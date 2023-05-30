Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Global Market Report 2023: Analysis of Production Capacities by Major Players and Key Regions for the Recent and Immediate Future

Dublin, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) belongs to the group of thermoplastic polyesters. PBT is a semi-crystalline engineering resin having many attractive properties like high strength and toughness, good abrasion and heat resistance, low creep at elevated temperatures, good chemical resistance, and excellent dimensional stability, particularly when glass-fiber is reinforced.

The combination of these properties makes PBT an ideal material for use in wide range of applications such as auto interior and exterior, small and large appliances, power tools, electrical and electronic, food handling, industrial machinery, and medical applications.

Global consumption of Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) declined by 5.2% year-over-year in 2020 amid the downturn in the automotive and industrial sectors.

The global market for PBT has recovered well from the aftermath of the corona pandemic and is further expected to maintain a CAGR of 4.5% between 2022 and 2028. Future growth of the PBT market is fed by the established markets of automotive & transportation and electrical & electronics.

Research Findings & Coverage

The worldwide market for Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) is analyzed in this report with respect to raw plastic types and end-use industries

The study exclusively analyzes the production capacities for PBT by major players and key regions for the recent and immediate future

COVID-19 impact analysis has been covered for each major application area

Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs, and other recent industry developments

Major companies profiled - 24

The industry guide includes the contact details for 33 companies

Product Outline

End-use applications market analysis for Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) provided in this report includes the following:

Appliances

Automotive & Transportation

Electrical & Electronics

Industrial

Other Applications (include medical, consumer goods, sports, etc.)

Analysis Period, Units, and Growth Rates

The report reviews analyzes and projects the global Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) market for the period 2019-2028 in terms of volume in metric tons and value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2022 through 2028.

Geographic Coverage

North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (France, Germany, Italy, The Netherlands, Russia, Spain, The United Kingdom, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of South America)

Rest of the World (Middle East and Africa)

Key Topics Covered:

PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Market Trends and Forecast

1.1.1 COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market

1.2 Product Outline

1.2.1 Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)

1.2.2 Applications of Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)

1.2.2.1 Appliances

1.2.2.2 Automotive & Transportation

1.2.2.3 Electrical & Electronics

1.2.2.4 Industrial

1.2.2.5 Other Applications

2. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

2.1 Production Capacity

2.1.1 Global Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resin Production Capacity

2.1.2 Global Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resin Production Capacity by Geographic Region

2.1.3 Global Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resin Production Capacity by Country

2.2 Company Profiles

3. KEY BUSINESS AND PRODUCT TRENDS

4. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1 Global Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Overview by End-use Application

4.1.1 Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) End-use Application Market Analysis by Geographic Region

4.1.1.1 Automotive & Transportation

4.1.1.2 Electrical & Electronics

4.1.1.3 Industrial Applications

4.1.1.4 Appliances

4.1.1.5 Other End-use Applications

PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Global Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Overview by Geographic Region

5. NORTH AMERICA

5.1 North American Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resin Production Capacity

5.2 North American Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Overview by Geographic Region

5.3 North American Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Overview by End-use Application

5.4 Country-wise Analysis of North American Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market

5.4.1 The United States

5.4.1.1 United States Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Overview by End-use Application

5.4.2 Canada

5.4.2.1 Canada Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Overview by End-use Application

5.4.3 Mexico

5.4.3.1 Mexico Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Overview by End-use Application

6. EUROPE

7. ASIA-PACIFIC

8. SOUTH AMERICA

9. REST OF WORLD

PART C: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY

1. NORTH AMERICA

2. EUROPE

3. ASIA-PACIFIC

4. REST OF WORLD

Companies Mentioned

BASF SE

Celanese Corporation

Chang Chun Plastics Co., Ltd.

Envalior (Zehnte LXS GmbH)

Fujian Meizhouwan Chlor-Alkali Industry Co., Ltd.

Henan Energy and Chemical Group Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Heshili New Material Co., Ltd.

Keyuan Holding Group Co., Ltd.

Lanxess AG

LG Chem Ltd

Mitsubishi Engineering Plastics Corporation

Polyplastics Co., Ltd.

Royal DSM NV

SASA Polyester Sanayi A.S.

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

Shandong Weijiao Holding Group Co., Ltd.

Shinkong Synthetic Fibers Corporation

Sinochem Holdings Corporation Ltd.

Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre Limited Liability Company

SIPCHEM Company

Toray Industries, Inc.

Wuxi Xingsheng New Material Technology Co., Ltd

Xinjiang Blue Ridge Tunhe Sci.&Tech. Co., Ltd.

Yingkou Kanghui Petrochemical Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ahpscn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.