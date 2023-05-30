Glycinates Market Size Worth $2.1 Billion by 2032 - Calcium Glycinate is Gaining Popularity

Newark, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 1.1 billion in 2022 glycinates market will reach USD 2.1 billion by 2032. The market for glycinates has been expanding significantly and has several potential in a variety of sectors. Glycinates, which are glycine salts or amino acid chelates, are appealing to various industries due to their wide range of uses and beneficial characteristics. Glycinates are essential to the food and beverage sector. They are employed in a variety of food items as food additives, dietary supplements, and strengthening agents. Glycinate salts, such as calcium or magnesium glycinate, are added to food and beverage items to improve their flavor, stability, and nutritional value.



Key Insight of the Glycinates Market



Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 7.3% over the projection period.



Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region's glycinates market is sizable and provides a variety of opportunities. Along with increasing urbanization, the Asia Pacific area has a large rapidly expanding population. The need for glycinates is fueled by this demographic trend, which also drives demand for food, drinks, medicines, and personal care items. Additionally, changing consumer buying habits are being brought on by nations with rising disposable income levels, like India, Japan, China, and South Korea. Glycinates are used in products with higher quality standards, such as dietary supplements, fortified meals, and high-end personal care products.



In the glycinates market, the calcium segment is expected to register a CAGR of 7.6% over the projected period.



With a CAGR of 7.6% during the projected period, the calcium category is expected to dominate the global market. A common kind of glycinate that combines calcium, and the amino acid glycine is called calcium glycinate. It is common practice to incorporate calcium glycinate into dietary supplement composition. It offers a calcium supplement in a form that is highly bioavailable, which is necessary for bone health, neuron function, muscular contraction, and a number of other physiological activities. People wishing to supplement their diets with calcium glycinate do so for a variety of reasons.



In the glycinates market, the dry segment dominated the market in 2022 with the market share of 61.9%.



The dry segment dominated the market in 2022 with the market share of 61.9%. The term "dry glycinates market" describes the market for dry glycinates, which are often in the form of powder, granules, or other solids. Dry glycinates that have been finely ground are known as powdered glycinates. The pharmaceutical, food and beverage, personal care, and animal feeding sectors are just a few of the ones that employ them extensively. Glycinates in powder form are simple to handle, precise to dose, and have many uses.



In the glycinates market, the food & beverages segment is expected to register a CAGR of 7.4% over the projected period.



The food & beverages segment is expected to register a CAGR of 7.4% over the projected period. Glycinates, especially glycine, have the capacity to improve the flavor and overall flavor profile of beverages and food items, making them useful as flavor enhancers. Glycine can be used to enhance umami flavor and increase overall palatability in a variety of food applications, such as soups, sauces, spices, and savory snacks.



Market Dynamics



Driver



Personal care products are in more demand as a result of consumers' growing attention to grooming and personal hygiene. Glycinates are utilized in personal care products including shampoos, conditioners, skincare, and bath products because of how gentle they are, how well they condition, and how they may be good for the health of your skin and hair. Additionally, improvements in manufacturing techniques have made it feasible to create high-quality glycinates with better properties and functionality. These developments make it possible for producers to create glycinates in a variety of forms and formulations, boosting their uses and promoting market expansion.



Opportunity



The need for preventative healthcare and rising health consciousness is driving a tremendous increase in the market for nutritional supplements. The higher bioavailability and possible health advantages of glycinates, such as magnesium, zinc, and iron glycinate, make them attractive components in the creation of nutritional supplements. Companies may take advantage of this chance by creating ground-breaking supplement formulations that include glycinates.



Some of the major players operating in the glycinates market are:



• Ajinomoto Co. Inc. (Japan)

• Clariant AG (Switzerland)

• Solvay SA (Belgium) BASF SE (Germany)

• Novo Tech Nutraceuticals Inc. (US.)

• Dunstan Nutrition Ltd. (New Zealand)

• Shijiazhuang DonghuaJinlong Chemical Co Ltd. (China)

• Schaumann GmbH and Co. KG. (Germany)

• Aliphos Belgium SA/NV (Belgium)

• Albion Laboratories Inc. (US)



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Type



• Magnesium Glycinate

• Zinc Glycinate

• Calcium Glycinate

• Copper Glycinate

• Manganese Glycinate

• Sodium Glycinate

• Others



By Form



• Dry

• Liquid



By Application



• Pharmaceuticals/Nutraceuticals

• Food & Beverages

• Personal Care Products

• Others



About the report:



The market is analysed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



