Medical Polyoxymethylene Global Market Report 2023: Featuring BASF, Celanese, DuPont, Ensinger, Mitsubishi, Westlake, Yuntianhua Group & More

Dublin, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Polyoxymethylene Market, By Type, By Medical Application - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Polyoxymethylene (POM) or acetal is a form of polymer that is made from formaldehyde-based, semi-crystalline resins with the functional group of carbon bonded to two -OR groups. It is a chemically inert material that is widely used in medical devices due to its biocompatibility, strength, and resistance to chemicals and sterilization methods.

Medical polyoxymethylene is an engineering thermoplastic used in precision parts requiring high stiffness, low friction and excellent dimensional stability. The material is available in homopolymer and copolymer forms and can be used in a wide range of applications.



Market Dynamics:



The medical polyoxymethylene market is projected to register a significant growth rate during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of advanced medical technology is one of the major factors driving growth of this market.

Moreover, the increase in the incidence of chronic diseases is also contributing to the growth of this market. Other factors that are propelling growth of this market include the increasing use of polyoxymethylene in the production and packaging of pharmaceutical products. The rise in the number of pharmaceutical companies is also accelerating the growth of this market.



On the other hand, issues associated with sterilization and implant application is expected to hinder the market growth.



Key features of the study:

This report provides in-depth analysis of the global medical polyoxymethylene market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2023-2030), considering 2022 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global medical polyoxymethylene market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global medical polyoxymethylene market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global medical polyoxymethylene market

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Medical Polyoxymethylene (POM) Market, By Type

Homopolymer POM

Copolymer POM

Global Medical Polyoxymethylene (POM) Market, By Medical Application

Dialysis Machine

Handles for Surgical Instruments

Inhalers

Insulin Pen

Medical Trays

Pharmaceutical Closures

Other Medical Applications

Global Medical Polyoxymethylene (POM) Market, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Company Profiles

BASF SE

Celanese Corporation

Daicel Corporation (Polyplastics Co. Ltd)

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Ensinger

Korea Engineering Plastics Co. Ltd

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Westlake Plastics Company

Yuntianhua Group Co. Ltd

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 122 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $199.8 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $260.5 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.3% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

Market Dynamics

Expanding medical devices sector

Challenges associated with sterilization and implant usage

Increasing application in tissue engineering

4. Global Medical Polyoxymethylene (POM) Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic

5. Global Medical Polyoxymethylene (POM) Market , By Medical Application, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)

6. Global Medical Polyoxymethylene (POM) Market , By Type, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)

7. Global Medical Polyoxymethylene (POM) Market , By Region, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Section

