Global Cell-Based Assay Market Report 2023: Increased Focus on Regenerative Medicine Presents Opportunities

Dublin, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cell-Based Assay Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product, Services, Application, End User, Technology, Regional Analysis, and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cell-based assay market is expected to reach $38.23 billion in 2032 from $17.20 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 8.44% during the forecast period 2023-2032.

Market Lifecycle Stage

The global cell-based assay market is anticipated to witness growth during the forecast year 2023-2032, largely fuelled by the promise of a novel breakthrough in the cell-based assay market, which is no longer restricted to drug discovery. The foremost advantage of utilizing cell-based assays is apparent: unlike basic biochemical assays, they provide a more comprehensive representation of biological systems as they encompass not just an isolated receptor or enzyme but all the organelles of a cell functioning as a single entity.

Impact

The impact analysis for the factors that significantly affect the market, namely, drivers, restraints, and opportunities, has been evaluated on a short-term and long-term basis. The short-term assessment considers the period between 2022 and 2026, and the long-term assessment considers the period between 2027 and 2032. Key developments and strategies that have been undertaken by some of the key players in this market have been accounted for evaluation of the impact analysis. Further, these key developments have been assessed to understand the future scope of integrating advancing technologies to enable superior outcomes.

Market Segmentation



Segmentation 1: by Product

Consumables

Instruments and Software

Services

Based on product type, the global cell-based assay market is segmented into consumables, instruments and software, and services.

Segmentation 2: by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest-of-the-World

In 2022, the North America region dominated the global cell-based assay market, and it is expected to hold its dominance throughout the forecast period 2023-2032.

Segmentation 3: by Application

Drug Screening

Basic Research

Predictive Toxicology

Other Applications (Other Industries, Cell and Gene therapy, among others)

As of 2022, the cell-based assay market (by application) was dominated by drug screening applications, holding a 41.27% market share.

Segmentation 4: by Technology

Flow Cytometry

Automated Handling

High Throughput Screening

High Content Screening

Other Technologies (Label-Free Detection, Image Cytometry, among others)

As of 2022, the global cell-based assay market (by technology) was dominated by flow cytometry, holding a 34.11% market share.

Segmentation 5: by End User

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Academic and Research Institutes

Other End Users (Government Organizations)

As of 2022, the global cell-based assay market (by end user) was dominated by the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies' segment, holding a 51.36% market share.

Segmentation 6: by Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Corning Incorporated

Lonza Group AG

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Promega Corporation

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Eurofins DiscoverX Products

Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Based on company, the global cell-based assay market is dominated by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, among others.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increase in Demand for Cell-Based Assay in Drug Discovery and Development

Rise in Life Sciences Research Investments

Technological Advancements

Market Restraints

High Cost

Lack of Standardization

Market Opportunities

Increased Focus on Regenerative Medicine

Emergence of Novel Gene Editing Technologies

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 160 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $18.44 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $38.23 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.4% Regions Covered Global

How can this report add value to an organization?

Workflow/Innovation Strategy: The global cell-based assay market is segmented (by product) into three categories, i.e., consumables, instruments and software, and services. The consumables segment is further classified as reagents, assay kits, microplates, cell lines, probes and labels, and other consumables.

Reagents accounted for 29.43% of the share in the global cell-based assay market from 2022 to 2032.

Growth/Marketing Strategy: The global cell-based assay market is anticipated to witness growth during the forecast year 2023-2032. The advent of CRISPR/Cas9 technology has completely transformed gene studies and their functions by offering highly precise and user-friendly genome editing capabilities.

CRISPR significantly streamlines the development of more intricate disease-related cell-based assays, enabling researchers to tackle complex questions and study heterogeneous diseases with more relevant and sophisticated assays.

Competitive Strategy: Key players in the global cell-based assay market have been analyzed and profiled in the study, including manufacturers involved in new product development, acquisitions, expansions, and strategic collaborations.

Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the global cell-based assay market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.



Key Topics Covered:





1 Definition

2 Research Scope

3 Research Methodology

4 Markets Overview

5 Industry Insights

6 Market Dynamics

7 Competitive Landscape

8 Global Cell-Based Assay Market (by Product),$Billion, 2022-2032

9 Global Cell-Based Assay Market (by Application), $Billion, 2022-2032

10 Global Cell-Based Assay Market (by End User), $Billion, 2022-2032

11 Global Cell-Based Assay Market (by Technology), $Billion, 2022-2032

12 Global Cell-Based Assay Market (by Region), $Billion, 2022-2032

13 Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Corning Incorporated

Lonza Group AG

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Promega Corporation

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Eurofins DiscoverX Products

Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/moag7q

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment