user industries, such as the pharmaceutical and mineral processing sectors, use these bags.

By End User

The industrial filtration market has been divided into pharmaceutical, power generation, oil & gas, manufacturing, and other categories based on end users. The market for chemicals and petrochemicals is predicted to be the largest. Chemical processes produce pollutants, which may react with the equipment used to collect them. These toxins have the potential to harm both the environment and employees. Cross-contamination with other materials is another issue that may result in a decrease in product quality. These factors are predicted to increase demand for industrial filtration throughout the anticipated period due to the significance of industrial filtration in the treatment of water.



Industrial Filtration Market Regional Insights

Due to the existence of important electronics industries, the industrial filtration market is anticipated to be dominated by Asia Pacific. Filtration is important while producing electrical apparatus like semiconductors and generators. Due to China's dominance in the semiconductor and electrical equipment industries, the local industrial filtration market has grown significantly. Growing industry, a growing population, and growing environmental concerns about the intensity of industrial emissions are some of the factors linked to greater system utilisation in the area. The market might be further benefited by the invention of innovative filter media and increased investment by major manufacturers in the development of novel raw materials, such as micro fibres.

The rise of the pharmaceutical and food and beverage industries in the region is to blame for the higher rate, which gives Europe's industrial filtration industry the second-largest market share. Additionally, the industrial filtration market in Germany had the biggest market share, and the industrial filtration market in the UK had the quickest rate of growth in the continent of Europe.

The Industrial Filtration Market in North America is anticipated to expand at the quickest CAGR between 2022 and 2030. The larger portion of the market is caused by rising industrial sector investment to lower hazardous particle emissions as well as strict regulations to control air pollution, which are driving the market in the area. Additionally, China dominates the regional market, while India has the greatest rate of growth.

