In-Depth Analysis on Contact Center as a Service Market | USD 16.43 Billion by 2030

Pune, India, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, global contact center as a service market size was valued at USD 4.42 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 5.15 billion in 2023 to USD 16.43 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 18% during the forecast period. High Preference for API-based Contact Centers to Boost Market Expansion. Fortune Business Insights, provide this information in its report titled, Global Contact Center as a Service Market Forecast, 2023-2030.





Key Industry Development:

March 2023: Verint partnered with Google Cloud to improve contact center performance by combining Google Cloud’s Contact Center AI platform with the Verint Customer Engagement Platform to offer high-quality customer experience.

Key Takeaways

Rising Presence of SMEs in IT and Telecommunication Sector to Boost Market Growth

Adoption of Innovative Technologies to Improve Customer Interactions will Boost CCaaS Usage in the IT & Telecommunications Sector

The IT & telecommunications segment is anticipated to hold maximum market share

Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:

“Companies leading the global contact center as a service market are Anywhere365 Enterprise Dialogue Management (Netherlands), Computer Talk Technology Inc. (Canada), 8x8, Inc. (U.S.), Content Guru Limited (U.K.), Enghouse Interactive (U.S.), Genesys Telecommunication Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), NICE Systems Ltd. (Israel), Talkdesk Inc. (U.S.), Luware AG. (Switzerland), Evolve IP, LLC (U.S.)”

A severe lack of demand for Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) solutions and services during the COVID-19 pandemic period caused a significant slowdown of the Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) market growth. However, this market showed notable growth in 2021 due to increased usage of CCaaS solutions and cloud-based services & software to help the remote working population work efficiently. Leading companies in this market are offering cloud-based contact center solutions, voicebot & chatbot services, Interactive Voice Response (IVR) systems, and many other solutions.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 18% 2030 Value Projection USD 16.43 Billion Base Year 2022 Contact Center as a Service Market Size in 2022 USD 4.42 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 160 Segments covered Function, Enterprise Type, Industry and Geography





Drivers and Restraints:

API-based Contact Centers to be Widely Adopted by Companies, Aiding Market Growth

Cloud-based software services and AI-enabled chatbots are being extensively used by reputed companies to enhance their business operations. They are also introducing Application Programming Interface (API)-based contact center solutions as they provide virtual customer care by managing texts, messages, and support requests of customers. This will fuel the market expansion.

However, growing incidence of frauds and data breaches might hinder the market progress.





Segmentation:

By Function

Interactive Voice Response (IVR)

Multichannel

Automatic Call Distribution

Computer Telephony Integration (CTI)

Reporting and Analytics

Workforce Optimization

Customer Collaboration

Others (Recording, Dialer)

By Enterprise Type

SMEs

Large Enterprises

By Industry

BFSI

IT and Telecommunications

Government

Healthcare

Consumer Goods and Retail

Travel and Hospitality

Media and Entertainment

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America





Regional Insights:

North America to Dominate due to Rising Investments in Cloud-based Software

North America is expected to capture the largest market share as the region is increasingly investing in cloud-based software and has a vast presence of reputed Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) providers.

Asia Pacific is set to record the highest CAGR during the forecast timeframe due to the growing investments in business process automation by leading companies.





Competitive Landscape:

Launch of AI-Powered Tools by Top Market Players to Boost Market Growth

Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) solution providers, such as NICE, Cisco Systems, Evolve IP, LLC, Luware AG., 8x8, Inc., Talkdesk Inc., and others, are launching AI-powered cloud-based solutions. They are expanding their operations across the world through mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships.





FAQs

How big is the contact center as a service market?

Contact center as a service market size was USD 4.42 billion in 2022. It is expected to reach USD 16.43 billion by 2030.

How fast is the contact center as a service market growing?

The contact center as a service market will exhibit a CAGR of 18% during the forecast period, 2023-2030.





