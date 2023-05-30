Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $1.74 Billion by 2033 at a 10.2% CAGR

Dublin, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market by PGD/PGS, by Type, by Application, And by Region - Global Forecast To 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global preimplantation genetic testing market size was USD 598.5 million in 2022 and is expected to reach at USD 1,749.0 million by 2033 with a CAGR of 10.24% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

Preimplantation diagnostic and screening procedures are contributing to the rise of single-gene, mitochondrial, and other gene-related diseases, is one of the factors contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, future advancements in genetic diagnostics is expected to fuel market growth. However, the global market for preimplantation genetic diagnosis is anticipated to experience growing challenges due to the lack of available embryos for transfer.



The rising need for preimplantation diagnostic and screening procedures has been attributed to the increase of single gene, mitochondrial, and other gene-related diseases. According to projections from the Florida Department of Health, around one in every 28 infants in Florida is given a birth defect diagnosis each year.

For a successful pregnancy, preimplantation genetic diagnosis (PGD) is used before the IVF process. PGD can be used in IVF cycles for women who have had numerous losses or whose most recent pregnancy had a defective chromosome. PGD can help couples who are susceptible to inherited diseases, which will have a good impact on the market.



The future advances in genetic diagnosis, such as the introduction of the PGT monogenic illness diagnosis (PGT-M), encourage industrial expansion. In order to overcome the difficulties of prenatal diagnosis and exclude the possibility of elective abortion, PGT-M focuses on identifying Mendelian genetic disorders in the embryo is expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period.



Segmentation

By PGD/PGS



In 2022, the PGD segment accounted for the highest revenue share. This may be ascribed to rising knowledge of genetic testing for a particular gene mutation among healthcare providers and clients. The expansion is fuelled by the increasing prevalence of single gene illnesses and translocation instances as well as the efficient use of NGS technology for genetic testing by commercial companies.

However, the PGS segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to the IVF techniques' effective evolution and ongoing increase in demand. Furthermore, due to the superior facilities, many IVF procedures are carried out in large-capacity labs. This raises the standard of PGS services, which in turn fuels growth. PGS services allow for the chromosomal abnormality screening of embryos. Couples with advanced reproductive ages repeated IVF rounds, and a history of miscarriage are advised to use these services.



By Type



In 2022, the implementation of PGT for detecting chromosomal abnormalities segment accounted for the highest revenue share due to the ongoing development of aneuploidy detection methods, which are quite common in older mothers. However, the human leukocyte antigen (hla) typing segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.The sector is expected to develop due to the high success rate of hematopoietic reconstitution in infants brought on by stem cell transplantation obtained from the HLA-matched children.



By Application



In 2022, the embryo HLA typing for stem cell therapy segment accounted for the highest revenue share due to the increased survival rate associated with hematopoietic stem cell transplants from related, matched donors as opposed to those from unrelated donors.

However, the inherited genetic diseases segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The need is increased by the growing incidence of inherited genetic illnesses in children, including cystic fibrosis, haemoglobin abnormalities, and others, as well as the transmission of these diseases to subsequent generations.



Regional Markets



In 2022, the Europe region accounted for the highest revenue in the preimplantation genetic testing during the forecast period. The market is growing due to the rising adoption of IVF treatments caused by the significant number of late pregnancy instances. The European PGT business is also boosted by lax standards governing aneuploidy screening. However, The Asia-Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Emerging nations like China and India are engaged in a variety of reproductive health improvements, along with the introduction of various supportive legislative laws. It is believed that the existence of regulatory agencies such as the Japanese Society of Obstetrics and Gynaecology (JSOG), which authorizes and monitors the difficulties related to reproductive health in Japan, will be favourable for regional development. Additionally, a high acceptance of PGT workflow results from increasing IVF treatment usage, which promotes the Asia Pacific PGT market.



Competitor Insights



Key players in genetic diagnostics constantly incorporate new technologies to successfully apply PGT and screening, which considerably increases their market share. Several strategic efforts are adopted by key companies, including regional expansions, joint innovations, and new product developments.



For instance, Thermo Fisher Scientific partnered with First Genetics JCS in July 2020 to commercialize next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based diagnostics in Russia. First Genetics JCS is a producer of diagnostic tools and IVD kits designed to advance molecular genetic technologies into clinical practice.



This in-depth research study concentrates on the size and projections of the worldwide and regional markets for a variety of pgd/pgs, type and application segments from 2023 to 2033.



