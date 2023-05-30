Bladeless Wind Turbine Market Size Worth $142.65 Billion by 2032: The Brainy Insights

Newark, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 55 billion in 2022 global bladeless wind turbine market will reach USD 142.65 billion by 2032. The IPCC report presented at COP26 states that if the world doesn't immediately begin to cut global carbon footprints, it will be very difficult to reverse the climate change caused by global warming. The study specifically names the major polluters—the US, EU, China, and India—and emphasizes their crucial contribution to protecting the environment. The main and most significant source of greenhouse gas emissions causing climate change is the combustion of fossil fuels for energy. By 2050 to 2070, these nations have promised to achieve net-zero emissions. If these promises and pledges are to be fulfilled, renewable and clean energy must be used to meet the population's increasing energy needs. As a result, the use of wind energy for power generation is expected to increase, helping to fuel the growth of the global bladeless wind turbine market.



Key Insight of the global bladeless wind turbine market



North America is expected to rise the fastest during the forecast period.



The regional market will expand due to governments focusing more on the creation, promotion, and acceptance of renewable energy sources like wind energy. Large market participants foster technological development and innovation in the market, favourably affecting the market's expansion. The availability of bladeless wind turbines and the growing awareness of climate change will accelerate the market's growth throughout the forecast period. The industry has seen a growth in public investment in renewable energy sources, which is good news for the market for bladeless wind turbines.



The application segment is divided into marine off-grid systems, agriculture, telecom, remote telemetry, domestic purposes, rail signaling, signage and others. In 2022, the domestic purposes segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 39% and market revenue of 21.45 billion.



The end-user segment is divided into residential, utility, commercial, industrial and others. In 2022, the residential segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 42% and market revenue of 23.10 billion.



Advancement in market



January 2023 – To help commercial property owners meet the rising demand for on-site renewable energy, AEC Angels, a venture capital investment platform focusing on emerging technologies in the architecture, engineering, and construction industries, has made an endorsement investment in Aeromine Technologies. The scalable, stationary system from Aeromine can be installed quickly on the edge of a building's rooftop and is designed to seamlessly interact with existing building electrical and rooftop solar systems.



Market Dynamics



Driver: The rising demand for renewable energy sources.



Everyone is feeling the disastrous effects of global warming. If the temperature rise is not swiftly and properly halted, climate change, which is only getting started, will worsen in the ensuing decades. The need to contain climate change has been recognized by individuals, civil society organizations, business leaders, industrialists, and governments worldwide to prevent the loss of millions of lives, valuable assets, and financial resources in the future. The effort to address the worldwide issue of climate change is gaining momentum. Adopting renewable energy sources is one of the crucial and important variables that is being encouraged to lessen reliance on and exploitation of fossil fuels. There is a renewed drive towards developing better and more sophisticated technology that can harness geothermal, solar, and wind energy to satisfy the increasing energy demands worldwide. Wind power is a clean, renewable, economical, and ecologically benign energy source. The disadvantages of traditional wind turbines have been eliminated by the bladeless wind turbine, hastening the global adoption of wind energy. As a result, the global market for bladeless wind turbines will expand due to the rising need for renewable energy sources in light of the threat posed by climate change.



Restraint: Bladeless wind turbine technologies are still in their infancy.



Conventional wind turbines have undergone extensive testing throughout time. They have successfully replaced traditional energy sources and have been successful in many regions of the world. With the development of innovative bladeless wind turbine technology, the shortcomings of conventional wind turbines were identified and fixed. However, due to their nascent stage, the technologies used in bladeless wind turbines confront several difficulties. Compared to traditional wind turbines, bladeless wind turbines produce less electricity. Additionally, they have a smaller coverage or application range, which results in less air being trapped and less electricity being generated. In addition, they are still more expensive for residential use than traditional energy sources. Despite the enormous potential of bladeless wind turbines, the current flaws will prevent the market from expanding.



Opportunity: The growing adoption of new technologies.



The cost of research and development in the wind, solar, hydropower, geothermal, and other related technologies has increased due to the growing emphasis on expanding the usage of renewable sources of energy in the face of the climate change crisis. One excellent illustration of the expanding research and development is the creation of bladeless wind turbines. The bladeless wind turbine technology will advance, increasing productivity and efficiency given the technological breakthroughs, increasing capital spending on research and innovation, and other factors. Therefore, during the projection period, there will be plenty of lucrative prospects due to technological improvements and rising research & development spending on bladeless wind turbine technology.



Challenge: the presence of alternative renewable energy sources.



The bladeless wind turbine technology was created to harness wind energy in limited space, unlike conventional wind turbines, which require vast tracts of land. The aim was to make them compact, easy to install, maintain and efficient for use in residential spaces, on home rooftops or commercial buildings. However, the presence of alternative technologies like solar panels that harness solar energy and convert it into electric energy is more known in the average public market. Individuals prefer solar panels on rooftops; given their significant presence in the market, they tried and tested the application in housing settlements and reduced costs. Therefore, alternatives like solar energy will challenge the growth of the global bladeless wind turbine market.



Some of the major players operating in the global bladeless wind turbine market are:



• Enercon

• GE Renewable Energy

• Goldwind

• Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

• Nordex

• Senvion

• Siemens

• Suzlon and Envision

• Vestas General Electric

• Vortex Bladeless



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Product Type



• Marine Off-Grid Systems

• Agriculture

• Telecom

• Remote Telemetry

• Domestic Purposes

• Rail Signaling

• Signage

• Others



By End User



• Residential

• Utility

• Commercial

• Industrial

• Others



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



