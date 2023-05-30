Medical Polyoxymethylene Global Market Report 2023: Featuring BASF, Celanese, DuPont, Ensinger, Mitsubishi, Westlake, Yuntianhua Group & More

Polyoxymethylene (POM) or acetal is a form of polymer that is made from formaldehyde-based, semi-crystalline resins with the functional group of carbon bonded to two -OR groups. It is a chemically inert material that is widely used in medical devices due to its biocompatibility, strength, and resistance to chemicals and sterilization methods.

Medical polyoxymethylene is an engineering thermoplastic used in precision parts requiring high stiffness, low friction and excellent dimensional stability. The material is available in homopolymer and copolymer forms and can be used in a wide range of applications.

Market Dynamics:

The medical polyoxymethylene market is projected to register a significant growth rate during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of advanced medical technology is one of the major factors driving growth of this market.

Moreover, the increase in the incidence of chronic diseases is also contributing to the growth of this market. Other factors that are propelling growth of this market include the increasing use of polyoxymethylene in the production and packaging of pharmaceutical products. The rise in the number of pharmaceutical companies is also accelerating the growth of this market.

On the other hand, issues associated with sterilization and implant application is expected to hinder the market growth.

Detailed Segmentation:
Global Medical Polyoxymethylene (POM) Market, By Type

  • Homopolymer POM
  • Copolymer POM

Global Medical Polyoxymethylene (POM) Market, By Medical Application

  • Dialysis Machine
  • Handles for Surgical Instruments
  • Inhalers
  • Insulin Pen
  • Medical Trays
  • Pharmaceutical Closures
  • Other Medical Applications

Global Medical Polyoxymethylene (POM) Market, By Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa

Company Profiles

  • BASF SE
  • Celanese Corporation
  • Daicel Corporation (Polyplastics Co. Ltd)
  • DuPont de Nemours Inc.
  • Ensinger
  • Korea Engineering Plastics Co. Ltd
  • Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
  • Westlake Plastics Company
  • Yuntianhua Group Co. Ltd

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

  • Market Dynamics
  • Expanding medical devices sector
  • Challenges associated with sterilization and implant usage
  • Increasing application in tissue engineering

4. Global Medical Polyoxymethylene (POM) Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic

5. Global Medical Polyoxymethylene (POM) Market , By Medical Application, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)

6. Global Medical Polyoxymethylene (POM) Market , By Type, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)

7. Global Medical Polyoxymethylene (POM) Market , By Region, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Section

