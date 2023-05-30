AB Novaturas has presented results for first quarter of 2023 to investors

| Source: AB Novaturas AB Novaturas

Lithuania, LITHUANIA

AB Novaturas on 30 May 2023 presented results for first quarter of 2023 to investors.  Presentation record and material attached (presentation was held in English language).

https://youtu.be/_HfvClwQAUo


Vygantas Reifonas
CFO of AB Novaturas
+370 687 21603

Novaturas Group Q1 2023