Marketing Automation Global Market Report 2023: Increase in Big Data and Data Analytics Solutions Drives Growth

The global marketing automation market grew from $5.79 billion in 2022 to $6.5 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%. The marketing automation market is expected to grow to $9.5 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.9%.

Major players in the marketing automation market are SAP SE, Salesforce.com Inc., Oracle Corporation, Adobe Inc., Teradata Corporation, HubSpot Inc., SAS Institute Inc., IBM Corporation, Cognizant, Act-On Software Inc., Marketo, Ontraport, Sendinblue, Autopilot, Prospect.io, ActiveCampaign, eTrigue Corporation, Greenrope, Insidesales.Com Inc., Infusionsoft, and SharpSpring Inc.,

Marketing automation is the process of employing technologies to automate repetitive marketing processes. When it comes to following up on leads and guiding potential clients through the conversion funnel, automation can save marketers a lot of time. Customer relationship management (CRM) and customer data platform (CDP) software are frequently integrated with marketing automation software. It helps to identify potential customers, automating the process of nurturing the leads to sales-readiness.



The main deployment modes of marketing automation are cloud-based and on-premise. On-premise allows businesses to connect their existing systems to marketing, logistics, and other channels of communication with customers, employees, and other stakeholders. This is ideal for businesses with in-house IT teams for support, businesses handling sensitive data, or businesses under a regulatory obligation to keep all data on company servers only.

The software is used by large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and is used in digital marketing, e-mail marketing, mobile marketing, inbound marketing, social media marketing, campaign management, and other applications. The various end-users include BFSI, retail, healthcare, telecom and IT, discrete manufacturing, government and education, and other end-users.



Personalized content has emerged as a key trend in the marketing automation market. Customers expect companies to create products based on their preferences and choices in today's digital world. Marketing automation software generally can learn from data, identify purchasing patterns, and make decisions with minimal human intervention.

This software automatically recommends appropriate products and services based on customer profiles and online activity. As a result, such software aids businesses in increasing customer engagement, meeting their specific needs, improving business processes, and providing better customer support.

North America was the largest region in the marketing automation market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the marketing automation market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the marketing automation market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The increase in big data and data analytics solutions is expected to drive the growth of the marketing automation market going forward.

Big data and data analytics have become extremely important tools for marketing automation companies since they let them get deep insights into customers, and the choices to provide the right offers at the right time, nurture their potential customers and help them with next-level lead scoring. A marketing automation company may dynamically respond to its present and future clients' behavior and design a strategy that works for them by leveraging methods and practices from big data and data science.

For instance, according to Tech Jury, a US-based software and tech review company, by 2023, the big data analytics market will reach $103 billion. In addition, big data growth statistics reveal that data creation will be over 180 zettabytes by 2025. Furthermore, the Big Data banking analytics market was valued at $29.87 billion in 2019 and was expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.97% between 2020 and 2025, reaching $62.10 billion by 2025. Hence, the growth of big data and data analytics is acting as a primary growth-inducing factor for this market.



The marketing automation market includes revenues earned by entities by providing marketing automation services such as collecting real-time data, audience segmentation, event management, lead generation, and content creation to reduce the amount of manual labor-intensive work required in marketing camping. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



