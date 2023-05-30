Middle East Landscaping Market Report 2023: Proliferating Development in Infrastructure Sector Boosts Growth

Dublin, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East Landscaping Market By Type (Installation, Maintenance), By Service Type (Hardscape, Softscape), By Hardscape Service, By Softscape Service, By Customer Segment, By Sectors, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Middle East Landscaping Market is anticipated to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period, 2023-2028, owing to increasing plantations and growing interest in wildlife gardening, and increased demand for residential landscaping.



The art and craft of cultivating plants to produce beauty in the environment are known as landscaping. It refers to the activities that alter the visible features of a specific geographical region, including the living elements. Planning, setting up, and building gardens that improve the aesthetic and provide a usable area for outside activities are all included.



Advancement of Technology in Landscaping



In 2022, the landscaping industry is expected to see a significant increase in the idea of creating distinctive outdoor living spaces to accommodate the many functions that homes are now expected to fulfill. This pattern was discovered for the first time in 2020 and is still going strong. Many people are still working from home, and some companies are even developing hybrid work structures that provide workers with more freedom.

These workers require outdoor living spaces that provide them the peace and quiet they need to be productive. To achieve the intended impact in these regions, they are therefore thinking of latticework, fences, and hedges. Outdoor seating, fire pits, and dining areas are common entertainment features. The flora in these regions serves more aesthetically pleasing and decorative purposes than strictly functional ones. Thus, this trend is anticipated to spread and have a favorable impact on the Saudi Arabian landscaping market due to the emphasis on luxurious and imaginative outdoor environments.



Outdoor Living Spaces



Eco-friendly Approach in the Region Driving Market Growth



Due to the negative consequences of globalization on the environment today, consumer awareness of the environment has grown. In order to change their purchasing patterns, people are increasingly buying and using eco-friendly products. Customers adore companies that "go green," thus environment-friendly businesses are gaining a lot of support. Choosing plant materials that thrive in the site's microclimate, which reduces the need for excessive watering and maintenance, is one of the best methods to interact with nature when landscaping. Water waste and spray may be decreased by using native plant materials and drip irrigation techniques that deliver water to the roots. Mulching is another green technique that landscapers can do.

Mulch is healthy for soil and is seen to be more natural because it supplies nutrients to plants as it decomposes, in contrast to the stones that many businesses use for plant beds that are not part of a natural soil building system. Compost-amended mulch will improve microbial activity and produce better results. These anticipated changes will probably serve as a stimulus for the growth of Saudi Arabia's landscaping industry.



Report Scope:



In this report, the Middle East Landscaping Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:



Middle East Landscaping Market, By Type:

Installation

Maintenance

Middle East Landscaping Market, By Service Type:

Hardscape

Softscape

Middle East Landscaping Market, By Customer Segment:

Middle East Landscaping Market, By Sectors:

Healthcare

Hospitality

Office

Institutional

Retail

Housing

Others

Middle East Landscaping Market, By Country:

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

Kuwait

Bahrain

Others

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Middle East Landscaping Market Outlook



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customers



6. Middle East Landscaping Market Outlook



7. Saudi Arabia Landscaping Market Outlook



8. UAE Landscaping Market Outlook



9. Qatar Landscaping Market Outlook



10. Kuwait Landscaping Market Outlook



11. Bahrain Landscaping Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.1.1. Proliferating Development in Infrastructure Sector

12.1.2. Increased Demand for Residential Landscaping

12.1.3. Rising Plantations and Growing Interest in Wildlife Gardening

12.2. Challenges

12.2.1. Lack of Skilled Labour

12.2.2. Equipment Maintenance



13. Market Trends & Developments

13.1. Advancement of Technology in Landscaping

13.2. Rising Standard of Living

13.3. Focus Towards Sustainability

13.4. Emergence of Xeriscaping

13.5. Eco-friendly Approach



14. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



15. Company Profiles

16. Strategic Recommendations



17. About the Publisher & Disclaimer



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Rabiah Garden Trading & Contracting Co.

Initial Saudi Arabia Ltd.

Construction & Planning Co. Ltd. (C&P)

Green Vista Pools and Landscaping LLC

TerraVerde LLC

Emirates Landscape L.L.C.

Nass Landscapes

Garden Design Kuwait

Acacia Landscape & Design

Bastana International Company Ltd.

