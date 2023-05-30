Global Medical Composites Market Report 2023: Increasing Demand for Medical Composites from the Healthcare Sector Bolsters Growth

Dublin, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Composites Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.



The global medical composites market grew from $1.14 billion in 2022 to $1.28 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.0%. The medical composites market is expected to grow to $2 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.8%.

Major players in the medical composites market are The 3M Company, Toray Industries Inc., SGL Carbon SE, CeramTec GmbH, Composiflex Inc., Dentsply Sirona Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Avient Corporation, Zeus Industrial Products Inc., Kulzer GmbH, Kaman Corporation, Den-Mat Holdings LLC, Ivoclar Vivadent Inc., Tokuyama Dental Corporation Inc., Quantum Composites Inc., Teijin Limited, Dental Technologies Inc

The medical composites market consists of sales of polymer matrix composites, carbon matrix composites, metal matrix composites, and ceramic matrix composites. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Medical composites refer to a combination of two or more materials that are distinctive from each other in terms of physical and chemical properties. The medical composites are used in diagnostic imaging, biological resurfacing of damaged areas, surgical applications, and dental implants.



North America was the largest region in the medical composites market in 2022. The regions covered in this medical composites market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of medical composites are carbon fiber, ceramic fiber, and other fiber types. Ceramic fibers are small-dimension filament or thread composed of a ceramic material, usually alumina and silica, used in lightweight units for electrical, thermal, and sound insulation. The process used are wet lamination, prepreg, and other processes. The various applications involved diagnostic imaging, composite body implants, surgical instruments, dental, and other applications.



Increasing demand for medical composites from the healthcare sector is expected to propel the growth of the medical composites market going forward. The healthcare sector is consisting of businesses that provide medical and clinical services, the development of medical devices and medicines, and medical insurance for the treatment of patients' diseases. The demand for medical composites in the healthcare sector is increasing due to the rising need for medical instruments.

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the medical composite market. Major companies operating in the medical composites market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position.

For instance, in February 2022, Nobio, an Israel-based company operating in medical composites launched Infinix, a brand-new collection of advanced antimicrobial restorative materials created to combat recurring deterioration. Nobio's new QASiT antimicrobial particle technology is a part of the infinix system used in the universal and flowable composites and the universal bonding system.

The new restorative materials with QASiT antimicrobial particle technology is utilized for preventing tooth demineralization, providing long-lasting bacterial inhibition at the restorative margins, and decreasing restoration failure because of secondary caries.

The countries covered in the medical composites market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.28 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $2 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Medical Composites Market Characteristics



3. Medical Composites Market Trends And Strategies



4. Medical Composites Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Medical Composites Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Medical Composites Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Medical Composites Market



5. Medical Composites Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Medical Composites Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Medical Composites Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Medical Composites Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Medical Composites Market, Segmentation By Fiber Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Carbon Fiber

Ceramic Fiber

Other Fiber Types

6.2. Global Medical Composites Market, Segmentation By Process, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Wet Lamination

Prepreg

Other Process

6.3. Global Medical Composites Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Diagnostic Imaging

Composite Body Implants

Surgical Instruments

Dental

Other Applications

7. Medical Composites Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Medical Composites Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Medical Composites Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

