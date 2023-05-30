Medical Polyoxymethylene Global Market Report 2023: Featuring BASF, Celanese, DuPont, Ensinger, Mitsubishi, Westlake, Yuntianhua Group & More

Dublin, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Polyoxymethylene Market, By Type, By Medical Application - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Polyoxymethylene (POM) or acetal is a form of polymer that is made from formaldehyde-based, semi-crystalline resins with the functional group of carbon bonded to two -OR groups. It is a chemically inert material that is widely used in medical devices due to its biocompatibility, strength, and resistance to chemicals and sterilization methods.
Medical polyoxymethylene is an engineering thermoplastic used in precision parts requiring high stiffness, low friction and excellent dimensional stability. The material is available in homopolymer and copolymer forms and can be used in a wide range of applications.
Market Dynamics:
The medical polyoxymethylene market is projected to register a significant growth rate during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of advanced medical technology is one of the major factors driving growth of this market.
Moreover, the increase in the incidence of chronic diseases is also contributing to the growth of this market. Other factors that are propelling growth of this market include the increasing use of polyoxymethylene in the production and packaging of pharmaceutical products. The rise in the number of pharmaceutical companies is also accelerating the growth of this market.
On the other hand, issues associated with sterilization and implant application is expected to hinder the market growth.
Key features of the study:
- This report provides in-depth analysis of the global medical polyoxymethylene market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2023-2030), considering 2022 as the base year
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
- It profiles key players in the global medical polyoxymethylene market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global medical polyoxymethylene market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global medical polyoxymethylene market
Detailed Segmentation:
Global Medical Polyoxymethylene (POM) Market, By Type
- Homopolymer POM
- Copolymer POM
Global Medical Polyoxymethylene (POM) Market, By Medical Application
- Dialysis Machine
- Handles for Surgical Instruments
- Inhalers
- Insulin Pen
- Medical Trays
- Pharmaceutical Closures
- Other Medical Applications
Global Medical Polyoxymethylene (POM) Market, By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
Company Profiles
- BASF SE
- Celanese Corporation
- Daicel Corporation (Polyplastics Co. Ltd)
- DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- Ensinger
- Korea Engineering Plastics Co. Ltd
- Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
- Westlake Plastics Company
- Yuntianhua Group Co. Ltd
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|122
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$199.8 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$260.5 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|3.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
2. Market Purview
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
- Market Dynamics
- Expanding medical devices sector
- Challenges associated with sterilization and implant usage
- Increasing application in tissue engineering
4. Global Medical Polyoxymethylene (POM) Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic
5. Global Medical Polyoxymethylene (POM) Market , By Medical Application, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)
6. Global Medical Polyoxymethylene (POM) Market , By Type, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)
7. Global Medical Polyoxymethylene (POM) Market , By Region, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)
8. Competitive Landscape
9. Section
