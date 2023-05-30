Saudi Arabia Wet Wipes And Towels Market Report 2022-2023 & 2028 Featuring Fine Hygienic, Olayan Kimberly-Clark, Arabian Wet Wipes, Al Nahdi Medical, Ecolab, Batterjee Paper Products, & Napco National

Dublin, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Wet Wipes And Towels Market | Trends, Value, Revenue, Outlook, Forecast, Size, Analysis, Growth, Industry, Share, Segmentation & COVID-19 IMPACT: Market Forecast By Vertical, By Region And Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Saudi Arabia Wet Wipes And Wet Towels Market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2022-2028.

Saudi Arabia Wet Wipes and Wet Towels Market is expected to show rapid growth in coming years, owing to development of key application sectors, i.e., healthcare and hospitality. Under the Saudi Vision 2030, the government's main objective lies in diversifying Saudi Arabia's economy, thereby, the kingdom is putting efforts in augmenting tourism from across the world and within the kingdom.

Wet wipes and wet towels have diverse applications in different sectors, it can be used for baby care, feminine care, patient cleaning, disinfecting surfaces and to provide refreshments cleaning to customers. Saudi Arabia Wet Wipes and Wet Towels market witnessed a 5.6% decline in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic negatively affected the demand and supply chain patterns.

Occupancy rates in western region and central region hotels and restaurant declined drastically owing to travel restrictions. Demand from healthcare was sustained and witnessed a spike due to capacity addition in hospitals, increased number of covid patients in quarantine spaces that propelled growth for disposable alternatives such as wet wipes and wet towels for patient care, baby cleaning and other hygiene purposes.

The Wet Wipes and Towels Market in Saudi Arabia has been rising smoothly as the demand for wet wipes and towels is growing more and there are multiple factors driving the demand for these wet wipes and towels in the market. Wipes would witness sharp rise In demand from hotels and restaurants in coming years, owing to tourism centred development in hotel industry to accommodate 100 million visitations target of 2030, thereby, augmenting the overall wet wipes and wet towels market in Saudi Arabia.

In addition to it, healthcare sector of the country would propel growth in disinfectant wet wipes and wet towels majorly in organized sector as the trend of using standardized alcohol concentrated wet tissues is gaining traction. Also, development of health clusters in central region is expected to drive the market. Saudi Arabia Wet Wipes and Wet Towels Industry will gain more growth in the future.

Market by Vertical

The Healthcare sector has the largest share in the wet wipes and wet tissues market owing to the rise in healthcare expenditure in recent years, capacity additions and development of health clusters in the kingdom.

However, restaurants segment is expected to be the dominant revenue generating segment over the forecast period, with double digit growth expected in the food services industry in the country over the coming years.

Market by Region

Western region has the dominant share in the overall market because of the cities with most domestic and inbound tourism and a huge population coupled with well-developed healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Key Highlights of the Report

Saudi Arabia Wet Wipes and Wet Towels Market Overview

Saudi Arabia Wet Wipes and Wet Towels Market Outlook

Saudi Arabia Wet Wipes and Wet Towels Market Forecast

Historical Data and Forecast of Saudi Arabia Wet Wipes and Wet Towels Market Revenues, for the Period 2018-2028F

Historical Data and Forecast of Saudi Arabia Wet Wipes and Wet Towels Market Revenues, By Verticals, for the Period 2018-2028F

Historical Data and Forecast of Saudi Arabia Wet Wipes and Wet Towels Market Revenues, By Region, for the Period 2018-2028F

Market Drivers and Restraints

Saudi Arabia Wet Wipes and Wet Towels Market Trends

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Opportunity Assessment

Company Profiles

Key Strategic Recommendations

Fine Hygienic Holding

Olayan Kimberly-Clark Arabia Company

Arabian Wet Wipes FZE

Al Nahdi Medical Company

Ecolab Inc.

Batterjee Paper Products Co.

Napco National CJSC

Market Scope and Segmentation

By Vertical

Healthcare

Restaurant

Hotels

By Region

Western Region

Central Region

Eastern Region

