Global Aeroengine Composites Market Report 2023: Constant Demand for Low-fuel Engines Drives Growth

Major players in the aeroengine composites market are Solvay SA, Meggitt PLC, Hexcel Corporation, Albany Engineered Composites Inc., FACC AG, General Dynamics Corporation, E.I. DuPont de Nemours, LMI Aerospace, BASF SE, Pratt & Whitney, Godrej Group, Triumph Group Inc., and ZOLTEK Corporation.

The aero-engine composites refer to materials made up of two or more constituent parts used in the manufacture of various aerospace engines. Aeroengine composites help in reducing the overall weight of the aircraft and increase fuel efficiency. They offer high strength, thermal stability, and impact resistance. The aero-engine composites are easy to assemble and are resistant to fatigue or corrosion.



The main types of aeroengine composites includes polymer matrix composites, ceramic matrix composites, and metal matrix composites. The polymer matrix composites include various types of organic polymers that form the continuous phase with reinforced fibers. The continuous phase matrix serves as a platform for distributing the fibers evenly across the structure. The components manufactured through composites includes fan blades, fan case, guide vanes, shrouds, and other components. The applications of aeroengine composites includes commercial aircraft, military aircraft and general aviation aircraft.



The aero-engine composites market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides aero-engine composites market statistics, including aero-engine composites industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a aero-engine composites market share, detailed aero-engine composites market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the aero-engine composites industry. This aero-engine composites market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the aero-engine composites market. The aero-engine composites manufacturers are increasingly focusing on adopting advanced technologies to manufacture the aero-engine composites that enable high fuel efficiency in the engines and reduce CO2 emissions.

In September 2022, Parker-Hannifin, a US-based manufacturer of motion and control technologies, acquired Meggitt PLC for approximately $7.4 billion (£6.3 billion). The acquisition complements the company's portfolio and provide extended geographic footprint to the company. Meggitt is a UK-based composites manufacturer.



North America was the largest region in the aeroengine composites market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the aeroengine composites market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the aeroengine composites market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The constant demand for low-fuel engines is expected to propel the growth of the aero-engine composites market. The aircraft engines with low fuel consumption will not only reduce carbon dioxide emissions but also reduce the operational costs of airline companies. The growing demand for oil across the globe and dwindling reserves are responsible for the increase in oil prices which triggers the need for fuel-efficient engines.

Using less fuel through improved fuel efficiency helps in saving a considerable amount of money for the airlines. The use of aero-engine composites will reduce the overall weight of the aircraft and improve its fuel efficiency. For instance, The International Air Transport Association (IATA), a trade association that supports the aviation industry across the globe for airline security, safety, sustainability, and efficiency, adopted a set of ambitious targets to reduce 50% carbon dioxide emissions in net aviation by 2050. Therefore, the demand for low-fuel engines is driving the growth of the aero-engine composites market.



The aero-engine composites market consists of sales of spinners, vanes, ducts, stators, blade spacers, liners and exhaust flaps. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



