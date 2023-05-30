Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

| Source: Tryg A/S Tryg A/S

Ballerup, DENMARK


On 27 April 2022, Tryg A/S (“Tryg”) announced that a share buyback programme of DKK 5.0 billion had been initiated as a result of the sale of Codan Denmark. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 03 July 2023.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 22 May 2023 to 26 May 2023:

  Number
of shares		Avg. purchase
price, DKK		Transaction value, DKK
22 May 2023  40,000 160.89 6,435,600
23 May 2023  20,000 161.68 3,233,600
24 May 2023  30,000 159.50 4,785,000
25 May 2023  30,000 159.56 4,786,800
26 May 2023  50,000 159.23 7,961,500
Accumulated for the period 170,000-27,202,500
Accumulated under the programme 30,244,000-4,828,233,340
     

Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions, Tryg owns a total of 11,020,985 treasury shares corresponding to 1.736% of the total share capital.

Attachment


Attachments

Weekly report on share buyback programme 22 May - 26 May 2023